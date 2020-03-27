Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 44 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 27, 2020

Vanderbilt's Aaron Nesmith announces he's entering NBA draft

Updated 5:50AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt guard Aaron Nesmith is forgoing his final two seasons of eligibility to enter the NBA draft.

Nesmith was one of the nation's most prolific scorers and 3-point shooters before injuring his right foot in January, knocking him out for the remainder of the season. The 6-foot-6 sophomore from Charleston, South Carolina, averaged 23 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

Even though Nesmith played less than half the season, his 60 3-pointers ranked 10th in the Southeastern Conference at the end of the regular season.

"I am so grateful for what life has brought me so far and I cannot wait for this next step in my journey," Nesmith said in a statement.

Nesmith thanked Vanderbilt's staff, his Vanderbilt teammates and his high school coaches.

