The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 27, 2020

Fort Campbell has first coronavirus case

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Fort Campbell has recorded its first case of the new coronavirus at the Army installation.

The Army said the patient is a dependent of a military retiree at the post and tested positive for the virus. The person is isolated at home, off the military post, which is along the Tennessee-Kentucky border.

Army officials and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital healthcare providers conducted contact tracing to determine whether any others may have been exposed.

There were about 250 confirmed cases of the virus statewide in Kentucky on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 200 medical personnel from Fort Campbell's 531st Hospital Center have deployed to New York to provide healthcare services in the hard-hit city.

