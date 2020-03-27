Nashville launches COVID-19 hotline

VOL. 44 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 27, 2020

Metro Public Health Department officials on Wednesday launched a COVID-19 telephone hotline with nurses and other public health professionals available to answer questions, provide the latest information about COVID-19, and assist Davidson County residents with the assessment process.

MPHD has received 136 calls, with no hold time for the vast majority of callers.

The hotline, which has as many as 15 professionals taking calls, can be reached at 615 862-7777. It will operate 7 a.m.-7 p.m., seven days a week.

Interpretation services will be available in Spanish, Arabic and other languages.