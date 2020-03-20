Red Cross extends financial help deadline after tornadoes

VOL. 44 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 20, 2020

NASHVILLE (AP) — The American Red Cross said Wednesday it continues to offer emergency financial help for Middle Tennessee residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the tornadoes that tore through the region in early March.

The Red Cross said in a news release that a deadline to file an application for financial assistance has been extended to April 1.

Red Cross services, including financial help, are free and available to eligible households.

Affected homeowners and renters can determine if they are qualified and complete an application by calling the Red Cross, the news release said.

Twenty-five people died and hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed when a March 3 storm carrying tornadoes swept through Nashville and other Middle Tennessee cities and towns.

Nineteen of the deaths were reported in hard-hit Putnam County, about 80 miles east of Nashville.

The Red Cross opened eight shelters in Middle Tennessee for residents affected by the storm. The disaster relief organization has provided more than 100,000 meals and distributed more than 39,000 relief items and supplies in the tornadoes' aftermath.