Davidson County clerk branches remain open

VOL. 44 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 27, 2020

Due to Covid-19 virus, the Davidson County Clerk’s Main Office and Green Hills branch will be closed to the general public, but some branch offices will be open.

Motor vehicle title and registration services will be available at the North, South, Madison and Hermitage branches. Business license and passport applications will be processed only at the Hermitage branch, while marriage and notary services will be available at the South branch only.

All applicants for marriage licenses are urged to complete the online application before visiting the South branch.

“Citizens have been encouraged to take social distancing precautions to inhibit the possible spread of COVID-19, and the configuration of the satellite offices that will remain open are more than adequate for service delivery while we do our part in helping keep Nashville safe and healthy,” says Brenda Wynn, Davidson County clerk.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and all branches close from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.

Customers needing a duplicate title may visit any of the open satellite offices, and a new title will be mailed. Dealer work and noting of liens may only be dropped off at the North branch.

The driver’s license kiosk located in the Main Office will not be accessible to the public. Visits at all locations should be limited to the persons conducting business.

Customers are encouraged to renew their motor vehicle registration (tags) online, by mail and at the kiosks located in our South and Madison branches. Information

Open Satellite Locations and Services

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., closed noon-1 p.m.

South Police Precinct, 5101 Harding Place

• Motor vehicle title and registration services

• Self-service registration renewal kiosk available

• Marriage license applications

• Notary applications

Hermitage Police Precinct, 3701 James Kay Lane, Hermitage

• Motor vehicle title and registration services

• Business license applications

• Passport applications, by appointment only

Bodenhamer North Police Precinct, 2231 26th Ave. N.

• Motor vehicle title and registration services

• Dealer work and noting of liens dropped off only

Madison Branch, 501 Heritage Drive, Madison

• Motor vehicle title and registration services

• Self-service registration renewal kiosk available

Tennessee to receive SBA loan assistance

Tennessee has received a declaration for Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“I applaud the efforts of the SBA in swiftly processing and approving Tennessee’s request for Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance,” Gov. Bill Lee says. “Small businesses and nonprofits across the state are suffering greatly in the wake of this pandemic, and these loans will help overcome the temporary loss of revenue companies are experiencing during this difficult time.”

Small businesses and nonprofit organizations that have suffered economic injury as a result of COVID-19 can apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million per applicant to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have otherwise been met.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loans are administered and processed through the SBA. Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at sba.gov/disaster.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

Interest rates for the loans are 3.75% for small businesses and 2.75% for nonprofit organizations. The loans can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable or other bills that can’t be paid due to the disaster’s impact.

More than 94% of Tennessee’s private sector business establishments have fewer than 50 employees. This represents 151,500 businesses that employ over 1 million Tennesseans.

Cumberland revenues up 17% year over year

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Nashville-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on hospital acute care and gastroenterology, has announced fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results.

Net revenues for the fourth quarter were $13.7 million. For 2019, net revenues totaled $47.5 million, a 17% increase over the prior year.

As of Dec. 31, company assets had grown to $104.5 million, including $28.2 million in cash and investments. Total liabilities were $53.5 million, and total shareholder’s equity was $51.1 million. Cumberland also has available $44.1 million in tax net operating loss carryforwards, resulting from the prior exercise of stock options.

Fourth quarter and annual Highlights:

• Received Food and Drug Administration approval for RediTrex line of injectable methotrexate products

• Completed initial launch of Caldolor Next Generation product

• Completed strategic review of brands, capabilities and international partners

• Initiated clinical program to study Ifetroban in patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

• Completed clinical study of Caldolor in children from birth to six months of age

AdhereHealth subsidiary expands to Phoenix

AdhereRx, a subsidiary of Franklin-based AdhereHealth, has announced plans to open a new high-tech pharmacy in Phoenix.

The 18,000-square-foot facility will enable AdhereRx to better support managed care organizations and providers serving patients with chronic conditions.

“This new facility comes at a crucial time. We were already experiencing a spike in demand for our unique AdhereRx pharmacy, which has now been magnified by the recent spread of COVID-19 and guidance for social distancing – especially for the elderly and high-risk patients,” says Jason Z. Rose, CEO at AdhereHealth.

AdhereRx is a high-touch pharmacy for medically complex patients with challenging social determinants of health who benefit from private courier delivery.

CloudOne call center coming to Nashville

CloudOne has announced it will invest $2 million to establish a call center in Nashville, creating nearly 320 jobs

Founded in 2010, CloudOne provides auto dealerships with customer service infrastructure to facilitate new and used car sales. The company also offers digital marketing services, customer retention marketing and credit-based lead generation through its wholly-owned subsidiary.

CloudOne will locate its operations at 1101 Kermit Drive in Nashville.

“We considered several cities for our new location and ultimately selected Nashville because of the strong combination of workforce talent and city commitment to high performance and economic development through corporate growth,’’ says CloudOne CEO Jim Crouse

New management for Spring Hill apartments

Mission Rock Residential, a multifamily property management company, is further expanding into Tennessee, announcing a new management contract for Commonwealth at 31 apartment community in Spring Hill.

The company has been issued an agreement for the management of 248-unit community by Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments.

Spring Hill has seen tremendous growth in recent years due to its forested surroundings and ease of transportation access for young professionals and families alike. Located in Williamson County, the area is home to the top performing school district in the State and has experienced a surge of retail and restaurant openings to steadily improve quality of life. Commonwealth at 31 Apartments is well-situated with convenient access to I-65 and nearly adjacent to Highway 31.

The apartment community’s amenity package includes a high-end fitness center, an on-site dog park, a business center, an outdoor kitchen and gathering lounge, fire pits and resort-style swimming pool. A children’s play park is also located on-site, as well as rentable storage units for those who need them, all within a gated community.

The community’s one, two and three-bedroom apartment options offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, wood-style flooring, LED lighting and walk-in closets. They range in size from 800 square feet to 1,300 square feet.

MorganFranklin buys Microsoft ERP practice

MorganFranklin Consulting, a management and technology advisory firm, has acquired Nashville-based Microsoft ERP (enterprise resource planning) practice from Kraft Enterprise Systems.

The addition of ERP practice expands MorganFranklin’s existing ERP capability and continues the firm’s aggressive expansion into the Nashville market. The practice works with clients of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500 companies.

“We pride ourselves in helping our clients with the selection, implementation and optimization of ERP technologies as a critical aspect of enabling broader transformation,’’ says Chris Mann, MorganFranklin managing partner and CEO. “This acquisition builds upon our existing, talented ERP practice as well as significantly expands our presence in Nashville, a market we are focused on for major expansion in 2020.

MorganFranklin is Vaco’s global consulting platform. Vaco is a portfolio company of Olympus Partners.

Zander donates Ramsey curriculum to schools

Zander Insurance, based in Nashville, is donating Ramsey Education’s Foundations in Personal Finance curriculum to 25 schools for the 2019-2020 school year.

The schools are located near military bases, and include Siegel High School in Murfreesboro.

Since 2013, Zander’s Foundations sponsorship has helped more than 15,000 students learn about personal finance. Nashville’s Dave Ramsey, personal finance expert, created Foundations in Personal Finance, the turn-key school curriculum that teaches students the value of saving, spending and giving to guide them down the path of financial literacy.

Nearly 5 million students have taken Foundations in Personal Finance in middle schools, high schools and universities. Foundations in Personal Finance can be used as a resource to fulfill requirements in mathematics, economics, family and consumer sciences, business mathematics and personal finance.