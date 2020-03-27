Barnes elected to board for Commercial Law Institute

VOL. 44 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 27, 2020

The Mid-South Commercial Law Institute recently elected Stites & Harbison PLLC attorney Erika Barnes as one of five new directors of its 25-member board of directors. She will serve a five-year term.

The Mid-South Commercial Law Institute has been conducting annual continuing legal education seminars on commercial and bankruptcy law topics for 40 years. The MSCLI board, composed of attorneys from across Tennessee, manage all aspects of producing the annual seminar.

Barnes is a member of the firm in the Creditors’ Rights & Bankruptcy and Business Litigation Service Groups based in Nashville. She also serves on the firm’s management committee.

Barnes represents creditors and franchisors in bankruptcy cases nationwide. She also has experience representing creditors’ committees and Chapter 11 trustees and handles complex commercial litigation matters in state and federal courts.

She also is a member and a past chair of the Tennessee Bar Association Bankruptcy Section Executive Council. Barnes is certified as a specialist in business bankruptcy by the American Board of Certification and serves on the board for the American Board of Certification.

She also is a graduate of the 2011 Nashville Emerging Leaders Class.

David M. Anthony of Bone, McAllester, Norton PLLC was the other Nashville attorney elected. Others include Stephen D. Barham, Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel PC, Chattanooga; Cara J. Alday, Patrick, Beard, Schulman & Jacoway PC, Chattanooga; Jerome C. Teel Jr., Teel & Maroney PLC, Jackson.

Lewis Thomason Law Firm adds 3 attorneys

Lewis Thomason has added three associate attorneys to its Nashville office: George S. Scoville III, Davidson Lentz and Kaitlin White.

Scoville practices primarily in the firm’s product liability group. He began his legal career as a judicial law clerk to the Hon. Sheryl H. Lipman in the United States District Court for the Western District of Tennessee in Memphis. He is a graduate of Belmont University, B.A., American University, M.P.P. and earned his juris doctorate from University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law.

Lentz practices primarily in the transportation practice group. He earned his undergraduate degree from Lipscomb University and his juris doctorate from Belmont University.

White graduated from Belmont University College of Law and practices primarily in the transportation practice group. She earned her undergraduate degree from Texas Christian University.

Two at Tuck-Hinton earn professional designation

Paige Jessop and Gina Raffanti of Tuck-Hinton Architecture & Design have earned their professional designation as licensed architects and are now project architects at the firm.

Jessop has been with Tuck-Hinton for two years. She earned a degree in architecture at the University of Tennessee in 2015 and is a member of AIA Middle Tennessee.

Raffanti, who joined Tuck-Hinton nearly four years ago, is a 2016 graduate of the University of Tennessee. Raffanti is the chair of the committee on the environment for AIA Middle Tennessee.

Williamson Medical adds primary care physician

Alicia Lopez, M.D., has joined Williamson Medical Center as a primary care physician in the Williamson Medical Group.

Lopez is board certified in family medicine. She earned her doctor of medicine from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond, Virginia, and completed a family medicine residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. She was previously an attending physician at University of Miami Department of Family Medicine and Community Health.

Lopez’s office is located on the Williamson Medical Center campus at 4601 Carothers Parkway, Suite 225. New patients and appointments: 615 794-5354.

Corbett joins Pinnacle Financial Partners

Michael A. Corbett has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a financial adviser specializing in captive insurance and related services for commercial clients. He will be based at the firm’s headquarters in downtown Nashville.

Corbett comes to Pinnacle with more than 40 years of financial experience, many of it working within the captive insurance industry. He was also the chief financial officer or treasurer of five publicly traded companies.

Corbett is the former regulatory director of captive insurance for the State of Tennessee’s Department of Commerce and Insurance, where he licensed 669 Risk Bearing Entities composed of 200 captive insurance companies and 469 cell companies, representing over $1.4 billion in annual premiums.

Corbett was named 2015 Captive Professional of the Year at the U.S. Captive Service Awards. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, he was named to Captive Review Magazine’s “Power 50 List” of the global industry’s most influential leaders.

Before Corbett’s work for the State of Tennessee, he developed an institutional financial consulting practice at Morgan Keegan & Company, Inc. that focused on captive insurance companies. During that time, Corbett sat on the finance committee of the Vermont Captive Insurance Association and served as its chairman.

Corbett is a graduate of the University of Mississippi and holds an MBA from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School. He had additional study at the London School of Business.

First Farmers adds senior private banking officer

First Farmers and Merchants Bank, a community bank with 22 locations in seven Middle Tennessee counties, has added Steve Gebhardt as senior private banking officer. Gebhardt brings 27 years of private banking experience to the First Farmers leadership team.

Gebhardt comes to First Farmers from Capstar Bank, where he assisted in enhancing the private banking program and developed key internal and external partnerships. His career has included other private banking roles with Fifth Third Bank, Huntington National Bank and others.

Gebhardt is a graduate of Kent State University and continued his studies at the University of Miami and the Cannon Trust School.

Denbo again named a top insurance producer

Nashville native Will Denbo has been named a top producer in America by Insurance Business America for the third consecutive year. Will also has been included in IBA’s Hot 100 2020 list.

The top producer award highlights the top tier of the U.S. insurance industry. It is an honor only 90 other insurance producers in the country received this year.

CIA is a national company that handles risk management insurance consulting and property and casualty insurance policies for companies across the country from its Nashville headquarters and Chattanooga and Baltimore/DC offices.