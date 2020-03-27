VOL. 44 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 27, 2020

Tornado Business Disaster Recovery Webinar. The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development, the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, Pathway Lending and the SBA are co-hosting a Thursday, 5-6:30 p.m., business recovery webinar. The program will include remarks from disaster recovery experts, and other resource providers will also be available to answer questions. Information.

Events are subject to cancellation due to COVID-19 precautions. This event is no longer active.

Friday, March 27

Managing Your Business through COVID-19 Webinar

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Nashville Entrepreneur Center and the SBA are co-hosting a webinar for businesses managing through the COVID-19 global pandemic. The program will include remarks from legal, health, workforce, small business and disaster recovery experts. Noon-1:30 p.m. Information

Friday, April 3

Food for Thought

Great chefs from all over Middle Tennessee will be making delicious food at the Nashville Farmers' Market. Enjoy tastings, live music and a silent auction. Fee: $75 and proceeds benefit Benton Hall Academy. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

Nashville Earth Day Festival

The festival will be filled with environmentally-friendly vendors, educational booths, workshops and speakers. There will also be live entertainment, a beer garden and a green market. This festival is free and family-friendly. Centennial Park. Information

Pinwheel Festival

The Pinwheel Festival is a free and family-friendly event celebrating childhood. Attendees can expect children’s performances, crafts, games and food. There will also be activities like face painting, puppets, bounce houses and more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sevier Park, 3021 Leland Lane. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

Chihuly at Cheekwood

The exhibition is scheduled to open at the same time of the reopening of the Carell Woodland Sculpture Trail. Guests can expect large-scale installations in the gardens, pedestal work in the galleries, and a monumental sculpture in the Frist Learning Center Great Hall. 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Night hours: Thursday through Sunday, 5-10 p.m. Daytime admission to the exhibit will be included with a purchase of a general admission ticket. Admission to the exhibit during the evening will require a separate ticket. This event will go through Sunday, Nov. 1. Cheekwood, 1200 Forest Park Drive. Information