VOL. 44 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 20, 2020

MyCole Pruitt agrees to 1-year deal to re-sign with Titans

The Associated Press

Updated 4:59PM
Tight end MyCole Pruitt has agreed on a one-year contract to re-sign with the Tennessee Titans.

Pruitt had six catches for 90 yards and one touchdown for Tennessee in 2019. He started in 10 of his 16 games. He had nine catches for 102 yards and one touchdown in 2018, his first season with the Titans.

Pruitt was a fifth-round selection in the 2015 draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He had 10 catches as a rookie.

At Southern Illinois, Pruitt set the Missouri Valley Conference record with 211 career catches.

