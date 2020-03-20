Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 20, 2020

Boeing to suspend production in Seattle because of virus

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing is suspending operations at its Seattle area facilities due to the spread of coronavirus in the area, where dozens of people have died.

Operations would be reduced beginning Wednesday, the company said in a statement, and production would be suspended for a two weeks.

"This necessary step protects our employees and the communities where they work and live," said Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun.

Boeing employs more than 60,000 people in Washington state.

