VOL. 44 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 20, 2020

Metro prohibits dine-in, asks religious services not to meet

Updated 1:02PM
Dr. Michael Caldwell, Metro’s chief medical director, is enhancing COVID-19 public health protocols restricting dine-in service at all restaurants throughout Nashville and Davidson County.

Take-out orders, drive-thru service, curbside pickup and delivery service are permitted, as long as restaurant patrons leave the premise with the food and do not stay to dine in the restaurant.

In addition, Caldwell is restricting gyms from being open at this time.

Caldwell also will be issuing a public health advisory for churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other houses of worship in Davidson County, urging all faith organizations to refrain from physically meeting to adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines.

