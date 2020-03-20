Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 44 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 20, 2020

Music festival, barbecue championship postponed in Memphis

MEMPHIS (AP) — The Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Memphis, Tennessee, have been postponed because of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Memphis in May officials said in a statement Thursday that the two cornerstones of the city's monthlong tourist event have been called off but will be rescheduled for later dates.

The music festival and the barbecue cooking contest are held every year during the Memphis in May celebration in this Mississippi River city. They attract music fans and barbecue cooking teams from around the world.

The Lumineers, Three 6 Mafia, The Avett Brothers, Lil Wayne and The Smashing Pumpkins were among the musical acts scheduled to perform at the music festival.

Other Memphis in May events, including the Great American River Run and an international salute to the African country of Ghana, also have been postponed.

Memphis relies heavily on tourism revenue from Memphis in May. Organizers said they had been instructed by city officials that the events can't be held as originally scheduled.

