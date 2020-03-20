Nashville's John C. Tune Airport reopening after tornado damage

VOL. 44 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 20, 2020

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville's smaller airport is reopening after it endured $93 million in infrastructure damage during a deadly night of tornadoes in Tennessee.

John C. Tune Airport is slated to reopen Friday morning after rebounding from a March 3 tornado that tore through Nashville.

Seventeen hangars were destroyed or damaged. The dollar amount of damage does not account for damage to aircraft or vehicles. More than 90 aircraft were destroyed.

The airport serves corporate and private aircraft.

Nashville International Airport was not impacted by the tornadoes and remains open.

The tornadoes killed 25 people in Tennessee, including two in Nashville. Nineteen of the deaths were in hard-hit Putnam County.