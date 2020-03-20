Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 20, 2020

Predators sign forward Cole Smith to 1-year deal

Updated 3:06PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed forward Cole Smith to a one-year, two-way deal for the 2020-21 season.

The Predators announced the deal Thursday.

Smith, 24, just finished his senior season at North Dakota where he scored a career-high 11 goals and had 18 points in 34 games. The 6-foot-3, 197-pound forward played on both the power play and penalty kill as a senior and helped North Dakota win its conference's regular-season title.

He finished with 51 points in 137 games over four years at North Dakota.

Smith was not drafted before going to North Dakota. The native of Brainerd, Minnesota, played three seasons with Predators' prospect Grant Mismash. Smith played two years with the Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

