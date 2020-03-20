Top Middle Tennessee residential sales for February 2020

VOL. 44 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 20, 2020

Top residential real estate sales, February 2020, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 4400 Chickering Nashville 37215 2/27 7X70 Trust Cln30 Trust $6,250,000 4503 Harpeth Hills Nashville 37215 2/18 Lathen Katharina; Lathen Jeremy J Terry Shannon B; Terry Falon H $3,375,000 4433 Warner Nashville 37205 2/28 Martin Ellen H McGregor Hilda M; McGregor James L $3,100,000 311 Sunnyside Nashville 37205 2/3 Perry Craig; Perry Sara G Akers Eleanor; Akers J Clark III $2,828,625 624 Westview Nashville 37205 2/18 West World Trust Gideon C J Jr; Gideon Cecile P $2,750,000 112 Brook Hollow Nashville 37205 2/3 Reiselman Cortney; Reiselman Todd Walker Brooke B; Walker Cliff G $2,400,000 6727 Duquaine Nashville 37205 2/19 Carty Devin; Carty Jessica Fohl Blake A; Fohl Carrie A $2,325,000 301 Clarendon Nashville 37205 2/12 Southard Property Trust Perry Craig; Perry Sara G $2,300,000 4523 Wayland Nashville 37215 2/5 Isham John Haile M Ferrell $2,295,000 4704 Churchwood Nashville 37220 2/3 Manning Kristen M; Manning Scott Farro Family Rev Living Trust Agmt $2,283,000 4006 Dorcas Nashville 37215 2/25 Druboso Family Living Trust Cooper Cynthia C; Cooper Joe R $2,250,000 434 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 2/20 Guy Henry Lee Jr; Guy Susan McKenzie Colclasure Co LLC $2,200,000 120 Heady Nashville 37205 2/18 Post Road Trust Catalyst Prop LLC $2,125,000 2310 Belmont Nashville 37212 2/14 Lanigan Greg; Lanigan Susan Chico Capital LLC $2,095,000 3903 Estes Nashville 37215 2/28 Siragusa Tiffany William; Solomon Tiffany Lynn B L Bennett & Assoc Inc $1,925,000 107 Tyne Nashville 37205 2/12 Cunneely Kevin; Wrench Melinda Hyde Const Group LLC $1,910,000 5444 Granny White Brentwood 37027 2/18 Matthew Francis Leslie-Kubat Trust Carell Jennifer; Carell Michael J $1,830,000 1304 Lone Oak Nashville 37215 2/4 Ward Marni Ellen; Ward Michael Jeffrey Stone Oak Builders LLC $1,800,000 700 12th Nashville 37203 2/25 Spears Calvin Allen Bradley D; Allen Elizabeth; Allen Elizabeth J $1,750,000 4309 Sneed Nashville 37215 2/24 Getten Nancy H; Getten Thomas F R&C Living Trust $1,600,000 3805 Brighton Nashville 37205 2/21 Fichtel Christopher Conrad; Fichtel Liege Michalina Chandelier Dev Inc $1,590,000 3418 Golf Club Nashville 37215 2/21 Creed Cori; Creed Timothy White Pines Building Group LLC $1,530,000 606 Green Nashville 37215 2/14 Weiss Julia; Weiss Kenneth W Dalton Jack H; Dalton Jeanette H $1,500,000 3606A West End Nashville 37205 2/10 Pinchevsky Maria J; Pinchevsky Carlos J Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC $1,467,468 3901 Wallace Nashville 37215 2/19 Allen Laveil M; Allen Monica N Gardner Matthew R; Gardner Stacy S $1,450,000 2725 Westwood Nashville 37204 2/14 Westwood I LLC Midtown Realty LLC $1,430,000 3406 Belmont Nashville 37215 2/6 Obeidat Cori Jean; Obeidat Firas M Edwards Kristy L; Edwards William E III; Stacey Jennifer D $1,419,900 1722 Villa Nashville 37212 2/4 Suter Family Trust Buffalo Soul Bnb LLC $1,400,000 155 Haverford Nashville 37205 2/4 Goldstein Gretchen; Goldstein Randall 155 Haverford Homes LLC $1,325,000 3223 Lakeshore Old Hickory 37138 2/13 FVJV Ltd Jobe James Neill Jr; Jobe Memarie C $1,325,000 4419 Lone Oak Nashville 37215 2/12 Jackson Amie; Jackson Amie L; Jackson Thomas; Jackson Thomas W III Diane Musick Hudson Rev Trust; Larry Claude Hudson Rev Trust $1,200,000 737 Benton Nashville 37204 2/5 Earl Lee LLC Ward John Giles; Ward Josephine V; Vandevender Josephine V $1,175,000 1205B Sigler Nashville 37203 2/20 Miller Derek; Miller Elizabeth Blue Sky Horizon Gp $1,159,693 916C Gale Nashville 37204 2/10 Bloom Trust Nashville Partners Gp $1,150,000 20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 2/18 Bonnstetter Trevor; Bonnstetter Tamara Rutledge Dev LLC $1,142,500 4636 Villa Green Nashville 37215 2/20 Faucette Alexandra; Faucette Phillip Hutson Maxwell Henry T; Maxwell Holly K $1,118,982 5200 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 2/14 5200 Hickory Hollow Partners LLC Everest Inv GP $1,100,000 900 20th Nashville 37212 2/7 Karen C Hall Rev Trust 20th Avenue South Trust $1,100,000 3419A Hopkins Nashville 37215 2/18 Dsh Properties LLC Lien Property Mgmt LLC $1,099,000 3816 Cross Creek Nashville 37215 2/21 Feeney Benjamin; Feeney Laura White Pines Building Group LLC $1,095,000 3600 Valley Vista Nashville 37205 2/6 Sarah F Gardial Rev Living Trust Cate John Houston; Gilboy Stephanie $1,060,000 2006 Overhill Nashville 37215 2/28 Owen Hope Brown; Owen Marcus Andrew Lare Nelson D $1,054,000 850 Sutton Hill Nashville 37204 2/10 Jecmen Jacqueline; Jecmen Mark Achiever Dev LLC $1,050,000 3210 Long Nashville 37203 2/3 Fakhry Cynthia A; Fakhry Samir M Goldstein Gretchen S; Goldstein Randall M $1,025,000 4424 Alcott Nashville 37215 2/3 Krones Kip R Binder Lisa Paige $1,025,000 1701 Blair Nashville 37212 2/3 Mauldin Amy Elizabeth; Mauldin John Michael Gillette Beth; Gillette Quentin; Waechter James A $1,000,000 104 Gilman Nashville 37205 2/28 Craig Kelley Adkisson Trust Allen Robert Charles $935,000 128 Prospect Nashville 37205 2/3 Bentley Clay; Bentley Mary Joan & James Gallivan Living Trust $930,000 1005 South Nashville 37203 2/24 Finger Andrew Mathews Jeffrey W $910,000 203 Jackson Nashville 37205 2/13 Legg Tolbert Wolly; Jacobs Jennifer B Lowe Robert W III $905,000 1914 Long Nashville 37206 2/19 Deshon Bertha L; Taylor Robert J Rice Joseph G; Rice Tara A $890,000 1703 Forrest Nashville 37206 2/28 Prest Christopher F; Prest Jessica L Jrg Properties LLC $890,000 1503 Forrest Nashville 37206 2/21 Harper Katherine Millsap Jaime; Millsap Matthew $889,900 1719B 15th Nashville 37212 2/14 Nawaz Fatima; Tahir Fahad Green Daniel R $885,000 3633 General Bate Nashville 37204 2/24 Crump Nicole D; Crump Raymond P Improve Nashville LLC $875,000 2695 Fessey Nashville 37204 2/12 Fessey Real Estate LLC Jones Brad $862,000 2037 Elliott Nashville 37204 2/3 Walker Michael C Jolly Carina; Jolly Stephen Eric $860,000 20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 2/27 Leck Heather N Rutledge Dev LLC $859,000 4205 Wallace Nashville 37215 2/27 Donoho Victor G; Donoho Elizabeth J Ward Danny; Ward Jennifer $850,000 4004 Wallace Nashville 37215 2/13 Evans Jennifer Dawn Hall Dwight Currey; Hall Haylee; Chapman Will $847,000 934 11th Nashville 37208 2/27 Sharma Saras S Metropolitan Const LLC $830,000 2501 Old Hickory Nashville 37221 2/6 Bruce Susan; Rogers Glenn B II; White Taylor M Johnson Benjamin W; Johnson Willa Jean $830,000 603 27th Nashville 37209 2/4 Kumar Carolyn; Kumar Surendra Eldridge John $829,000 212 11th Nashville 37206 2/7 Krs East LLC Built Capital LLC $825,000 517 BATTERY DR Nashville 37220 2/13 Weber Jennifer; Weber Joshua Schroeder Carly; Schroeder Ronald Allan Jr $823,530 221 Page Nashville 37205 2/14 Smith Alison Smith Blanton; Smith Nancy W $800,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 6450 Penrose Brentwood 37027 2/21 Pfister Trust Hillside Homes Inc $3,255,000 1606 Whispering Hills Franklin 37069 2/26 Whispering Hills Trust Murray Demarco A $2,799,000 611 Fair Franklin 37064 2/5 Bundy Darcie A; Cohen Kenneth P Palmer Dan; Palmer Sarah Lisa $2,712,500 111 Deerfield Franklin 37069 2/5 Graddy Greg L; Graddy Kimberely A Pons Pauline Astrum; Pons Pierre Ralph $2,500,000 9292 Exton Brentwood 37027 2/11 Crowley Dana; Crowley Ryan Edward Mitchell David Eric; Mitchell Rachael $2,300,000 46 Governors Brentwood 37027 2/10 46 Governors Way Trust Lindsay Carol A; Lindsay David J $2,299,000 1204 Echo Franklin 37069 2/28 Herrington Retha Lindler; Herrington Richard Eugene Davis Properties of TN LLC $2,120,006 8575 Heirloom Coll Grove 37046 2/21 Homan Craig Allen; Homan Eileen M Hatcliff Const LLC $1,890,000 6219 Bridlewood Brentwood 37027 2/19 Kinder David M; Pewitt Julia A Haile M Ferrell $1,825,000 1472 Willowbrooke Franklin 37069 2/24 Bone Karen K Middleton Cammie S; Middleton Michael J $1,810,000 9230 Lehigh Brentwood 37027 2/5 Kim Billy John; Kim Jane Mary Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $1,736,531 9288 Wardley Park Brentwood 37027 2/10 Richards Jane B; Richards R Stephen Sr Crowley Dana; Crowley Ryan $1,675,000 9230 Lehigh Brentwood 37027 2/10 Mings Amy; Mings Jonathan Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $1,653,066 2500 Iron Gate Franklin 37069 2/21 Pribyl Christopher A; Pribyl Mary Donovan Patricia R; Donovan Paul $1,600,000 1112 Adams Franklin 37064 2/13 Ennis Carol; Ennis Michael Hidden Valley Homes LLC $1,556,369 8559 Heirloom Coll Grove 37046 2/5 Premo Lisa Leann; Premo Mark George Luna Custom Homes LLC $1,525,000 2654 McLemore Franklin 37064 2/18 Tunnell Bradley; Tunnell Julie Watermark Homes LLC $1,477,100 2 Colonel Winstead Brentwood 37027 2/20 Jolly Marcia G; Jolly Stuart A Weaver Janet Morrell Rev Trust $1,360,000 1732 Ravello Brentwood 37027 2/12 Turner Cassidy Roland; Turner Joshua Davis Scarlett Andrew Sinclair; Scarlett Jennifer Marie $1,300,000 649 Legends Crest Franklin 37069 2/11 Allen James C; Allen Linda S Johnson Melanie H $1,282,000 513 Midway Brentwood 37027 2/19 Mitchell David Eric; Mitchell Rachael Locke Benjamin F; Locke Lucy S $1,275,000 653 Jasper Franklin 37064 2/4 Harris Christina J; Harris Kristopher Cory Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $1,190,526 4280 Warren Franklin 37067 2/18 Smith Anna; Smith Jonathan Craig Cameron; Craig Natalie $1,187,500 250 Belgian Nolensville 37135 2/4 Smith Angela; Smith Brian GP Luxury LLC $1,184,240 504 Excalibur Franklin 37067 2/26 Martin Kristen Gabrielle; Martin Robert Ripley Amy W; Ripley Keith D $1,175,000 1743 Ravello Brentwood 37027 2/28 Barrett George William III; Barrett Lisa Rae Fink Jonna; Fink Robert $1,148,000 1824 Barnstaple Brentwood 37027 2/26 Morris Alfred E; Richburg Tiffany M Drees Premier Homes Inc $1,140,000 1023 Stockett Nashville 37221 2/21 Lander John; Lander Kassidy Superior Remodeling LLC $1,135,000 1262 Championship Franklin 37064 2/7 Nigh Elizabeth A; Nigh William R Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $1,090,360 6010 Blackwell Franklin 37064 2/3 Brach Rev Living Trust Drees Premier Homes Inc $1,086,064 2480 Santa Barbara Franklin 37069 2/13 Tidwell Carolyn A Lynn Amy $1,065,000 4844 Bethesda Thomp St 37179 2/27 Long Deborah Arnold Homes LLC $1,056,523 2328 Harts Landmark Franklin 37069 2/28 Cornelsen Family Rev Trust Turnberry Homes L L C $1,007,718 322 11th Franklin 37064 2/7 Bartel Genell Montgomery Classic Const LLC $1,004,570 463 Canterbury Rise Franklin 37067 2/24 Pagliara Holly; Pagliara Trevor Stevens Mark; Stevens Traci Jo $1,000,000 1432 Willowbrooke Franklin 37069 2/5 Shiflet Jason; Shiflet Suzanne Kendrot Ashleigh; Kendrot Thomas J $999,999 1865 Barnstaple Brentwood 37027 2/20 Davis Christie Ann; Davis Matthew C Kandada Trust $990,000 6598 Windmill Coll Grove 37046 2/12 Costello Brian; Costello Deborah Jean; Harris Shayna Erinn McDaniel Farms Partners LLC $971,652 4569 Majestic Meadows Arrington 37014 2/19 Moore Deonna Ruth; Taylor Seth Douglas Drees Premier Homes Inc $961,614 5115 Country Club Brentwood 37027 2/25 Snider Michael Scott Valentine Annette H; Valentine Walter $953,125 86 Governors Brentwood 37027 2/13 Walker Daniel W; Walker Sharon L Guinn Charles I; Guinn Penny L $950,000 9104 Brentmeade Brentwood 37027 2/18 Centofonti Joseph; Centofonti Katie Rust Erica; Rust Jason $945,000 202 3rd Franklin 37064 2/20 Baker Family Holdings LLC Plattsmier Daniel Richard Sr; Plattsmier Elizabeth Burke $929,000 132 Asher Downs Nolensville 37135 2/11 Campbell Joi; Campbell Joi Lynn; Campbell Krishna Drees Premier Homes Inc $917,100 7012 Crews Brentwood 37027 2/4 Queener Hugh M; Queener Laura H Oman Dev LLC $899,900 3648 Ronstadt Thomp St 37179 2/20 Shy Daniel; Shy Sharon Old South Const LLC $895,064 1720 Championship Franklin 37064 2/19 Baldwin Brent A; Baldwin Tara M Motsenbocker Brionna; Motsenbocker Erik $874,000 607 Stonewater Franklin 37064 2/5 Wheeler Sandra L; Wheeler Thomas M Roland Anthony L; Roland Shawn M $850,000 1914 Championship Franklin 37064 2/11 Palumbo Andrew John; Palumbo Jessica Leeann Weir Declan; Weir Jean Marie $840,000 6413 Wildwood Brentwood 37027 2/6 Scott Hannah; Scott Todd Shiflet Eric Jason; Shiflet Suzanne $829,000 4805 Bethesda Thomp St 37179 2/19 Scott Nicole; Scott Taylor Welch Jeffery $825,000 9520 Midlothian Brentwood 37027 2/3 Burton Tammie Y; Hoekstra Ted Michael Price Connie A $825,000 2219 Brienz Valley Franklin 37064 2/28 Abbott David Grant; Abbott Dena Jean Fredenhagen Katie M; Fredenhagen Steven J $814,567 3817 Pulpmill Thomp St 37179 2/28 Brown Aaron; Brown Kirbe GP Luxury LLC $814,500 5004 Montelena Franklin 37067 2/14 Jones Miranda G; Jones Phillip S Brown Barry M; Brown Shelly H $813,000 1238 Championship Franklin 37064 2/14 Zipperian Barbara J; Zipperian Kenneth J Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $812,857 9479 Smithson Brentwood 37027 2/20 Hard Ally; Hard Andrew Allender Andrea L; Allender Justin R $810,000 428 Sandcastle Franklin 37069 2/21 Casey Lynn P Dab Barbara B; Dab John M $800,000 501 Cheltenham Franklin 37064 2/20 Allison Ruth; Ramsay William Jr Kennedy James Stephen; Kennedy Steve $800,000 1707 Tensaw Franklin 37067 2/4 Silverman Martin Savage Colby Keith; Savage Kelly McAfee $800,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 1526 Bear Branch M'boro 37130 2/18 Powers Annette Rene Dodd David T II; Dodd Sonya G $835,000 1207 Sulphur Springs M'boro 37129 2/11 P & H Joint Venture Andersen Angel Marie; Andersen Jeanne C Beard; Andersen Sheri Lee; Beard Jean Sanders Estate; Sanders Timothy M Estate; Sanders Timothy Morrow Jr; Sanders WJ Estate; Sanders William Josiah III Estate; Sanders William Josiah Jr Estate; Spain Frances L Estate; Sanders Jean Etheridge; Sanders Jean Ethridge; Sanders Patricia Ozburn Pelot; Sanders Patricia P; Sanders Robert Smith Estate; Sanders Sara F; Sanders Henry M Estate; Sanders Inez Smith Estate; Sanders James B III; Sanders James Brockman Estate; Sanders James Brockman Jr Estate; Sanders Jean E; Sanders Charles Richard Jr Estate; Sanders Elizabeth Ann; Sanders Fannie A Estate; Sanders Frances Nelson Estate; Sanders Harvey A Jr Estate; Sanders Harvey Adams Estate; Grigsby Sheri Lee; Guinee Gertrude Nelson Sanders $682,654 1401 Bradberry M'boro 37130 2/4 Williams Gregory Mark; Williams Shellie Andrea Greenberg Carmen C; Greenberg Robert C $650,000 213 Steelson M'boro 37128 2/12 Cain Elizabeth; Cain William Jr Baird D Michael; Baird Michele $600,000 8155 Rocky Fork Almaville Smyrna 37167 2/18 Hasan Akrem O Shepperd Kenneth $600,000 729 Rock Springs Smyrna 37167 2/5 Burkett Chase; Burkett Licia; Burkett Stephen Whitworth Kirk W; Whitworth Lee Ann $600,000 3323 Vintage Grove M'boro 37130 2/14 Posey Thomas; Posey Willetta Bates Lyndon R $570,000 143 Ridgebend M'boro 37128 2/7 Bennett Derek Keith Sr; Bennett Tiffany Ann Morris Brent; Morris Erin L $549,000 2484 Armstrong Valley M'boro 37128 2/20 Welter Andrew; Welter Kelsey Michaels Homes LLC $546,472 126 Laural Hill Smyrna 37167 2/21 Ward Carol; Ward Jeffory Amos Onks Jane Lauren $525,000 3115 Shady Forest M'boro 37128 2/18 Globke David; Globke Jennifer Excel Builders $521,116 2918 Stewart Creek M'boro 37129 2/5 Rose Rachel A; Rose Stephen C II Excel Builders LLC $520,000 7745 Santos M'boro 37129 2/27 Evans Rodney; Evans Rosalyn Summit Builders Corp $502,060 1429 Lee Victory Smyrna 37167 2/21 Hope Fellowship Smyrna Church Trinity Christian; Trinity Christian Church $500,000 4631 Maryweather M'boro 37128 2/10 Mitchell David Clinton Jr; Mitchell Victoria Ann Clayton Properties Group Inc $483,375 2710 Crowne Pointe M'boro 37130 2/27 Sph Property Three LLC Street Bridget M; Street Phillip D $474,128 2911 Beaulah M'boro 37130 2/20 Breneman Brandi Nicole; Breneman Ryan Thomas Black Mountain Builders LLC $469,900 3237 Shellmans M'boro 37129 2/20 Heikkinen Gregory; Heikkinen Megan Taylor Home Builders Inc $468,500 959 Licinius M'boro 37128 2/6 Morgan Blake R; Morgan Jessica L Ole South Properties Inc $467,776 2932 Frank Robinson M'boro 37130 2/27 Winfree Laura L; Winfree Waymon W Boles Darrell R; Boles Jamie E $459,900 912 River Barfield M'boro 37128 2/18 Derenski Jennifer Lynn; Games Ivan Dale II Moore Annah H $457,000 5115 Wayside Christiana 37037 2/20 Miller Katie Rose; Miller Zachary Carl Michaels Homes LLC $454,956 4305 Puckett Creek M'boro 37128 2/11 Russell Brandon Lee; Russell Breanna N Ole South Properties Inc $453,000 808 Topaz M'boro 37128 2/28 Irvin Ashanti; Irvin Rahsaan A Lennar Homes of TN LLC $451,701 3241 Shellmans M'boro 37129 2/18 Alvarez Ana Isabel; Jacobo Reyes Naser; Reyes Naser Jacobo Taylor Home Builders Inc $450,000 816 Topaz M'boro 37128 2/28 Chen Jiayun Lennar Homes of TN LLC $449,945 6610 Ocala M'boro 37128 2/24 Hashiguchi Kenji Cip LLC $449,900 1485 Bradberry M'boro 37130 2/19 Clark Penny D; Clark Robert D Slate Bill; Slate Bobbie F $449,000 4723 Swanson M'boro 37128 2/19 Adeyemo Olawale Adedayo; Owolafe Adejumoke O Patterson Company LLC $446,157 6612 Maple Tree M'boro 37128 2/20 Johnson Jean M; Johnson Michael R Gruhn Kelly N; Gruhn Michael S $442,000 2910 Jerilyn M'boro 37130 2/20 Johnson Kelly III Comfort Design Home LLC $442,000 10360 New Zion Christiana 37037 2/18 Averitt Laura Ann Miller Brianne; Miller Neil Louis Jr $435,000 5412 Cliffstone Smyrna 37167 2/14 McMurtry Anna; McMurtry Christopher Towle Karen E; Towle Timothy W $435,000 7804 Brenda M'boro 37129 2/28 Pavlick Amanda; Pavlick Robert Comfort Design Homes LLC $434,900 728 Amberton Smyrna 37167 2/13 Johnson Brian Allen; Johnson Paris Sourivong; Sourivong Bounkhong Bmch TN LLC $431,940 2319 Bullrush M'boro 37128 2/18 Breard Joshua McKinley; Breard Leann Nicole Davidson Homes LLC $431,823 2498 Armstrong Valley M'boro 37128 2/10 Spence Erin E; Spence Jonathan R Michaels Homes LLC $429,900 1729 Side M'boro 37130 2/10 Sizemore Holly Rachel; Sizemore Kevin Curry Keys Const LLC $428,500 1419 Shagbark M'boro 37130 2/18 Dennis Jami Shay; Dennis Josh Pervan Asmir $425,000 5326 Abbottswood Smyrna 37167 2/27 Brownyard Robert R Woodridge Homes LLC $425,000 1647 Burrows M'boro 37129 2/28 Anderson Michael S Lennar Homes of TN LLC $419,990 2494 Armstrong Valley M'boro 37128 2/27 Grisofe Amy M; Grisofe Richard E Michaels Homes LLC $419,900 1229 Alex Walker Christiana 37037 2/14 Forrester Charles J; Forrester Lacey Devault Homes Inc $419,900 3932 Runyan M'boro 37127 2/3 Dornisch Stacy Harney Homes LLC $412,000 7317 Farmington Lascassas 37085 2/3 Hodge Andrew L; Hodge Chaning E Rissler James L; Rissler Patricia A $410,000 10025 McKee Lascassas 37085 2/20 Bozman Charles Adam; Bozman Sabra Freedom Const Inc $409,900 2036 Trout M'boro 37129 2/10 Bogle Daniel A; Bogle Emily R Holmes By Design LLC $409,000 425 Eclipse M'boro 37129 2/11 Brands Gary L; Brands Mandi Hinckley Mark A; Hinckley Pamela A $407,000 220 McGreevy La Vergne 37086 2/3 Smith Shannon R; Smith Susan E Michaels Homes LLC $406,900

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 1267 Potter Gallatin 37066 2/19 Tomlin Amanda L; Tomlin Gregory J Lober Kenneth $1,105,000 1031B Mount Olivet Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/25 Frost Seth D Nelson Julie M; Nelson Kenneth D $980,000 855 Main Gallatin 37066 2/3 Ahlgrim Kathleen Mary; Ahlgrim Mark Roland Condra Dennis L; Condra Rhea T $845,000 1075 Karens Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/6 McCarthy Kenneth; McCarthy Raychel Head Robert R; Head Sally L $780,000 1037 Sugartree Gallatin 37066 2/19 Tharp Family Co Lp Tomlin Amanda L; Tomlin Gregory J $775,000 166 Saint Blaise Gallatin 37066 2/27 Freeman Katherine Anne; Wilson Darrin Seayne Branson Family Trust $748,000 1056 Albatross Gallatin 37066 2/13 Loper Daniel; Loper Jennifer Shaw Crystal L; Shaw Floyd E II $715,000 1043 Washington Cottntwn 37048 2/5 Hurt James Nicholas; Hurt Kimberly Jean Bausell Eugene $680,000 703 Shute Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/10 Nguyen Loan Thanh; Nguyen Thang Duc Creekside Homes LLC $670,250 1014 Heritage Woods Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/25 Reed Betsy Sophia; Reed Michael James McClendon Stephanie Lynn; McClendon Troy Lee $665,000 1636 Boardwalk Gallatin 37066 2/14 Pendleton Tommy; Pendleton Wanda Kidd Ronald Steven; Kidd Sherry Elaine $640,000 830 Plantation Gallatin 37066 2/25 Murzyn Cheryl J; Murzyn Patirck J Sutt Edward G Jr; Sutt Melissa A $635,000 1215 Churchill Gallatin 37066 2/21 Pitt Melissa W; Pitt Robert J Stone Mark E; Stone Myra J $605,000 1415A Sandy Valley Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/10 Hamilton Jennifer L; Hamilton Jesse L Phyllis Jean Ferrell Special Needs Trust $590,900 867 Plantation Gallatin 37066 2/11 Reeder Daniel Commodore Rentals LLC $565,000 990 Wyndham Gallatin 37066 2/21 Dixon Jean S Pitt Melissa W; Pitt Robert J $555,000 1012 Atherton Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/26 Proudfoot Ralph W; Ross Kristy N; Ross Mark C Gates Timothy W; Gates Vicky Jo $550,000 1705 Boardwalk Gallatin 37066 2/28 Affonso Glenn; Affonso Sara Meritage Homes of TN Inc $547,658 994 Westbrook Gallatin 37066 2/5 Hamer Dawn L; Hamer Herman Frank Batson Homes Inc $537,000 1217 Overton Gallatin 37066 2/26 Church Nicholas M; Wheetley-Church Joylenn R Register Deanna D; Register Phillip Wayne $520,000 115 Rock Bridge Gallatin 37066 2/12 Billings Dennis Ray; Billings Lena Campbell Cynthia; Campbell Michael $509,000 115 Blue Ridge Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/25 Dunham Christopher James; Guardado Lourdes Johnson Chris B; Johnson Courtney S $503,000 108 Sterling Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/24 Wade Darrell Privitera Anthony J; Privitera Karen P $500,000 1015 Woodfield Gallatin 37066 2/10 Swint James A Sr; Swint Megan Diane Swint Debra A; Swint James A $500,000 444 Abington Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/6 Ogrady Ladeana J; Ogrady Michael P Weekley Homes LLC $499,972 203 Woodlake Gallatin 37066 2/12 Spencer John A; Spencer Tammy R Lann Cindy R; Lann Dennis A $499,900 2006 Eagle View Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/18 Kuzkin Ilya; Kuzkin Yana Eagle Homes LLC $498,900 197 The Hollows Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/13 Koester Katherine; Koester Steven Ribbon Home Spv I LLC $498,000 110 Ten Oaks Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/18 Oconnor Jillian V; Oconnor John P Yelle Jeffrey M; Yelle Jenny R $497,500 189 Grandview Gallatin 37066 2/14 Carter Heather Elizabeth; Carter James McMahan Hadley Shane M; Hadley Tracy W $492,000 109 Loch Leven Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/3 Harris Joint Rev Trust Cunningham James D $489,500 2008 Hawkwell Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/20 Krukemeyer Emily Louise; Krukemeyer Thomas Chad Creekside Homes LLC $478,900 983 Bluejay Gallatin 37066 2/3 Sph Property One LLC Frazier Brandy Lynn; Frazier C Graham $477,000 1088 Luxborough Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/27 Sanchez Dena M; Sanchez Lydia Highcock Denise R; Highcock Jeffrey S $470,000 561 Lingering Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/12 Hinson Angla T Clayton Properties Group Inc $465,897 1064 Dorset Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/4 Ingram Robert; Ingram Sherri Eickholt Andrew T; Eickholt Stacey K $462,000 104 Misty Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/26 Dubois Paul Dexter; Dubois Suzanne Childress Weekley Homes LLC $459,444 797 Upper Station Camp Crk Cottntwn 37048 2/25 Johnson Alisa A; Poland Christopher E Ruffin Ileen G; Ruffin James D $455,000 1692 Boardwalk Gallatin 37066 2/24 Hamby Charles E; Hamby Kelley L Meritage Homes of TN Inc $452,745 1122 Luxborough Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/7 Newlon Amanda Creekside Homes LLC $451,520 115 Beaumont Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/6 Towns Michael Anthony Sr; Towns Rachel Diane Lee Bradley D; Lee Julie A $451,500 202 Chapel Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/3 Ohlrich Mary; Ohlrich Christian Couvillion Staci L; Smart Kenneth H; Smart Staci L $450,000 1043 Somerset Downs Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/27 Immersive Mixing LLC Green Daniel P; Green Lynn J $450,000

