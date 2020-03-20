Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 44 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 20, 2020
VOL. 44 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 20, 2020

Top Middle Tennessee residential sales for February 2020

Top residential real estate sales, February 2020, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
4400 Chickering Nashville 37215 2/27 7X70 Trust Cln30 Trust $6,250,000
4503 Harpeth Hills Nashville 37215 2/18 Lathen Katharina; Lathen Jeremy J Terry Shannon B; Terry Falon H $3,375,000
4433 Warner Nashville 37205 2/28 Martin Ellen H McGregor Hilda M; McGregor James L $3,100,000
311 Sunnyside Nashville 37205 2/3 Perry Craig; Perry Sara G Akers Eleanor; Akers J Clark III $2,828,625
624 Westview Nashville 37205 2/18 West World Trust Gideon C J Jr; Gideon Cecile P $2,750,000
112 Brook Hollow Nashville 37205 2/3 Reiselman Cortney; Reiselman Todd Walker Brooke B; Walker Cliff G $2,400,000
6727 Duquaine Nashville 37205 2/19 Carty Devin; Carty Jessica Fohl Blake A; Fohl Carrie A $2,325,000
301 Clarendon Nashville 37205 2/12 Southard Property Trust Perry Craig; Perry Sara G $2,300,000
4523 Wayland Nashville 37215 2/5 Isham John Haile M Ferrell $2,295,000
4704 Churchwood Nashville 37220 2/3 Manning Kristen M; Manning Scott Farro Family Rev Living Trust Agmt $2,283,000
4006 Dorcas Nashville 37215 2/25 Druboso Family Living Trust Cooper Cynthia C; Cooper Joe R $2,250,000
434 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 2/20 Guy Henry Lee Jr; Guy Susan McKenzie Colclasure Co LLC $2,200,000
120 Heady Nashville 37205 2/18 Post Road Trust Catalyst Prop LLC $2,125,000
2310 Belmont Nashville 37212 2/14 Lanigan Greg; Lanigan Susan Chico Capital LLC $2,095,000
3903 Estes Nashville 37215 2/28 Siragusa Tiffany William; Solomon Tiffany Lynn B L Bennett & Assoc Inc $1,925,000
107 Tyne Nashville 37205 2/12 Cunneely Kevin; Wrench Melinda Hyde Const Group LLC $1,910,000
5444 Granny White Brentwood 37027 2/18 Matthew Francis Leslie-Kubat Trust Carell Jennifer; Carell Michael J $1,830,000
1304 Lone Oak Nashville 37215 2/4 Ward Marni Ellen; Ward Michael Jeffrey Stone Oak Builders LLC $1,800,000
700 12th Nashville 37203 2/25 Spears Calvin Allen Bradley D; Allen Elizabeth; Allen Elizabeth J $1,750,000
4309 Sneed Nashville 37215 2/24 Getten Nancy H; Getten Thomas F R&C Living Trust $1,600,000
3805 Brighton Nashville 37205 2/21 Fichtel Christopher Conrad; Fichtel Liege Michalina Chandelier Dev Inc $1,590,000
3418 Golf Club Nashville 37215 2/21 Creed Cori; Creed Timothy White Pines Building Group LLC $1,530,000
606 Green Nashville 37215 2/14 Weiss Julia; Weiss Kenneth W Dalton Jack H; Dalton Jeanette H $1,500,000
3606A West End Nashville 37205 2/10 Pinchevsky Maria J; Pinchevsky Carlos J Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC $1,467,468
3901 Wallace Nashville 37215 2/19 Allen Laveil M; Allen Monica N Gardner Matthew R; Gardner Stacy S $1,450,000
2725 Westwood Nashville 37204 2/14 Westwood I LLC Midtown Realty LLC $1,430,000
3406 Belmont Nashville 37215 2/6 Obeidat Cori Jean; Obeidat Firas M Edwards Kristy L; Edwards William E III; Stacey Jennifer D $1,419,900
1722 Villa Nashville 37212 2/4 Suter Family Trust Buffalo Soul Bnb LLC $1,400,000
155 Haverford Nashville 37205 2/4 Goldstein Gretchen; Goldstein Randall 155 Haverford Homes LLC $1,325,000
3223 Lakeshore Old Hickory 37138 2/13 FVJV Ltd Jobe James Neill Jr; Jobe Memarie C $1,325,000
4419 Lone Oak Nashville 37215 2/12 Jackson Amie; Jackson Amie L; Jackson Thomas; Jackson Thomas W III Diane Musick Hudson Rev Trust; Larry Claude Hudson Rev Trust $1,200,000
737 Benton Nashville 37204 2/5 Earl Lee LLC Ward John Giles; Ward Josephine V; Vandevender Josephine V $1,175,000
1205B Sigler Nashville 37203 2/20 Miller Derek; Miller Elizabeth Blue Sky Horizon Gp $1,159,693
916C Gale Nashville 37204 2/10 Bloom Trust Nashville Partners Gp $1,150,000
20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 2/18 Bonnstetter Trevor; Bonnstetter Tamara Rutledge Dev LLC $1,142,500
4636 Villa Green Nashville 37215 2/20 Faucette Alexandra; Faucette Phillip Hutson Maxwell Henry T; Maxwell Holly K $1,118,982
5200 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 2/14 5200 Hickory Hollow Partners LLC Everest Inv GP $1,100,000
900 20th Nashville 37212 2/7 Karen C Hall Rev Trust 20th Avenue South Trust $1,100,000
3419A Hopkins Nashville 37215 2/18 Dsh Properties LLC Lien Property Mgmt LLC $1,099,000
3816 Cross Creek Nashville 37215 2/21 Feeney Benjamin; Feeney Laura White Pines Building Group LLC $1,095,000
3600 Valley Vista Nashville 37205 2/6 Sarah F Gardial Rev Living Trust Cate John Houston; Gilboy Stephanie $1,060,000
2006 Overhill Nashville 37215 2/28 Owen Hope Brown; Owen Marcus Andrew Lare Nelson D $1,054,000
850 Sutton Hill Nashville 37204 2/10 Jecmen Jacqueline; Jecmen Mark Achiever Dev LLC $1,050,000
3210 Long Nashville 37203 2/3 Fakhry Cynthia A; Fakhry Samir M Goldstein Gretchen S; Goldstein Randall M $1,025,000
4424 Alcott Nashville 37215 2/3 Krones Kip R Binder Lisa Paige $1,025,000
1701 Blair Nashville 37212 2/3 Mauldin Amy Elizabeth; Mauldin John Michael Gillette Beth; Gillette Quentin; Waechter James A $1,000,000
104 Gilman Nashville 37205 2/28 Craig Kelley Adkisson Trust Allen Robert Charles $935,000
128 Prospect Nashville 37205 2/3 Bentley Clay; Bentley Mary Joan & James Gallivan Living Trust $930,000
1005 South Nashville 37203 2/24 Finger Andrew Mathews Jeffrey W $910,000
203 Jackson Nashville 37205 2/13 Legg Tolbert Wolly; Jacobs Jennifer B Lowe Robert W III $905,000
1914 Long Nashville 37206 2/19 Deshon Bertha L; Taylor Robert J Rice Joseph G; Rice Tara A $890,000
1703 Forrest Nashville 37206 2/28 Prest Christopher F; Prest Jessica L Jrg Properties LLC $890,000
1503 Forrest Nashville 37206 2/21 Harper Katherine Millsap Jaime; Millsap Matthew $889,900
1719B 15th Nashville 37212 2/14 Nawaz Fatima; Tahir Fahad Green Daniel R $885,000
3633 General Bate Nashville 37204 2/24 Crump Nicole D; Crump Raymond P Improve Nashville LLC $875,000
2695 Fessey Nashville 37204 2/12 Fessey Real Estate LLC Jones Brad $862,000
2037 Elliott Nashville 37204 2/3 Walker Michael C Jolly Carina; Jolly Stephen Eric $860,000
20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 2/27 Leck Heather N Rutledge Dev LLC $859,000
4205 Wallace Nashville 37215 2/27 Donoho Victor G; Donoho Elizabeth J Ward Danny; Ward Jennifer $850,000
4004 Wallace Nashville 37215 2/13 Evans Jennifer Dawn Hall Dwight Currey; Hall Haylee; Chapman Will $847,000
934 11th Nashville 37208 2/27 Sharma Saras S Metropolitan Const LLC $830,000
2501 Old Hickory Nashville 37221 2/6 Bruce Susan; Rogers Glenn B II; White Taylor M Johnson Benjamin W; Johnson Willa Jean $830,000
603 27th Nashville 37209 2/4 Kumar Carolyn; Kumar Surendra Eldridge John $829,000
212 11th Nashville 37206 2/7 Krs East LLC Built Capital LLC $825,000
517 BATTERY DR Nashville 37220 2/13 Weber Jennifer; Weber Joshua Schroeder Carly; Schroeder Ronald Allan Jr $823,530
221 Page Nashville 37205 2/14 Smith Alison Smith Blanton; Smith Nancy W $800,000

Williamson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
6450 Penrose Brentwood 37027 2/21 Pfister Trust Hillside Homes Inc $3,255,000
1606 Whispering Hills Franklin 37069 2/26 Whispering Hills Trust Murray Demarco A $2,799,000
611 Fair Franklin 37064 2/5 Bundy Darcie A; Cohen Kenneth P Palmer Dan; Palmer Sarah Lisa $2,712,500
111 Deerfield Franklin 37069 2/5 Graddy Greg L; Graddy Kimberely A Pons Pauline Astrum; Pons Pierre Ralph $2,500,000
9292 Exton Brentwood 37027 2/11 Crowley Dana; Crowley Ryan Edward Mitchell David Eric; Mitchell Rachael $2,300,000
46 Governors Brentwood 37027 2/10 46 Governors Way Trust Lindsay Carol A; Lindsay David J $2,299,000
1204 Echo Franklin 37069 2/28 Herrington Retha Lindler; Herrington Richard Eugene Davis Properties of TN LLC $2,120,006
8575 Heirloom Coll Grove 37046 2/21 Homan Craig Allen; Homan Eileen M Hatcliff Const LLC $1,890,000
6219 Bridlewood Brentwood 37027 2/19 Kinder David M; Pewitt Julia A Haile M Ferrell $1,825,000
1472 Willowbrooke Franklin 37069 2/24 Bone Karen K Middleton Cammie S; Middleton Michael J $1,810,000
9230 Lehigh Brentwood 37027 2/5 Kim Billy John; Kim Jane Mary Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $1,736,531
9288 Wardley Park Brentwood 37027 2/10 Richards Jane B; Richards R Stephen Sr Crowley Dana; Crowley Ryan $1,675,000
9230 Lehigh Brentwood 37027 2/10 Mings Amy; Mings Jonathan Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $1,653,066
2500 Iron Gate Franklin 37069 2/21 Pribyl Christopher A; Pribyl Mary Donovan Patricia R; Donovan Paul $1,600,000
1112 Adams Franklin 37064 2/13 Ennis Carol; Ennis Michael Hidden Valley Homes LLC $1,556,369
8559 Heirloom Coll Grove 37046 2/5 Premo Lisa Leann; Premo Mark George Luna Custom Homes LLC $1,525,000
2654 McLemore Franklin 37064 2/18 Tunnell Bradley; Tunnell Julie Watermark Homes LLC $1,477,100
2 Colonel Winstead Brentwood 37027 2/20 Jolly Marcia G; Jolly Stuart A Weaver Janet Morrell Rev Trust $1,360,000
1732 Ravello Brentwood 37027 2/12 Turner Cassidy Roland; Turner Joshua Davis Scarlett Andrew Sinclair; Scarlett Jennifer Marie $1,300,000
649 Legends Crest Franklin 37069 2/11 Allen James C; Allen Linda S Johnson Melanie H $1,282,000
513 Midway Brentwood 37027 2/19 Mitchell David Eric; Mitchell Rachael Locke Benjamin F; Locke Lucy S $1,275,000
653 Jasper Franklin 37064 2/4 Harris Christina J; Harris Kristopher Cory Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $1,190,526
4280 Warren Franklin 37067 2/18 Smith Anna; Smith Jonathan Craig Cameron; Craig Natalie $1,187,500
250 Belgian Nolensville 37135 2/4 Smith Angela; Smith Brian GP Luxury LLC $1,184,240
504 Excalibur Franklin 37067 2/26 Martin Kristen Gabrielle; Martin Robert Ripley Amy W; Ripley Keith D $1,175,000
1743 Ravello Brentwood 37027 2/28 Barrett George William III; Barrett Lisa Rae Fink Jonna; Fink Robert $1,148,000
1824 Barnstaple Brentwood 37027 2/26 Morris Alfred E; Richburg Tiffany M Drees Premier Homes Inc $1,140,000
1023 Stockett Nashville 37221 2/21 Lander John; Lander Kassidy Superior Remodeling LLC $1,135,000
1262 Championship Franklin 37064 2/7 Nigh Elizabeth A; Nigh William R Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $1,090,360
6010 Blackwell Franklin 37064 2/3 Brach Rev Living Trust Drees Premier Homes Inc $1,086,064
2480 Santa Barbara Franklin 37069 2/13 Tidwell Carolyn A Lynn Amy $1,065,000
4844 Bethesda Thomp St 37179 2/27 Long Deborah Arnold Homes LLC $1,056,523
2328 Harts Landmark Franklin 37069 2/28 Cornelsen Family Rev Trust Turnberry Homes L L C $1,007,718
322 11th Franklin 37064 2/7 Bartel Genell Montgomery Classic Const LLC $1,004,570
463 Canterbury Rise Franklin 37067 2/24 Pagliara Holly; Pagliara Trevor Stevens Mark; Stevens Traci Jo $1,000,000
1432 Willowbrooke Franklin 37069 2/5 Shiflet Jason; Shiflet Suzanne Kendrot Ashleigh; Kendrot Thomas J $999,999
1865 Barnstaple Brentwood 37027 2/20 Davis Christie Ann; Davis Matthew C Kandada Trust $990,000
6598 Windmill Coll Grove 37046 2/12 Costello Brian; Costello Deborah Jean; Harris Shayna Erinn McDaniel Farms Partners LLC $971,652
4569 Majestic Meadows Arrington 37014 2/19 Moore Deonna Ruth; Taylor Seth Douglas Drees Premier Homes Inc $961,614
5115 Country Club Brentwood 37027 2/25 Snider Michael Scott Valentine Annette H; Valentine Walter $953,125
86 Governors Brentwood 37027 2/13 Walker Daniel W; Walker Sharon L Guinn Charles I; Guinn Penny L $950,000
9104 Brentmeade Brentwood 37027 2/18 Centofonti Joseph; Centofonti Katie Rust Erica; Rust Jason $945,000
202 3rd Franklin 37064 2/20 Baker Family Holdings LLC Plattsmier Daniel Richard Sr; Plattsmier Elizabeth Burke $929,000
132 Asher Downs Nolensville 37135 2/11 Campbell Joi; Campbell Joi Lynn; Campbell Krishna Drees Premier Homes Inc $917,100
7012 Crews Brentwood 37027 2/4 Queener Hugh M; Queener Laura H Oman Dev LLC $899,900
3648 Ronstadt Thomp St 37179 2/20 Shy Daniel; Shy Sharon Old South Const LLC $895,064
1720 Championship Franklin 37064 2/19 Baldwin Brent A; Baldwin Tara M Motsenbocker Brionna; Motsenbocker Erik $874,000
607 Stonewater Franklin 37064 2/5 Wheeler Sandra L; Wheeler Thomas M Roland Anthony L; Roland Shawn M $850,000
1914 Championship Franklin 37064 2/11 Palumbo Andrew John; Palumbo Jessica Leeann Weir Declan; Weir Jean Marie $840,000
6413 Wildwood Brentwood 37027 2/6 Scott Hannah; Scott Todd Shiflet Eric Jason; Shiflet Suzanne $829,000
4805 Bethesda Thomp St 37179 2/19 Scott Nicole; Scott Taylor Welch Jeffery $825,000
9520 Midlothian Brentwood 37027 2/3 Burton Tammie Y; Hoekstra Ted Michael Price Connie A $825,000
2219 Brienz Valley Franklin 37064 2/28 Abbott David Grant; Abbott Dena Jean Fredenhagen Katie M; Fredenhagen Steven J $814,567
3817 Pulpmill Thomp St 37179 2/28 Brown Aaron; Brown Kirbe GP Luxury LLC $814,500
5004 Montelena Franklin 37067 2/14 Jones Miranda G; Jones Phillip S Brown Barry M; Brown Shelly H $813,000
1238 Championship Franklin 37064 2/14 Zipperian Barbara J; Zipperian Kenneth J Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $812,857
9479 Smithson Brentwood 37027 2/20 Hard Ally; Hard Andrew Allender Andrea L; Allender Justin R $810,000
428 Sandcastle Franklin 37069 2/21 Casey Lynn P Dab Barbara B; Dab John M $800,000
501 Cheltenham Franklin 37064 2/20 Allison Ruth; Ramsay William Jr Kennedy James Stephen; Kennedy Steve $800,000
1707 Tensaw Franklin 37067 2/4 Silverman Martin Savage Colby Keith; Savage Kelly McAfee $800,000

Rutherford County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
1526 Bear Branch M'boro 37130 2/18 Powers Annette Rene Dodd David T II; Dodd Sonya G $835,000
1207 Sulphur Springs M'boro 37129 2/11 P & H Joint Venture Andersen Angel Marie; Andersen Jeanne C Beard; Andersen Sheri Lee; Beard Jean Sanders Estate; Sanders Timothy M Estate; Sanders Timothy Morrow Jr; Sanders WJ Estate; Sanders William Josiah III Estate; Sanders William Josiah Jr Estate; Spain Frances L Estate; Sanders Jean Etheridge; Sanders Jean Ethridge; Sanders Patricia Ozburn Pelot; Sanders Patricia P; Sanders Robert Smith Estate; Sanders Sara F; Sanders Henry M Estate; Sanders Inez Smith Estate; Sanders James B III; Sanders James Brockman Estate; Sanders James Brockman Jr Estate; Sanders Jean E; Sanders Charles Richard Jr Estate; Sanders Elizabeth Ann; Sanders Fannie A Estate; Sanders Frances Nelson Estate; Sanders Harvey A Jr Estate; Sanders Harvey Adams Estate; Grigsby Sheri Lee; Guinee Gertrude Nelson Sanders $682,654
1401 Bradberry M'boro 37130 2/4 Williams Gregory Mark; Williams Shellie Andrea Greenberg Carmen C; Greenberg Robert C $650,000
213 Steelson M'boro 37128 2/12 Cain Elizabeth; Cain William Jr Baird D Michael; Baird Michele $600,000
8155 Rocky Fork Almaville Smyrna 37167 2/18 Hasan Akrem O Shepperd Kenneth $600,000
729 Rock Springs Smyrna 37167 2/5 Burkett Chase; Burkett Licia; Burkett Stephen Whitworth Kirk W; Whitworth Lee Ann $600,000
3323 Vintage Grove M'boro 37130 2/14 Posey Thomas; Posey Willetta Bates Lyndon R $570,000
143 Ridgebend M'boro 37128 2/7 Bennett Derek Keith Sr; Bennett Tiffany Ann Morris Brent; Morris Erin L $549,000
2484 Armstrong Valley M'boro 37128 2/20 Welter Andrew; Welter Kelsey Michaels Homes LLC $546,472
126 Laural Hill Smyrna 37167 2/21 Ward Carol; Ward Jeffory Amos Onks Jane Lauren $525,000
3115 Shady Forest M'boro 37128 2/18 Globke David; Globke Jennifer Excel Builders $521,116
2918 Stewart Creek M'boro 37129 2/5 Rose Rachel A; Rose Stephen C II Excel Builders LLC $520,000
7745 Santos M'boro 37129 2/27 Evans Rodney; Evans Rosalyn Summit Builders Corp $502,060
1429 Lee Victory Smyrna 37167 2/21 Hope Fellowship Smyrna Church Trinity Christian; Trinity Christian Church $500,000
4631 Maryweather M'boro 37128 2/10 Mitchell David Clinton Jr; Mitchell Victoria Ann Clayton Properties Group Inc $483,375
2710 Crowne Pointe M'boro 37130 2/27 Sph Property Three LLC Street Bridget M; Street Phillip D $474,128
2911 Beaulah M'boro 37130 2/20 Breneman Brandi Nicole; Breneman Ryan Thomas Black Mountain Builders LLC $469,900
3237 Shellmans M'boro 37129 2/20 Heikkinen Gregory; Heikkinen Megan Taylor Home Builders Inc $468,500
959 Licinius M'boro 37128 2/6 Morgan Blake R; Morgan Jessica L Ole South Properties Inc $467,776
2932 Frank Robinson M'boro 37130 2/27 Winfree Laura L; Winfree Waymon W Boles Darrell R; Boles Jamie E $459,900
912 River Barfield M'boro 37128 2/18 Derenski Jennifer Lynn; Games Ivan Dale II Moore Annah H $457,000
5115 Wayside Christiana 37037 2/20 Miller Katie Rose; Miller Zachary Carl Michaels Homes LLC $454,956
4305 Puckett Creek M'boro 37128 2/11 Russell Brandon Lee; Russell Breanna N Ole South Properties Inc $453,000
808 Topaz M'boro 37128 2/28 Irvin Ashanti; Irvin Rahsaan A Lennar Homes of TN LLC $451,701
3241 Shellmans M'boro 37129 2/18 Alvarez Ana Isabel; Jacobo Reyes Naser; Reyes Naser Jacobo Taylor Home Builders Inc $450,000
816 Topaz M'boro 37128 2/28 Chen Jiayun Lennar Homes of TN LLC $449,945
6610 Ocala M'boro 37128 2/24 Hashiguchi Kenji Cip LLC $449,900
1485 Bradberry M'boro 37130 2/19 Clark Penny D; Clark Robert D Slate Bill; Slate Bobbie F $449,000
4723 Swanson M'boro 37128 2/19 Adeyemo Olawale Adedayo; Owolafe Adejumoke O Patterson Company LLC $446,157
6612 Maple Tree M'boro 37128 2/20 Johnson Jean M; Johnson Michael R Gruhn Kelly N; Gruhn Michael S $442,000
2910 Jerilyn M'boro 37130 2/20 Johnson Kelly III Comfort Design Home LLC $442,000
10360 New Zion Christiana 37037 2/18 Averitt Laura Ann Miller Brianne; Miller Neil Louis Jr $435,000
5412 Cliffstone Smyrna 37167 2/14 McMurtry Anna; McMurtry Christopher Towle Karen E; Towle Timothy W $435,000
7804 Brenda M'boro 37129 2/28 Pavlick Amanda; Pavlick Robert Comfort Design Homes LLC $434,900
728 Amberton Smyrna 37167 2/13 Johnson Brian Allen; Johnson Paris Sourivong; Sourivong Bounkhong Bmch TN LLC $431,940
2319 Bullrush M'boro 37128 2/18 Breard Joshua McKinley; Breard Leann Nicole Davidson Homes LLC $431,823
2498 Armstrong Valley M'boro 37128 2/10 Spence Erin E; Spence Jonathan R Michaels Homes LLC $429,900
1729 Side M'boro 37130 2/10 Sizemore Holly Rachel; Sizemore Kevin Curry Keys Const LLC $428,500
1419 Shagbark M'boro 37130 2/18 Dennis Jami Shay; Dennis Josh Pervan Asmir $425,000
5326 Abbottswood Smyrna 37167 2/27 Brownyard Robert R Woodridge Homes LLC $425,000
1647 Burrows M'boro 37129 2/28 Anderson Michael S Lennar Homes of TN LLC $419,990
2494 Armstrong Valley M'boro 37128 2/27 Grisofe Amy M; Grisofe Richard E Michaels Homes LLC $419,900
1229 Alex Walker Christiana 37037 2/14 Forrester Charles J; Forrester Lacey Devault Homes Inc $419,900
3932 Runyan M'boro 37127 2/3 Dornisch Stacy Harney Homes LLC $412,000
7317 Farmington Lascassas 37085 2/3 Hodge Andrew L; Hodge Chaning E Rissler James L; Rissler Patricia A $410,000
10025 McKee Lascassas 37085 2/20 Bozman Charles Adam; Bozman Sabra Freedom Const Inc $409,900
2036 Trout M'boro 37129 2/10 Bogle Daniel A; Bogle Emily R Holmes By Design LLC $409,000
425 Eclipse M'boro 37129 2/11 Brands Gary L; Brands Mandi Hinckley Mark A; Hinckley Pamela A $407,000
220 McGreevy La Vergne 37086 2/3 Smith Shannon R; Smith Susan E Michaels Homes LLC $406,900

Sumner County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
1267 Potter Gallatin 37066 2/19 Tomlin Amanda L; Tomlin Gregory J Lober Kenneth $1,105,000
1031B Mount Olivet Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/25 Frost Seth D Nelson Julie M; Nelson Kenneth D $980,000
855 Main Gallatin 37066 2/3 Ahlgrim Kathleen Mary; Ahlgrim Mark Roland Condra Dennis L; Condra Rhea T $845,000
1075 Karens Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/6 McCarthy Kenneth; McCarthy Raychel Head Robert R; Head Sally L $780,000
1037 Sugartree Gallatin 37066 2/19 Tharp Family Co Lp Tomlin Amanda L; Tomlin Gregory J $775,000
166 Saint Blaise Gallatin 37066 2/27 Freeman Katherine Anne; Wilson Darrin Seayne Branson Family Trust $748,000
1056 Albatross Gallatin 37066 2/13 Loper Daniel; Loper Jennifer Shaw Crystal L; Shaw Floyd E II $715,000
1043 Washington Cottntwn 37048 2/5 Hurt James Nicholas; Hurt Kimberly Jean Bausell Eugene $680,000
703 Shute Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/10 Nguyen Loan Thanh; Nguyen Thang Duc Creekside Homes LLC $670,250
1014 Heritage Woods Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/25 Reed Betsy Sophia; Reed Michael James McClendon Stephanie Lynn; McClendon Troy Lee $665,000
1636 Boardwalk Gallatin 37066 2/14 Pendleton Tommy; Pendleton Wanda Kidd Ronald Steven; Kidd Sherry Elaine $640,000
830 Plantation Gallatin 37066 2/25 Murzyn Cheryl J; Murzyn Patirck J Sutt Edward G Jr; Sutt Melissa A $635,000
1215 Churchill Gallatin 37066 2/21 Pitt Melissa W; Pitt Robert J Stone Mark E; Stone Myra J $605,000
1415A Sandy Valley Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/10 Hamilton Jennifer L; Hamilton Jesse L Phyllis Jean Ferrell Special Needs Trust $590,900
867 Plantation Gallatin 37066 2/11 Reeder Daniel Commodore Rentals LLC $565,000
990 Wyndham Gallatin 37066 2/21 Dixon Jean S Pitt Melissa W; Pitt Robert J $555,000
1012 Atherton Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/26 Proudfoot Ralph W; Ross Kristy N; Ross Mark C Gates Timothy W; Gates Vicky Jo $550,000
1705 Boardwalk Gallatin 37066 2/28 Affonso Glenn; Affonso Sara Meritage Homes of TN Inc $547,658
994 Westbrook Gallatin 37066 2/5 Hamer Dawn L; Hamer Herman Frank Batson Homes Inc $537,000
1217 Overton Gallatin 37066 2/26 Church Nicholas M; Wheetley-Church Joylenn R Register Deanna D; Register Phillip Wayne $520,000
115 Rock Bridge Gallatin 37066 2/12 Billings Dennis Ray; Billings Lena Campbell Cynthia; Campbell Michael $509,000
115 Blue Ridge Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/25 Dunham Christopher James; Guardado Lourdes Johnson Chris B; Johnson Courtney S $503,000
108 Sterling Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/24 Wade Darrell Privitera Anthony J; Privitera Karen P $500,000
1015 Woodfield Gallatin 37066 2/10 Swint James A Sr; Swint Megan Diane Swint Debra A; Swint James A $500,000
444 Abington Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/6 Ogrady Ladeana J; Ogrady Michael P Weekley Homes LLC $499,972
203 Woodlake Gallatin 37066 2/12 Spencer John A; Spencer Tammy R Lann Cindy R; Lann Dennis A $499,900
2006 Eagle View Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/18 Kuzkin Ilya; Kuzkin Yana Eagle Homes LLC $498,900
197 The Hollows Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/13 Koester Katherine; Koester Steven Ribbon Home Spv I LLC $498,000
110 Ten Oaks Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/18 Oconnor Jillian V; Oconnor John P Yelle Jeffrey M; Yelle Jenny R $497,500
189 Grandview Gallatin 37066 2/14 Carter Heather Elizabeth; Carter James McMahan Hadley Shane M; Hadley Tracy W $492,000
109 Loch Leven Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/3 Harris Joint Rev Trust Cunningham James D $489,500
2008 Hawkwell Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/20 Krukemeyer Emily Louise; Krukemeyer Thomas Chad Creekside Homes LLC $478,900
983 Bluejay Gallatin 37066 2/3 Sph Property One LLC Frazier Brandy Lynn; Frazier C Graham $477,000
1088 Luxborough Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/27 Sanchez Dena M; Sanchez Lydia Highcock Denise R; Highcock Jeffrey S $470,000
561 Lingering Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/12 Hinson Angla T Clayton Properties Group Inc $465,897
1064 Dorset Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/4 Ingram Robert; Ingram Sherri Eickholt Andrew T; Eickholt Stacey K $462,000
104 Misty Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/26 Dubois Paul Dexter; Dubois Suzanne Childress Weekley Homes LLC $459,444
797 Upper Station Camp Crk Cottntwn 37048 2/25 Johnson Alisa A; Poland Christopher E Ruffin Ileen G; Ruffin James D $455,000
1692 Boardwalk Gallatin 37066 2/24 Hamby Charles E; Hamby Kelley L Meritage Homes of TN Inc $452,745
1122 Luxborough Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/7 Newlon Amanda Creekside Homes LLC $451,520
115 Beaumont Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/6 Towns Michael Anthony Sr; Towns Rachel Diane Lee Bradley D; Lee Julie A $451,500
202 Chapel Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/3 Ohlrich Mary; Ohlrich Christian Couvillion Staci L; Smart Kenneth H; Smart Staci L $450,000
1043 Somerset Downs Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/27 Immersive Mixing LLC Green Daniel P; Green Lynn J $450,000

Wilson County

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
2710 Mt Juliet     2/13 Cassa 2710 LLC Armstrong Dorothy Sue Barnes; Armstrong Sue Barnes $1,625,000
922 Shadow Mt Juliet 37122 2/11 Lewis Dewane; Lewis Terri Koch Randall S; Moore Gwen Elizabeth $1,075,000
629 Ridgecrest Lebanon 37087 2/18 Mahan Christopher Hearn Gregory; Hearn Kimberlee $750,000
1009 Mystic Streams Mt Juliet 37122 2/13 Pursley Tina Louise Berry Teresa P $685,000
0 Devan Kishan Mt Juliet 37122 2/18 Cuaron Manuel David; Lauriano Dawn Marie Neal Const Company $635,000
411 Beacon Hill Mt Juliet 37122 2/21 King Kevin Lee; King Melissa Chenoweth David Eugene Rev Living Trust $605,000
205 Chesapeake Lebanon 37087 2/24 Castelein Craig; Castelein Suzanne Stephens Krissa; Stephens Ryan $581,400
2037 Sanford Mt Juliet 37122 2/4 Petcou Rob Michael Allen Amanda $533,000
0 Camille Victoria Mt Juliet 37122 2/3 Pentzer Charles M Living Trust; Pentzer Lorena D Living Trust Owen Mike; Owen Tamara T $520,000
1308 Teddys Mt Juliet 37122 2/24 Lugen Karen L; Lugen Paul D Wood Nancy C; Wood Thomas H $465,000
1214 Woodvale Mt Juliet 37122 2/28 Davidson Adam S; Davidson Sheron C Heichel Lura S $453,250
212 James Matthew Mt Juliet 37122 2/25 Opendoor Property Trust I Raymond Cynthia; Raymond Jonathan R $439,200
720 Overlook Mt Juliet 37122 2/12 Overlook Property Trust Lewis Dewane; Lewis Terri M Perricone; Perricone Terra M $425,000
0 Ballentrace     2/24 Wood Nancy C; Wood Thomas H King Kelly; Stroud Jerry; Stroud Judy; Stroud Larry $420,000
0 Ridgewater Mt Juliet   2/14 Brown Brian Anthony; Brown Silvia C New Castle Homes of TN Inc $409,900
806 River Heights Mt Juliet 37122 2/10 Florian Luz A; Laverde Diego R SRP Sub LLC $400,000

