Top Middle Tennessee residential sales for February 2020

|6450 Penrose
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/21
|Pfister Trust
|Hillside Homes Inc
|$3,255,000
|1606 Whispering Hills
|Franklin
|37069
|2/26
|Whispering Hills Trust
|Murray Demarco A
|$2,799,000
|611 Fair
|Franklin
|37064
|2/5
|Bundy Darcie A; Cohen Kenneth P
|Palmer Dan; Palmer Sarah Lisa
|$2,712,500
|111 Deerfield
|Franklin
|37069
|2/5
|Graddy Greg L; Graddy Kimberely A
|Pons Pauline Astrum; Pons Pierre Ralph
|$2,500,000
|9292 Exton
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/11
|Crowley Dana; Crowley Ryan Edward
|Mitchell David Eric; Mitchell Rachael
|$2,300,000
|46 Governors
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/10
|46 Governors Way Trust
|Lindsay Carol A; Lindsay David J
|$2,299,000
|1204 Echo
|Franklin
|37069
|2/28
|Herrington Retha Lindler; Herrington Richard Eugene
|Davis Properties of TN LLC
|$2,120,006
|8575 Heirloom
|Coll Grove
|37046
|2/21
|Homan Craig Allen; Homan Eileen M
|Hatcliff Const LLC
|$1,890,000
|6219 Bridlewood
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/19
|Kinder David M; Pewitt Julia A
|Haile M Ferrell
|$1,825,000
|1472 Willowbrooke
|Franklin
|37069
|2/24
|Bone Karen K
|Middleton Cammie S; Middleton Michael J
|$1,810,000
|9230 Lehigh
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/5
|Kim Billy John; Kim Jane Mary
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$1,736,531
|9288 Wardley Park
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/10
|Richards Jane B; Richards R Stephen Sr
|Crowley Dana; Crowley Ryan
|$1,675,000
|9230 Lehigh
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/10
|Mings Amy; Mings Jonathan
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$1,653,066
|2500 Iron Gate
|Franklin
|37069
|2/21
|Pribyl Christopher A; Pribyl Mary
|Donovan Patricia R; Donovan Paul
|$1,600,000
|1112 Adams
|Franklin
|37064
|2/13
|Ennis Carol; Ennis Michael
|Hidden Valley Homes LLC
|$1,556,369
|8559 Heirloom
|Coll Grove
|37046
|2/5
|Premo Lisa Leann; Premo Mark George
|Luna Custom Homes LLC
|$1,525,000
|2654 McLemore
|Franklin
|37064
|2/18
|Tunnell Bradley; Tunnell Julie
|Watermark Homes LLC
|$1,477,100
|2 Colonel Winstead
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/20
|Jolly Marcia G; Jolly Stuart A
|Weaver Janet Morrell Rev Trust
|$1,360,000
|1732 Ravello
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/12
|Turner Cassidy Roland; Turner Joshua Davis
|Scarlett Andrew Sinclair; Scarlett Jennifer Marie
|$1,300,000
|649 Legends Crest
|Franklin
|37069
|2/11
|Allen James C; Allen Linda S
|Johnson Melanie H
|$1,282,000
|513 Midway
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/19
|Mitchell David Eric; Mitchell Rachael
|Locke Benjamin F; Locke Lucy S
|$1,275,000
|653 Jasper
|Franklin
|37064
|2/4
|Harris Christina J; Harris Kristopher Cory
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$1,190,526
|4280 Warren
|Franklin
|37067
|2/18
|Smith Anna; Smith Jonathan
|Craig Cameron; Craig Natalie
|$1,187,500
|250 Belgian
|Nolensville
|37135
|2/4
|Smith Angela; Smith Brian
|GP Luxury LLC
|$1,184,240
|504 Excalibur
|Franklin
|37067
|2/26
|Martin Kristen Gabrielle; Martin Robert
|Ripley Amy W; Ripley Keith D
|$1,175,000
|1743 Ravello
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/28
|Barrett George William III; Barrett Lisa Rae
|Fink Jonna; Fink Robert
|$1,148,000
|1824 Barnstaple
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/26
|Morris Alfred E; Richburg Tiffany M
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$1,140,000
|1023 Stockett
|Nashville
|37221
|2/21
|Lander John; Lander Kassidy
|Superior Remodeling LLC
|$1,135,000
|1262 Championship
|Franklin
|37064
|2/7
|Nigh Elizabeth A; Nigh William R
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$1,090,360
|6010 Blackwell
|Franklin
|37064
|2/3
|Brach Rev Living Trust
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$1,086,064
|2480 Santa Barbara
|Franklin
|37069
|2/13
|Tidwell Carolyn A
|Lynn Amy
|$1,065,000
|4844 Bethesda
|Thomp St
|37179
|2/27
|Long Deborah
|Arnold Homes LLC
|$1,056,523
|2328 Harts Landmark
|Franklin
|37069
|2/28
|Cornelsen Family Rev Trust
|Turnberry Homes L L C
|$1,007,718
|322 11th
|Franklin
|37064
|2/7
|Bartel Genell
|Montgomery Classic Const LLC
|$1,004,570
|463 Canterbury Rise
|Franklin
|37067
|2/24
|Pagliara Holly; Pagliara Trevor
|Stevens Mark; Stevens Traci Jo
|$1,000,000
|1432 Willowbrooke
|Franklin
|37069
|2/5
|Shiflet Jason; Shiflet Suzanne
|Kendrot Ashleigh; Kendrot Thomas J
|$999,999
|1865 Barnstaple
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/20
|Davis Christie Ann; Davis Matthew C
|Kandada Trust
|$990,000
|6598 Windmill
|Coll Grove
|37046
|2/12
|Costello Brian; Costello Deborah Jean; Harris Shayna Erinn
|McDaniel Farms Partners LLC
|$971,652
|4569 Majestic Meadows
|Arrington
|37014
|2/19
|Moore Deonna Ruth; Taylor Seth Douglas
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$961,614
|5115 Country Club
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/25
|Snider Michael Scott
|Valentine Annette H; Valentine Walter
|$953,125
|86 Governors
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/13
|Walker Daniel W; Walker Sharon L
|Guinn Charles I; Guinn Penny L
|$950,000
|9104 Brentmeade
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/18
|Centofonti Joseph; Centofonti Katie
|Rust Erica; Rust Jason
|$945,000
|202 3rd
|Franklin
|37064
|2/20
|Baker Family Holdings LLC
|Plattsmier Daniel Richard Sr; Plattsmier Elizabeth Burke
|$929,000
|132 Asher Downs
|Nolensville
|37135
|2/11
|Campbell Joi; Campbell Joi Lynn; Campbell Krishna
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$917,100
|7012 Crews
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/4
|Queener Hugh M; Queener Laura H
|Oman Dev LLC
|$899,900
|3648 Ronstadt
|Thomp St
|37179
|2/20
|Shy Daniel; Shy Sharon
|Old South Const LLC
|$895,064
|1720 Championship
|Franklin
|37064
|2/19
|Baldwin Brent A; Baldwin Tara M
|Motsenbocker Brionna; Motsenbocker Erik
|$874,000
|607 Stonewater
|Franklin
|37064
|2/5
|Wheeler Sandra L; Wheeler Thomas M
|Roland Anthony L; Roland Shawn M
|$850,000
|1914 Championship
|Franklin
|37064
|2/11
|Palumbo Andrew John; Palumbo Jessica Leeann
|Weir Declan; Weir Jean Marie
|$840,000
|6413 Wildwood
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/6
|Scott Hannah; Scott Todd
|Shiflet Eric Jason; Shiflet Suzanne
|$829,000
|4805 Bethesda
|Thomp St
|37179
|2/19
|Scott Nicole; Scott Taylor
|Welch Jeffery
|$825,000
|9520 Midlothian
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/3
|Burton Tammie Y; Hoekstra Ted Michael
|Price Connie A
|$825,000
|2219 Brienz Valley
|Franklin
|37064
|2/28
|Abbott David Grant; Abbott Dena Jean
|Fredenhagen Katie M; Fredenhagen Steven J
|$814,567
|3817 Pulpmill
|Thomp St
|37179
|2/28
|Brown Aaron; Brown Kirbe
|GP Luxury LLC
|$814,500
|5004 Montelena
|Franklin
|37067
|2/14
|Jones Miranda G; Jones Phillip S
|Brown Barry M; Brown Shelly H
|$813,000
|1238 Championship
|Franklin
|37064
|2/14
|Zipperian Barbara J; Zipperian Kenneth J
|Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC
|$812,857
|9479 Smithson
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/20
|Hard Ally; Hard Andrew
|Allender Andrea L; Allender Justin R
|$810,000
|428 Sandcastle
|Franklin
|37069
|2/21
|Casey Lynn P
|Dab Barbara B; Dab John M
|$800,000
|501 Cheltenham
|Franklin
|37064
|2/20
|Allison Ruth; Ramsay William Jr
|Kennedy James Stephen; Kennedy Steve
|$800,000
|1707 Tensaw
|Franklin
|37067
|2/4
|Silverman Martin
|Savage Colby Keith; Savage Kelly McAfee
|$800,000