Bonnaroo pushed back to Sept. 24-27

VOL. 44 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 13, 2020

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has been rescheduled for Sept. 24-27 “out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community.”

The festival in a statement said all current tickets and onsite accommodations will be honored for the new weekend. Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.

The festival normally takes place in June in Manchester, Tennessee, and this year had attracted Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey and Tool.