VOL. 44 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 20, 2020

Street Eats. A weekly gathering each Thursday of as many as 20 local food trucks, 11a.m.-2 p.m. along Deaderick Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues north. The lineup can be found online and changes weekly. Information

NOTE: Many events are being canceled due to COVID-19 precautions. Call ahead or check event website before finalizing plans.

MONDAY, MARCH 30

Pop-up Career Fair: Math & Science

Meet representatives from local businesses seeking candidates with your skillset. Resumes and business attire are encouraged. Vol State Community College, Warf Building.10 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

Breakfast & Business with Mayor Randall Hutto

Wilson County Chamber of Commerce meeting. 142 Public Square, Lebanon. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Fee: $20. Information 615-444-5503

GrowCo 2020 Entrepreneurship Award & Showcase

The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the recipient of the third annual GrowCo Award, Beachaven Winery. They will be honored for its contribution to local tourism and commitment to the Chamber. Beachaven Winery, 1100 Dunlop Lane. 5-6 p.m. Information: 931-245-4342.

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

Salon@615

Special Edition with Jon Meacham. Montgomery Bell Academy, Paschall Theater. 2-4:30 p.m. $25.50-$29.50 fee includes copy his new book, “The Hope of Glory.” Information

Additional Salon@615 events:

Monday, April 20: Special edition with Madeleine Albright discusses her memoir, “Hell and Other Destinations.” War Memorial Auditorium. Fee: $41.50. 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22: Don Winslow will discuss his new book “Broken.” Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike. Fee: Free.

Thursday, May 7: Yuri Morales, author and illustrator will discuss her book “Dreamers.” Main Library, 615 Church Street. 6:15 p.m. Free