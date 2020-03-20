Meals available for children out of school

VOL. 44 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 20, 2020

Starting March 23, Metro Schools will be offering free breakfast and lunch meals to Nashville children at locations throughout Davidson County.

The meals will be bagged or boxed and available in a drive-thru setup to limit crowds and possible exposure to COVID-19. The meals will be cold or room temperature to allow for transportation.

Meals will be available to anyone younger than 18, regardless of their school status. They must, however, be present to collect the meals, based on federal law.

Meals will be prepared at Cane Ridge High School, John Overton High School and Haynes Middle School and delivered to the following locations for pickup between 8-9 a.m. for breakfast and noon-1:30 p.m. for lunch:

Apollo Middle School, 631 Richards Rd, Antioch

Buena Vista Elementary School, 1531 Ninth Ave. N.

Cole Elementary School, 5060 Colemont Dr, Antioch

DuPont Elementary School, 1311 Ninth St, Old Hickory

Glencliff High School, 160 Antioch Pike

H.G. Hill Middle School, 150 Davidson Rd

I.T. Creswell Middle School, 3500 John Mallette Dr

Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Rd

Madison Middle School, 300 W Old Hickory Blvd, Madison

McKissack Middle School, 915 38th Ave. N.

Napier Elementary School, 67 Fairfield Ave.

Rose Park Middle School, 1025 Ninth Ave. S.

Shwab Elementary School, 1500 Dickerson Pike

Stratford STEM Magnet High School, 1800 Stratford Ave.

Two Rivers Middle School, 2991 McGavock Pike

Rutherford County Schools is providing breakfast and lunch to any child 18 and under at no charge while the district is closed out of concern over the coronavirus.

Additionally, adults will also be served for $2 at breakfast and $3.80 for lunch. Exact change is needed for payment.

The Food Service Program will be located at 10 county schools situated throughout the district. All meals will be available at a drive though or walk up location at the each of the ten school sites and will be distributed for students to consume at home. There is no dine-in option.

The food sites include:

David Youree Elementary

Lavergne Lake Elementary

Oakland High

Roy Waldron Elementary

Smyrna Middle

Kittrell Elementary

Whitworth Buchanan Middle

Cedar Grove Elementary

Stewartsboro Elementary

Riverdale High