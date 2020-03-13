Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 13, 2020

Tennessee Republican Rep. Daniel will not seek reelection

Updated 7:14AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Rep. Martin Daniel says he will not run for reelection this year.

The Republican from Knoxville said in a Facebook post Tuesday that he hopes to stay involved in politics and government in other ways, but he also looks forward to spending more time with his children and tending to his outdoor advertising business.

The 63-year-old has served in the House since 2015. His district includes part of Knox County.

Daniel is currently the chairman of the House Government Operations Committee. He plans on completing his current term in office.

