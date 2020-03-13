Iroquois Steeplechase rescheduled for June 27

VOL. 44 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 13, 2020

The Iroquois Steeplechase, benefiting The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, will be rescheduled for June 27 at Percy Warner Park. It was scheduled for May 9.

“We are proud to keep the tradition of the Iroquois Steeplechase in the Nashville community during these unprecedented times,” said Dwight Hall, Chairman of the Iroquois Steeplechase Race Committee. “Our race meet benefits charities that impact our community, so it is our obligation to see to it that we continue Nashville’s grand tradition.”