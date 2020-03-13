Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 13, 2020

Amazon limits shipments to warehouses for next 3 weeks

Updated 11:04AM
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Tuesday that it will only accept shipments of cleaning equipment, medical supplies and household goods from suppliers at its warehouses for next three weeks to fill surging demand.

The online retailer has been sold out of items like disinfecting wipes and toilet paper as the new coronavrius spreads and more people stay home, shopping online. Amazon will still allow shipments of household items including baby products, groceries and pet supplies.

Amazon said the restrictions will last until April 5. It applies to large vendors and third-party sellers, who list items to sell on Amazon.com directly.

Shoppers can still order any items that have already shipped to Amazon warehouses before Tuesday.

