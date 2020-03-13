Peugot closing European factories

VOL. 44 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 13, 2020

The French automaker whose brands include Peugeot and Citroen says it is closing its factories in Europe until March 27 "due to the acceleration observed in recent days of serious cases of COVID-19."

PSA Group said Monday that along with severe illnesses close to its production sites, it decided to close the factories because of supply chain disruptions and "the sudden decline in the automobile markets."

The company said the shutdowns would be staggered beginning Monday in Madrid and France's Mulhouse, and continue to other factories in France and Spain.

Labor unions that represent workers at two car plants in the Czech Republic are demanding a two-week quarantine for all workers over fears of the new virus.

The unions for workers at Skoda Auto, which belongs to Germany's Volkswagen Group, say the measure would possibly prevent the spreading of the virus among the employees.

The unions say if their demand is met, production lines would stop at the plants.