Analyst: Best way to fix market swoon is to contain virus

VOL. 44 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 13, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — The severity of Wall Street's rout this week may echo the swoons for stocks at the height of the 2008 financial crisis, but that's where the parallels end.

Back then, investors were rattled as Lehman Brothers, Bear Stearns and other big financial institutions either failed or nearly did under the weight of bad mortgages as the housing market bubble burst.

The government intervened to shore up the banking system, which eventually allowed credit to flow freely again and helped set the economy on a path toward a painfully slow but lasting recovery from the Great Recession.

This time, the financial markets are not the problem, which means the government's efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus are more likely to have a bigger impact on the market than fiscal stimulus, analysts say.

"This is very different from 2008, it's a biological event," said Nela Richardson, investment strategist at Edward Jones. "The way to resolve this, the way to get past this, is efforts to contain the virus, and that's going to be painful in the short-term."