Stites & Harbison elects 3 to management committee

VOL. 44 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 13, 2020

Stites & Harbison, PLLC recently elected three members to the firm’s six-member management committee, replacing three attorneys who completed their terms of service. The new committee members are Erika Barnes of Nashville and Carol Dan Browning and Richard Wehrle of Louisville. The members rotating off the committee include attorneys Janet Craig and Mandy Wilson Decker (Lexington) and Marjorie Farris (Louisville). The new committee members will serve a two-year term.

Barnes is a member of the firm in the Creditors’ Rights & Bankruptcy and Business Litigation Service Groups based in Nashville. She represents creditors and franchisors in bankruptcy cases nationwide.

Barnes is certified as a specialist in Business Bankruptcy by the American Board of Certification.

Tennessee Bank & Trust hires Sturdivant, Prow

David Sturdivant, CCM, and Shannon Prow have joined Tennessee Bank and Trust to lead the ban’s Treasury management team.

Sturdivant joins the bank as executive vice president, Treasury management. Leading the treasury management team, he will strategically develop and revise client agreements for all treasury management services, conduct client workshops and presentations on treasury management-related topics, and market, implement and support treasury management services to business clients.

Sturdivant spent 19 years as Treasury management manager at Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Prow is senior treasury management analyst with almost 30 years of experience. She is responsible for creating formal proposals, analyzing customer requests, recommending banking products and services, determining appropriate pricing and approach, and successfully implementing new treasury management services.

Previously a senior treasury management analyst at Pinnacle, Prow is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.

Sanders named Pinnacle’s chief audit executive

Dana M. Sanders will become Pinnacle Financial Partners’ chief audit executive effective March 16, with responsibility for the internal audit team, processes and reporting.

She assumes the role from Kevin McDermott, who came out of retirement temporarily in 2019 to help establish Pinnacle’s internal audit function and build a team. Sanders also will join the firm’s senior leadership team, and chief financial officer Harold Carpenter will resume the role of principal accounting officer.

Sanders previously was principal accounting officer at Pinnacle and had been its financial reporting manager. She came to the firm in 2009 from KPMG, where she served as an audit senior audit manager for a variety of clients primarily in the Nashville market, including Pinnacle. She has extensive experience in a number of areas of the finance side of corporate management, overseeing the Firm’s accounting policy and SEC reporting processes, among other functions. Sanders also worked extensively on the firm’s six mergers and acquisitions since 2015.

Sanders holds a degree in accounting from Middle Tennessee State University and memberships in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Margaritaville Hotel hires sales, marketing director

Angley

Margaritaville Hotel Nashville has named Kristina Angley director of sales and marketing for its Nashville location, which debuted in October 2019.

Angley will oversee sales, marketing and revenue management for the first urban Margaritaville hotel, which features 166 guest rooms, 52 Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham suites, a rooftop pool and sundeck, Radio Margaritaville’s Nashville studio and two first-ever Margaritaville dining concepts – JWB Grill and FINS Bar.

Angley has 20 years of sales and hospitality experience. She previously served as area director of sales and marketing at Hospitality Ventures Management Group overseeing portfolio sales and marketing and revenue management for the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach, Delta by Marriott Daytona Beach and the independent Plunge Beach Resort, Ft. Lauderdale. Before that, she served as area director of sales and marketing of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, and held sales, marketing and PR roles at top hotels and management groups including Disney World Golf Management, Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin, Waldorf Astoria Orlando and Kessler Hotel Collection.

Angley studied business and corporate communications at Lake Sumter State College in Orlando.

FBMM promotes 4 to senior account assistant

FBMM, an entertainment business management firm that represents high-profile artists in the music industry, has promoted Brian Huff, Iva Lowe, Zoey Miller and Schuyler Winans to senior account assistants.

Huff joined FBMM in May 2018. He previously worked as an accounting intern at Great Minds in Washington, D.C., where he processed thousands of high-cost purchase orders to create invoices, responded to customer inquiries and assisted in collections on accounts receivable. He also has experience in marketing and development through internships with Story District, Strathmore and Live Nation.

He graduated from American University, where he earned degrees in music and business and entertainment.

Lowe became part of the FBMM team in June 2017. Before joining FBMM, she interned for Farris, Self and Moore, where she got her feet wet in business management. Lowe also worked in the records office at the University of Arkansas–Fort Smith.

She holds two degrees, one from Middle Tennessee State University in recording industries with a focus on music business and another from the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith with a major in vocal music performance and a minor in sociology.

Miller came to FBMM in February 2018 with a background in the entertainment industry. Before FBMM, she worked as an independent contractor at Country Music Television for the CMT Awards, CMT Crossroads and CMT Artists of the Year event. She also worked for LEO Events and Premier Global, where she was responsible for different administrative duties such as tracking company purchases and updating accounts payable, accounts receivable and personnel records.

Miller holds degrees from High Point University in strategic communication, public relations and advertising, and business administration and management.

Winans came to FBMM in June 2018 with nearly two years of finance and data experience. Before joining the FBMM team, he worked as a financial adviser at AXA Equitable, where he helped clients plan for retirement, create investment plans and select life insurance coverage.

Winans earned a degree in music business from Belmont University in 2017.

Feed America First names board members

Feed America First has appointed four members to its board of directors: Sharon Brawner, John Francis, Jason Martin and Andy Vaughn.

They will serve three-year terms.

Sharon Brawner is senior vice president of sales and marketing for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and supervises the management of Historic RCA Studio B and Hatch Show Print. Additionally, she manages the day-to-day oversight of the museum’s brand, including the museum’s websites, social media channels, all forms of traditional as well as digital marketing and communications efforts.

She also sits on the board of The Tennessee Governors Committee on Tourism.

Francis is a Marine Corps veteran who spent most of his private industry work career in the food service industry, culminating as EVP of operations for Franke Foodservice Systems in Smyrna. He recently came out of retirement and is now the director of equipment purchasing for CKE Restaurants.

Martin is the interim dean of MTSU’s James E. Walker Library. He has an Ed.D. in educational leadership from the University of Central Florida, a master’s in library science and a degree in history, both from the University of South Florida.

Vaughn is a Murfreesboro native and financial adviser with Regions Investment Services who graduated from MTSU. He also is on the board for the Rutherford County Geriatric Council and a committee member for the local Alzheimer’s Association.

Dowdle Construction adds manager, coordinator

Dowdle Construction Group has hired Marcelo Cortes as project manager and Sarah Melchi as project coordinator.

Cortes is responsible for planning and overseeing commercial projects from pre-construction to completion. He will maintain the budget, collaborate with the owner, architect and subcontractors.

A graduate of Florida International University with a B.A. in construction management, he is OSHA 30 Certified.

Melchi is responsible for contract management for each subcontractor on each project. She assists with requests for proposals, bid documents and submissions, marketing materials and closeout documents.

Melchi previously worked as an Investor Relations Specialist for Chipotle Mexican Grill. She is a 2014 graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Wilson Bank & Trust names advisory boards

Wilson Bank & Trust has formed new advisory boards in Nashville and Williamson County to help provide local insights to the bank’s board of directors.

The advisors, consisting of local business leaders and community figures, will help provide direction specifically for the bank’s newest offices, which are located on West End Avenue in Nashville and in Cool Springs. WBT officials formally welcomed the members of the advisory boards recently during an annual dinner at the bank’s Main Office in Lebanon.

Joining the Nashville advisory board are:

• Commercial developer Don Caire

• Foundation Title COO Chris Cantrell

• Infinity Church founder Jeff Carr

• Leisa Gill, director of client experience at LBMC

• Commercial developer Craig Lane

• Commercial real estate broker Lee Paradise.

Inaugural members of WBT’s Williamson County advisory board are:

• Grocery operator Al Carman

• Franklin Special School District human resources director Leslie Duke

• Four Star Paving partner Robert Loudermilk II

• Mortgage investor Greg Merriman

• Sports talk radio host Doug Matthews

• Montgomery Bell Academy football coach and former Titan Chris Sanders

• Nashville Machine Company partner Lynn Wilson