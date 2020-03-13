VOL. 44 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 13, 2020

Andrew Jackson’s Birthday Celebration. Enjoy scheduled events and activities throughout the day including the annual wreath laying ceremony, tea with The Jacksons, free birthday cupcakes, historical educational opportunities and more. Admission is half-price. Festivities begin Sunday at 10 a.m. $11 for adults, $9.50 for seniors, $8.50 for ages 13-18, and $6 for ages 5-12. Information

MARCH 14-17

Music City Irish Fest (cancelled)

Authentic Irish music, arts and crafts, food and beverage, sports and dancing. Something for the whole family. VIP tickets available. Bicentennial Mall, 600 James Robertson Parkway. Saturday and Tuesday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Free, with the exception of the March 16 paid event. $99 and up for VIP passes. Information

Vanderbilt Chancellor’s Lecture Series (cancelled)

Anderson Cooper, anchor of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 and bestselling author, will discuss breaking stereotypes and rising through challenges. The theme of the spring series, which is led by Interim Chancellor and Provost Susan Wente, is “Our Global Community,” with the aim of creating conversations about our increasingly connected world. Free and open to the public. 3:30 p.m. Langford Auditorium. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Information

MONDAY, MARCH 16

Salon@615 with James McBride

Salon@615 presents author James McBride with his new novel, “Deacon King Kong.” Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike. Fee: Free. 6:30 p.m. Information: http://nashvillepubliclibrary.org/salonat615

Additional Salon@615 events:

Tuesday, March 17: Louise Erdrich, author of “The Night Watchman,” Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike. Fee: free. 6:15 p.m. Sunday, April 5: Special Edition with Jon Meacham. Montgomery Bell Academy, Paschall Theater. 2-4:30 p.m. $25.50-$29.50 fee includes copy his new book, “The Hope of Glory.”

Monday, April 20: Special edition with Madeleine Albright discusses her memoir, “Hell and Other Destinations.” War Memorial Auditorium. Fee: $41.50. 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22: Don Winslow will discuss his new book, “Broken.” Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike. Fee: Free.

Thursday, May 7: Yuri Morales, author and illustrator will discuss her book “Dreamers.” Main Library, 615 Church Street. 6:15 p.m. Free

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

St. Patrick’s Day Chili Cook-off & Silent Auction

A benefit for the Sumner County Food Bank. Morning Side of Gallatin, 1085 Hartsville Pike. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $5 for all you can sample. Information and RSVP: 615 230-5600

Chamber East Social

Connect with other businesses and people in your neighborhood over friendly competitions of ax throwing. BATL, 1302 Gallatin Ave. Complimentary light bites and drink specials. 4:30-6 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

Preds & Threads

The Nashville Predators players will be dressed to the nines as they walk down the Smashville catwalk. Guests will attend a cocktail reception with Predators coaching staff, broadcasters and alumni while bidding on an extensive silent auction and enjoying a buffet style dinner. After the fashion show VIP guests will be invited to an after-party with the Nashville Predators team. 6:15 p.m. Fee: $150 and up. Proceeds go to Predators Foundation. Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway. Information

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Women have made incredible progress in joining the workforce, fighting for equal pay, and rising to the top of their fields. But some industries and roles still struggle when it comes to achieving gender parity. Join Chamber West as we celebrate Women’s History month and hear from a panel of Rising Stars – women who have managed to climb to the top of the ladder in traditionally male-dominated fields. Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton – Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road. Fee: Chamber Member free. 8-9:15 a.m. Information

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

Street Eats

A weekly gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks, 11a.m.-2 p.m. along Deaderick Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues north. The lineup can be found online and changes weekly. Information

Clarksville Business After Hours

Make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun. The Madison Room Event Center at The City Forum, 2231-T Madison Street. Information: 931 245-4342.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

IBC Breakfast featuring Irish Ambassador

Guest speaker: Daniel Mulhall, Ireland’s ambassador to the United States updates Ireland-U.S. relations. Baker Donelson Special Events Center, 211 Commerce Street. 8-9:30 a.m. Fee: $35 for Chamber member, $50 for future members. Information

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Disney Institute

This one-day workshop will help participants discover business insights that drive the Disney organization. Participants will learn time-tested Disney business insights to assess and improve your organization’s delivery of quality service, as well as how leadership vision can inspire dedication and commitment among employees. This event sponsored by Williamson County Chamber of Commerce. The Factory at Franklin, Liberty Hall, 230 Franklin Road. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $500 for members, $750 for non-members. Seating is limited. Information