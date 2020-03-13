How to help with tornado recovery

VOL. 44 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 13, 2020

Nashvillians are generous and have poured both time and money into helping tornado relief and recovery efforts.

Remember that it will be months, and even years, before everyone is back on their feet. Continued support will be appreciated, particularly as time goes along. Also, if you are donating items to a charity for tornado victims, be sure you would be proud to have those donations in your own home. New is best.

Donations of worn or broken items or most used clothing just requires nonprofits to divert precious time and resources in disposing of them.

Below are some boots-on-the-ground organizations that could use your help:

• Hands On Nashville has multiple opportunities for volunteers. Visit www.hon.org for a list of projects that need help.

n Nashville Food Project is in need of vegetable and olive oil, whole wheat sandwich bread, deli meats, uncooked proteins such as chicken and ground beef, whole fruit such as bananas, apples and oranges and disposable plates and utensils. Donations are accepted at their headquarters, 5904 California Ave. from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. Volunteer opportunities

• The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is accepting monetary donations for its Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. To donate

• Community Resource Center is in need of new large trash cans, trash can liners, shovels, brooms, mops, dust bins, personal hygiene products, cleaning supplies and underwear. Call ahead at 615 291-6688 for office hours and drop off at 218 Omohundro Place. Hands On Nashville is coordinating volunteer opportunities for CRC.

• Second Harvest Food Bank is accepting donations at local Kroger locations and at their distribution center, 331 Great Circle Road. Check the organization’s Instagram account for the latest list of needs.

• Publix is accepting donations by adding them to grocery totals when checking out. Donations will go to the American Red Cross designated for tornado relief and recovery.

• A number of Nashville restaurants are donating a percentage of food sales to various charities doing disaster relief and recovery. Check with your favorite restaurant for participation.