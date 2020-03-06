Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 44 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 6, 2020

Tennessee unemployment rate remained steady last month

The Associated Press

Updated 7:30AM
The unemployment rate in Tennessee remained steady last month.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development says the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January was 3.3%, the third-straight month at that mark.

The number represents a 0.1% drop compared to January 2019.

Nationally, the rate increased between December and January by 0.1% to a rate of 3.6%. Tennessee employers added 6,500 new jobs in that time frame.

The most significant growth came through 2,900 jobs added in the education and health services sector. Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services jobs grew by 2,800, while retail trade added 2,400 jobs.

