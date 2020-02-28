Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 9 | Friday, February 28, 2020

Stocks soar on plans for more stimulus measures, Biden wins

The Associated Press

Updated 3:13PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared more than 1,100 points, or 4.5%, on hopes for more stimulus measures from around the globe to fight the virus outbreak.

Health care companies led the gains after Joe Biden solidified his contender status for the Democratic presidential nomination. Investors see him as a more business-friendly alternative to Bernie Sanders.

Congressional leaders agreed on an $8.3 billion bill to battle the new coronravirus, and investors are anticipating that more central banks will follow the Federal Reserve's lead in cutting rates.

The S&P 500 jumped 4.2% and the Nasdaq rose 3.8%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose slightly.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0