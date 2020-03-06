VOL. 44 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 6, 2020

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. First Friday offers individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge of best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in Williamson County. Guest Speaker: Joni Cole, the founder, owner and operator of Gray’s on Main. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

DCRP Reagan Day Dinner

Guest speaker: Chief Warrant Officer 5 (Ret) Douglas M. Englen. Topic: “A Day in the Life of a Special Operator.” Cathedral of the Incarnation’s Fleming Center, 2015 West End Avenue. 6:30-9 p.m. Dinner to include Silent Auction and U.S. Senate straw poll conducted by Nashville Young Republicans. General admission: $100, county members: $85. Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Robertson County Republican Party

Monthly meeting at the Senior Center, 601 Locust Street. Free breakfast buffet begins at 8:30 a.m., program begins at 9 a.m. Guest speaker: Steve Skelton from Biblesinschools.com. Information

Salon@615

Special edition with Sarah J. Maas, author of “House of Earth and Blood.” War Memorial Building & Legislative Plaza, 301 Sixth Ave. N. 6:15-8:45 p.m. $39.50 fee includes a signed copy of the book. This event is intended for an adult audience. Information: https://events.library.nashville.org/cal/event/showEventMore.rdo

Additional Salon@615 events:

• Wednesday, March 11: Glennon Doyle, activist, speaker and bestselling author. Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick St. Fee: $37.50 (includes signed copy of her new book, Untamed). 6:15-8:45 p.m.

• Monday, March 6: James McBride discusses his new book, Deacon King Kong. Main Library, 6:15 p.m. Fee: Free

• Tuesday, March 17: Louise Erdrich, author of The Night Watchman, Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike. 6:15 p.m.

• Sunday, April 5. Special Edition with Jon Meacham. Montgomery Bell Academy, Paschall Theater. 2-4:30 p.m. $25.50-$29.50 fee includes copy his new book, “The Hope of Glory.”

• Monday, April 20: Special edition with Madeleine Albright discusses her memoir, Hell and Other Destinations. War Memorial Auditorium. Fee: $41.50. 6:15 p.m.

• Wednesday, April 22: Don Winslow will discuss his new book, Broken. Parnassus Books, 3900 Hillsboro Pike. Fee: Free.

• Thursday, May 7: Yuri Morales, author and illustrator will discuss her book Dreamers. Main Library, 615 Church Street. 6:15 p.m. Free

County Sumner Irish Festival

Bledsoe’s Fort Historical Park, 2923 Hartsville Pike, Castalian Springs. Live Irish music including Nashville Irish Step Dancers, food, kikes, games and more. $10 per vehicle. Bring your own seating. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. Free admission. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. 6-9 p.m. Information

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

Fisk Jubilee Singers Spring Sing

Fisk Jubilee Singers fourth annual Spring Sing will feature 12-time Grammy-nominated jazz singer Ledisi. Proceeds will benefit the Fisk Jubilee Singers Endowed scholarship fund. Ryman Auditorium, 116 Fifth Ave. North. 7:30 p.m. Fee: $46. Information

MONDAY, MARCH 9

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Topic: Leveraging the Technology Sector to Drive Middle Tennessee’s Economy with guest speaker, Brian Moyer. Gathering Place, 450 W. Main Street, Suite B. 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. $18-$25 for Chamber members. $25 for non-members. Reservations are required. Information: 615 452-4000

MARCH 9-16

SEC FanFare

The official fan event for the SEC Men’s Basketball tournament (March 11-15) will be located in Walk of Fame Park, just steps from Bridgestone Arena. The free event is a full interactive experience featuring food, drinks, interactives, live entertainment and more. Open Thursday 2-7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

Governor’s Address

Gov. Bill Lee will share insights about the state, its economy and business environment, as well as his budgetary priorities this year. Omni Hotels & resorts, Nashville, 250 Fifth Avenue South. 7:30-9 a.m. Fee: $45 Chamber Members, $600 reserved table for 10. Information

Williamson 101

Williamson 101 provides new members and potential members a chance to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover how to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while growing personally and professionally. Williamson, Inc., 5005 Meridian Blvd, Suite 150. 3:30-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

Nashville Chamber of Commerce Member Orientation

An opportunity to learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. Participants also will learn how businesses play a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. 211 Commerce Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: complimentary to new members. Information

March 11-15

SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament

Southeastern Conference teams vie for the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. March 11-15, Bridgestone Arena.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Street Eats

A weekly gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks, 11a.m.-2 p.m. along Deaderick Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues north. The lineup can be found online and changes weekly. Information

Business Studio: Nashpreneurs Happy Hour at Saltine

Business Studio gathers Nashville’s small business community, entrepreneurs, and creators for monthly events centered on growth and scaling, strategic marketing and networking. Come connect with other local leaders. Saltine, 1922 West End Avenue. 4:30-6 p.m. Fee: free, but pre-registration is required. Information

MARCH 13-15

Nashville Home + Remodeling Expo

The home show will feature exhibits, industry experts and the latest trends in home improvement categories, including remodeling, kitchen & bath, windows, flooring and more. Brett Tutor of TLC’s “Trading Spaces” will be showcased for guests on the main stage, among others. Fee: $12. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Information

MARCH 14-17

Music City Irish Fest

Nashville’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebration ever. Authentic Irish music, arts and crafts, food and beverage, sports and dancing. Something for the whole family. VIP tickets available. Bicentennial Mall, 600 James Robertson Parkway. Saturday and Tuesday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday, 11a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Free, with the exception of the March 16 paid event. $99 and up for VIP passes. Information

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

Vanderbilt Chancellor’s Lecture Series

Anderson Cooper, anchor of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 and bestselling author, will discuss breaking stereotypes and rising through challenges. The theme of the spring series, which is led by Interim Chancellor and Provost Susan Wente, is “Our Global Community,” with the aim of creating conversations about our increasingly connected world. Free and open to the public. 3:30 p.m. Langford Auditorium. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

St. Patrick’s Day Chili Cook-off & Silent Auction

A benefit for the Sumner County Food Bank. Morning Side of Gallatin, 1085 Hartsville Pike. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $5 for all you can sample. Information and RSVP: 615 230-5600

Chamber East Social

Connect with other businesses and people in your neighborhood over friendly competitions of ax throwing. BATL, 1302 Gallatin Ave. Complimentary light bites and drink specials. 4:30-6 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

Preds & Threads

The Nashville Predators players will be dressed to the nines as they walk down the Smashville catwalk. Guests will attend a cocktail reception with Predators coaching staff, broadcasters and alumni while bidding on an extensive silent auction and enjoying a buffet style dinner. After the fashion show VIP guests will be invited to an after-party with the Nashville Predators team. 6:15 p.m. Fee: $150 and up. Proceeds go to Predators Foundation. Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway. Information

WEDNEDAY, MARCH 18

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Women have made incredible progress in joining the workforce, fighting for equal pay, and rising to the top of their fields. But some industries and roles still struggle when it comes to achieving gender parity. Join Chamber West as we celebrate Women’s History month and hear from a panel of Rising Stars – women who have managed to climb to the top of the ladder in traditionally male-dominated fields. Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton – Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road. Fee: Chamber Member free. 8-9:15 a.m. Information

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

Clarksville Business After Hours

Make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun. The Madison Room Event Center at The City Forum, 2231-T Madison Street. Information: 931 245-4342.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Disney Institute

This one-day workshop will help participants discover business insights that drive the Disney organization. Participants will learn time-tested Disney business insights to assess and improve your organization’s delivery of quality service, as well as how leadership vision can inspire dedication and commitment among employees. This event sponsored by Williamson County Chamber of Commerce. The Factory at Franklin, Liberty Hall, 230 Franklin Road. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $500 for members, $750 for non-members. Seating is limited. Information