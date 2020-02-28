VOL. 44 | NO. 9 | Friday, February 28, 2020

Judge rules to extend Tennessee voting after storm The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



MEMPHIS (AP) — A judge has ruled that all Tennessee polls must extend Super Tuesday hours in the wake of tornado devastation, a state Democratic Party spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The Tennessee Democratic Party had sued the Davidson County elections commission and Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett's office to extend voting hours in the tornado-stricken county.

Now all Davidson County polling locations will remain until 8 p.m. Five supersites will stay open until 10 p.m. They are: