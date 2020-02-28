Home > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 9 | Friday, February 28, 2020
Judge rules to extend Tennessee voting after storm
The Associated Press
Updated 5:00PM
MEMPHIS (AP) — A judge has ruled that all Tennessee polls must extend Super Tuesday hours in the wake of tornado devastation, a state Democratic Party spokeswoman said Tuesday.
The Tennessee Democratic Party had sued the Davidson County elections commission and Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett's office to extend voting hours in the tornado-stricken county.
Now all Davidson County polling locations will remain until 8 p.m. Five supersites will stay open until 10 p.m. They are:
- The Election Commission Main Office at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike
- The Satellite Office at the Metro Office Building, 800 Second Avenue South, 4th floor.
- Cleveland Park Community Center
- Donelson Presbyterian Church
- Pearl Cohn High School