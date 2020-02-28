Mayor declares state of emergency for Metro

VOL. 44 | NO. 9 | Friday, February 28, 2020

Mayor John Cooper today signed an executive order declaring an official state of emergency in the immediate aftermath of this morning's tornado that caused death, injury and widespread property damage in Davidson County.

The executive order streamlines Metro’s efforts in acquiring and distributing necessary supplies and services to affected residents. The Director of Finance is directed to monitor expenditure of funds by the Metropolitan Government related to the state of emergency, prepare requests as appropriate for financial assistance and reimbursement of such expenditures by federal and state governments, and conduct a review of such expenditures following the conclusion of the state of emergency.

“This executive order and State of Emergency declaration is a critical resource that will help facilitate Metro’s response and recovery efforts on behalf of all Nashvillians affected by this morning’s devastating storm,” Cooper says. “My administration is committed to matching the courage and strength of spirit shown by the tornado survivors I met with this morning, who serve as an example to us all. With solidarity, we begin the path forward to recovery.”