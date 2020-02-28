Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 9 | Friday, February 28, 2020

Alaska officials react strongly to JPMorgan oil pullback

Updated 7:22AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska state officials reacted with alarm this week after a second large U.S. bank said it would not support future oil and gas projects in the Arctic.

The state's energy commission responded by shredding his Chase credit card after JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced a broad initiative earlier this week to combat climate change and promote renewable energy, The Anchorage Daily News reported Thursday.

JPMorgan will not provide financing that "will be used for new oil and gas development in the Arctic," the bank said in a statement, which did not name specific Alaska projects.

State officials see the move as a potential threat to an industry vital to Alaska's economy.

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy's administration is subsequently reviewing the state's business relationship with the bank, spokesman Jeff Turner said in an email.

"Given the company's recent actions, a change in the relationship should be expected going forward," Turner said.

Dunleavy tweeted, "If private companies choose not to invest in Alaska due to the agendas of outside special interest groups, then Alaska has a right to not invest money with groups like @jpmorgan."

Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Jason Brune shared a picture of his destroyed Chase card on Twitter.

"Speaking with my wallet, or rather, no longer speaking with my wallet," Brune wrote, calling JPMorgan's announcement "anti-Alaskan."

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. took a similar position to JPMorgan in December, announcing it would not finance new oil projects in the Arctic.

Goldman specifically named drilling in the Arctic refuge as a project it will not support.

In retaliation, the administration removed Goldman from the state's billion-dollar plan to borrow money to pay tax credits to Alaska oil and gas drillers.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0