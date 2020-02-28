Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 9 | Friday, February 28, 2020

Nashville podiatrist guilty of illegally distributing drugs

Updated 7:19AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Nashville podiatrist pleaded guilty this week to illegally distributing controlled substances.

Timothy Abbott appeared in U.S. District Court in Nashville on Wednesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. In court, Abbott admitted that on 44 occasions between April 2013 and February 2019 he distributed hydrocodone to patients without a legitimate medical purpose, according to the release.

Abbott pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances before Chief U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. Sentencing is scheduled for August 21.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0