You shouldn’t be intimidated by panel interview

VOL. 44 | NO. 9 | Friday, February 28, 2020

Have you ever had a panel interview? It’s one of those job interviews in which you show up expecting a one-on-one and find yourself playing one-on-three.

Or, if you’re really lucky, you’ll be facing five or six.

If you interview people, you should know panel interviews are scary for the candidate. I’ve seen this at all levels, from right out of college to senior executives.

Very rarely are candidates comfortable with this kind of format. If your goal is to be welcoming, avoid this interview setup if you can. Or, provide as much information to the candidate ahead of time so they can prepare.

If you’re the candidate, you should know the company doesn’t intend to scare you. You’ve probably been scheduled for a panel interview because it takes less time to have everyone interview at once. Also, a panel interview is not a place where you’ll find yourself attacked by the panelists.

In your mind, you may picture an adversarial meeting at work. It’s you versus a team of people when something goes wrong. But that should not be the case in a panel interview. You don’t yet work at the company, and the interviewees should be welcoming and kind.

In a panel interview, it’s very likely that each person will have one or two predetermined questions they will ask you. And, it’s also possible that not everyone in the room is excited to be there. They might also be nervous. Or, they might be doing the hiring manager a favor by participating in the panel.

Before you have a panel interview, ask the human resources recruiter for a list of the people you’ll be talking to. Use that agenda to research each person so you’ll be prepared in advance.

During the interview, stay calm and be friendly. Treat each person equally and with respect. Be sure to shake the hand of everyone you meet.

Afterward, send a separate email for each person on the panel. If you can, customize each email to reflect something that aligns to the person’s background or something they focused on during your interview.

But keep it positive. Don’t use the emails to apologize. Thank the person for their time and keep going.

If you’re feeling especially interested in a role, take the time to also send a handwritten thank you note to every person. If you do this, you’ll very likely be the only candidate who did – and it will make you stand out in a good way.

Remember: every interview is practice for the next one. And, you don’t have to answer every question perfectly to get a job offer.

Angela Copeland, a career expert and founder of Copeland Coaching, can be reached at copelandcoaching.com.