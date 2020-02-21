Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 44 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 21, 2020

Stocks slide on Wall Street, extending steep drops this week

The Associated Press

Updated 3:25PM
Stocks gave up early gains and ended lower, extending their losses for the week.

Worries about economic fallout from the virus outbreak that originated in China has fueled a sharp sell-off that wiped out the market's gains for the year.

Energy stocks sank along with the price of oil. Cruise operators fell again, deepening a monthlong rout.

The bond market continued to flash warning signs as long-term yields fell further below short-term ones. The S&P 500 fell 11 points, or 0.4%, to 3,116. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123 points, or 0.5%, to 26,957. The Nasdaq edged up 15 points, or 0.2%, to 8,980.

