Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for January 2020

|6001 Old Hickory
|37076
|1/17
|Lion Arbours LLC
|HB Prop Owner 4 LP
|$48,500,000
|40 White Bridge
|37205
|1/30
|SCG Lions Head LLC
|Lions Head Village Inv LLC
|$45,300,000
|333 Commerce
|37201
|1/10
|Prefco 14 LP
|US Bank NA
|$28,500,000
|616, 618 Church
|37219
|1/31
|618 HCK LLC
|Adventure 3 Prop GP
|$22,100,000
|7131 Centennial
|37209
|1/6
|Western Nashville Holdings LLC
|Centennial Group GP
|$19,162,138
|801 12th
|37203
|1/16
|Edgehill Owner LLC
|Park Center
|$13,500,000
|301, 303, 305, 307 McMillan, 1601, 1604 Patterson, 1600, 1608, 1610 State
|37203
|1/9
|State Street Midtown LP
|State Street Part LLC
|$11,700,000
|2160 Old Hickory
|37215
|1/3
|Ingram David B
|Charles K Evers Family Trust; Linda Evers Trust; Mary Frances Evers Family Trust
|$11,400,000
|424 Broadway
|37203
|1/15
|Country Legends Inc
|Davenport Troy Wayne; Degeorge Robbie Davenport; Watson Albert L Jr
|$8,937,500
|700 Myatt
|37115
|1/6
|BIP III Madison LLC
|ABP TN Madison LLC
|$7,500,000
|1229, 1231 Martin, 476 Gray
|37203
|1/8
|HCD Wedgewood 1231 Martin LLC
|2-Wood Driver LLC
|$6,500,000
|1120 Glendale
|37204
|1/6
|Amber Lane Dev LLC
|Monroe Harding Inc
|$5,925,000
|629, 635 7th
|37203
|1/15
|629 7th Ave South LLC
|Rasmussen Jan A; Rasmussen Lene S
|$5,300,000
|1111 Gilmore
|37204
|1/21
|2510 12th Ave South LLC
|Taylor William H Jr
|$5,200,000
|207 7Th
|37219
|1/31
|618 Hck LLC
|Shm Holdings LLC
|$5,100,000
|522, 526 5th
|37203
|1/31
|5th South Devs LLC
|Rocketown of Middle TN
|$5,000,000
|2603 End
|37203
|1/24
|Vanderbilt University
|Wentco Prop
|$5,000,000
|2820 Hazelwood
|37212
|1/2
|Hazelwood Apts GP
|West Town Joint Venture
|$4,600,000
|0 Old Franklin
|37013
|1/14
|Waterleaf at Antioch Apts LLC
|FR3 LLC
|$4,400,000
|1515 Gallatin
|37115
|1/7
|Amerco Real Estate Co
|Eatherly J D
|$4,380,000
|1414 3Rd
|37208
|1/6
|FFN1414 LLC
|Goodwin Roy Glenn
|$3,700,000
|1921 Hayes
|37203
|1/13
|Hari Ohm Assoc Part
|Hollis & Hollis LLC
|$3,700,000
|601 Merritt
|37203
|1/8
|601 Merritt Owner LLC
|Corsair Artisan LLC
|$3,300,000
|1908 Blakemore
|37212
|1/29
|Arvol LLC
|Fitzgerald Larry D; Hartley Mark
|$3,300,000
|1269 Hunters
|37207
|1/31
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|Galbreath Edward C Jr; Galbreath Family GP; Galbreath Edward C; Galbreath Mary Dunn; Mary D Galbreath Item V Testamentary Qtip Trust; Mary D Galbreath Testamentary TN Non
|$3,175,000
|5529 Edmondson
|37211
|1/29
|Sixth Place Sands LLC
|TN RE Acquisition Co LLC
|$2,527,300
|0 Buena Vista
|37218
|1/30
|Cumberland Dev Part LLC
|Summit Dev Inc
|$2,227,591
|921 Perimeter
|37214
|1/29
|Skyz Inv LLC
|Corporate Inv Parthip V LLC
|$2,200,001
|919, 921 Gallatin
|37206
|1/6
|Condit Prop LLC
|Mg Street Holdings LLC
|$2,100,000
|2700 Gallatin
|37216
|1/31
|2700 Gallatin Pike Part LLC
|Family Dollar Stores of TN Inc
|$2,100,000
|540 Collins Park
|37013
|1/9
|Lux Dev Group LLC
|Crossroads Church of Antioch
|$2,094,000
|3002, 3008, 3012, 3016 Clifton
|37209
|1/24
|E3 Const Services LLC
|Dorroll Aimee; Dorroll Nicholas
|$2,075,000
|810 Cherokee
|37207
|1/21
|Freegard Part X
|Freeman
|$2,000,000
|510 Interstate
|37210
|1/16
|Spiva/Hill Mgmt & Inv LLC
|Rice Thomas A
|$2,000,000
|1500 2nd
|37208
|1/22
|Thrive Van Buren LLC
|Dickinson Cason; Dickinson Cason A
|$1,837,500
|1400 17th
|37212
|1/29
|Akbar S Tahiry Living Trust
|17th And Horton LLC
|$1,805,000
|1010 Firestone
|37086
|1/8
|C&S2 LLC
|Cruce Michael K
|$1,800,000
|0 1St
|37208
|1/22
|Thrive Van Buren LLC
|Turner David W
|$1,800,000
|101A Centennial
|37209
|1/6
|Luckey Prop LLC
|Ripsale Inv LLC
|$1,800,000
|500, 510 Campbell
|37115
|1/15
|AMH TN Dev LLC
|Robertson Heather Elizabeth Coarsey
|$1,700,000
|700 Church
|37203
|1/6
|BCPAG Church Holdings LLC
|McGee Courtney; McGee Gregory P
|$1,350,000
|312 Philfre, 1030 Murfreesboro
|37217
|1/27
|Mosque Al Salam
|Yoon John J; Yoon Susie M
|$1,250,000
|4719 Nolensville
|37211
|1/7
|Dous Osama; Toss Eyd
|Munjal Ashok K
|$1,100,000
|3928, 3930, 3932 Gallatin
|37216
|1/27
|Arty LLC
|Board of Trustees Eastminster Presbyterian Church
|$1,000,000
|2815 Bransford
|37204
|1/16
|RCG Inv Prop LLC
|BCK Inv Prop LLC
|$924,200
|2600 Clarksville
|37208
|1/30
|Miag Prop LLC
|Shaar Forero Prop Inc
|$900,000
|105 Eagan, 106, 108 Rio Vista
|37115
|1/2
|Mitchell Jimmy R
|Anderson Joy C; Anderson Raymond W; Anderson Raymond W Jr
|$894,000
|2219 Dunn
|37211
|1/17
|Steamatic of Nashville Real Prop Holdings LLC
|Roland Joe T; Roland Mary A
|$880,000
|7518 Highway 70
|37221
|1/30
|Partner Real Estate Group
|MYS2 LLC
|$875,000
|2535 Lebanon
|37214
|1/3
|Lebanon Pike 777 LLC
|Brown William Conoly; Hood David A Jr
|$750,000
|2409, 2411 Kline
|37211
|1/31
|Necessary Work LLC
|Simple Cremation & Funeral LLC
|$680,000
|7517 Lakeview
|37209
|1/7
|Miller Charles Douglas; Miller Lana Nicole
|Randolph Margaret; Randolph Family Part LP; Thompson Nancy R; Randolph Margaret G
|$630,000
|4628 Brick Church
|37072
|1/22
|Villalpando Ladislao; Villalpando NGA
|Wall Melissa A
|$620,000
|2820 Azalea
|37204
|1/3
|Wight Cliff
|Kowalski Francis Estate; Kowalski John J; Kowalski Michael A; Kowalski Thomas; Kowalski Margaret J
|$615,000
|3608 Old Hickory
|37138
|1/15
|Knowles Christopher M
|Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC
|$600,000
|1934 Old Murfreesboro
|37217
|1/14
|St Mark Coptic Orthodox Church
|Me Prop LLC
|$600,000
|5716 Edmondson
|37211
|1/6
|Jp Import Auto Service LLC
|5714 Edmondson Inv LLC
|$599,000
|2135 Utopia
|37211
|1/7
|Utopia Associates LLC
|Neal Mary Lou; Scott Darrel; Scott Melody
|$597,500
|521 Fatherland
|37206
|1/8
|Getzov Michelle Anne; Getzov Stuart
|Qin Ke; Taylor Rachel
|$559,900
|0 Hobson
|37013
|1/31
|Resurrected Church
|Rejoice Free Will Baptist Church; Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church Inc
|$500,000
|1024 18Th
|37212
|1/24
|Sherrod Pamela; Sherrod Sean
|S&H Computer Systems Inc
|$500,000
|700 Hadley
|37138
|1/7
|Leigh Bruce E; Leigh Kristi K
|Allison Amanda Brooke
|$490,000
|1208 Graycroft
|37115
|1/13
|Graycroft Devs LLC
|Kendig Jeff
|$450,000
|500 Madison
|37208
|1/2
|Kete Louis Riley
|Butler Erika; Butler Erika Marie
|$390,000
|2400, 2402, 2404 Foster
|37210
|1/16
|St George Coptic Orthodox Church of Nashville
|Frakes Eunice Estate; Frakes Forrest; Frakes John K Estate; Oconnell Matthew; Oconnell Michael; Oconnell Patricia A; Oconnell Matthew O; Oconnell Patricia
|$380,000
|1146 Antioch
|37211
|1/23
|Hanif Salman; Salman Rahat
|Knudtson David
|$360,000
|0 Charlotte
|37221
|1/7
|Harris Kenneth
|Boone Barnnie Edward
|$355,000
|1219 4th
|37208
|1/31
|Price Benjamin
|Scott Kathryn G
|$335,000
|7013 Westbelt
|37209
|1/16
|Bohan Jeff; Wiggs Larry H
|Haun Burl
|$330,000
|2614 Grandview
|37211
|1/7
|Dozier Christopher Shawn; Dozier Jennifer Claire
|Watson John D
|$325,000
|900 Clay
|37208
|1/6
|Opportunity Abounds LLC
|Rucker Darrell; Rucker Doris; Rucker Erick
|$325,000
|2016 Paula
|37115
|1/6
|Gleason Brian; Kootsikas Peter
|Bryant Kirstan Camille
|$306,000
|4703 Gallatin
|37216
|1/7
|Hardin William
|Watts Phil; Watts Ray
|$300,000
|2601, 2609, 2615 Old Hickory
|37138
|1/8
|Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC
|Lineberry Dewey; Lineberry Maribel V; Lineberry Maribel
|$265,000
|1808 State
|37203
|1/6
|SPH Prop Two LLC
|Patel Harsha P; Patel Parsottam J
|$255,000
|915 Harpeth Valley
|37221
|1/16
|Chen Cilei
|Cross Steven Edward
|$255,000
|613 Eastboro
|37209
|1/15
|Bhamidipati Lakshmi; Bhamidipati Vankata
|Kendrix Jerrick
|$242,500
|108 Odette
|37115
|1/8
|Drimmer Robert
|LF Inv GP
|$225,000
|0 Jackson Downs
|37214
|1/30
|Foster
|Mathews Inv Inc
|$200,000