Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for January 2020

VOL. 44 | NO. 9 | Friday, February 28, 2020

Top commercial real estate sales, January 2020, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

Address Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 6001 Old Hickory 37076 1/17 Lion Arbours LLC HB Prop Owner 4 LP $48,500,000 40 White Bridge 37205 1/30 SCG Lions Head LLC Lions Head Village Inv LLC $45,300,000 333 Commerce 37201 1/10 Prefco 14 LP US Bank NA $28,500,000 616, 618 Church 37219 1/31 618 HCK LLC Adventure 3 Prop GP $22,100,000 7131 Centennial 37209 1/6 Western Nashville Holdings LLC Centennial Group GP $19,162,138 801 12th 37203 1/16 Edgehill Owner LLC Park Center $13,500,000 301, 303, 305, 307 McMillan, 1601, 1604 Patterson, 1600, 1608, 1610 State 37203 1/9 State Street Midtown LP State Street Part LLC $11,700,000 2160 Old Hickory 37215 1/3 Ingram David B Charles K Evers Family Trust; Linda Evers Trust; Mary Frances Evers Family Trust $11,400,000 424 Broadway 37203 1/15 Country Legends Inc Davenport Troy Wayne; Degeorge Robbie Davenport; Watson Albert L Jr $8,937,500 700 Myatt 37115 1/6 BIP III Madison LLC ABP TN Madison LLC $7,500,000 1229, 1231 Martin, 476 Gray 37203 1/8 HCD Wedgewood 1231 Martin LLC 2-Wood Driver LLC $6,500,000 1120 Glendale 37204 1/6 Amber Lane Dev LLC Monroe Harding Inc $5,925,000 629, 635 7th 37203 1/15 629 7th Ave South LLC Rasmussen Jan A; Rasmussen Lene S $5,300,000 1111 Gilmore 37204 1/21 2510 12th Ave South LLC Taylor William H Jr $5,200,000 207 7Th 37219 1/31 618 Hck LLC Shm Holdings LLC $5,100,000 522, 526 5th 37203 1/31 5th South Devs LLC Rocketown of Middle TN $5,000,000 2603 End 37203 1/24 Vanderbilt University Wentco Prop $5,000,000 2820 Hazelwood 37212 1/2 Hazelwood Apts GP West Town Joint Venture $4,600,000 0 Old Franklin 37013 1/14 Waterleaf at Antioch Apts LLC FR3 LLC $4,400,000 1515 Gallatin 37115 1/7 Amerco Real Estate Co Eatherly J D $4,380,000 1414 3Rd 37208 1/6 FFN1414 LLC Goodwin Roy Glenn $3,700,000 1921 Hayes 37203 1/13 Hari Ohm Assoc Part Hollis & Hollis LLC $3,700,000 601 Merritt 37203 1/8 601 Merritt Owner LLC Corsair Artisan LLC $3,300,000 1908 Blakemore 37212 1/29 Arvol LLC Fitzgerald Larry D; Hartley Mark $3,300,000 1269 Hunters 37207 1/31 Clayton Prop Group Inc Galbreath Edward C Jr; Galbreath Family GP; Galbreath Edward C; Galbreath Mary Dunn; Mary D Galbreath Item V Testamentary Qtip Trust; Mary D Galbreath Testamentary TN Non $3,175,000 5529 Edmondson 37211 1/29 Sixth Place Sands LLC TN RE Acquisition Co LLC $2,527,300 0 Buena Vista 37218 1/30 Cumberland Dev Part LLC Summit Dev Inc $2,227,591 921 Perimeter 37214 1/29 Skyz Inv LLC Corporate Inv Parthip V LLC $2,200,001 919, 921 Gallatin 37206 1/6 Condit Prop LLC Mg Street Holdings LLC $2,100,000 2700 Gallatin 37216 1/31 2700 Gallatin Pike Part LLC Family Dollar Stores of TN Inc $2,100,000 540 Collins Park 37013 1/9 Lux Dev Group LLC Crossroads Church of Antioch $2,094,000 3002, 3008, 3012, 3016 Clifton 37209 1/24 E3 Const Services LLC Dorroll Aimee; Dorroll Nicholas $2,075,000 810 Cherokee 37207 1/21 Freegard Part X Freeman $2,000,000 510 Interstate 37210 1/16 Spiva/Hill Mgmt & Inv LLC Rice Thomas A $2,000,000 1500 2nd 37208 1/22 Thrive Van Buren LLC Dickinson Cason; Dickinson Cason A $1,837,500 1400 17th 37212 1/29 Akbar S Tahiry Living Trust 17th And Horton LLC $1,805,000 1010 Firestone 37086 1/8 C&S2 LLC Cruce Michael K $1,800,000 0 1St 37208 1/22 Thrive Van Buren LLC Turner David W $1,800,000 101A Centennial 37209 1/6 Luckey Prop LLC Ripsale Inv LLC $1,800,000 500, 510 Campbell 37115 1/15 AMH TN Dev LLC Robertson Heather Elizabeth Coarsey $1,700,000 700 Church 37203 1/6 BCPAG Church Holdings LLC McGee Courtney; McGee Gregory P $1,350,000 312 Philfre, 1030 Murfreesboro 37217 1/27 Mosque Al Salam Yoon John J; Yoon Susie M $1,250,000 4719 Nolensville 37211 1/7 Dous Osama; Toss Eyd Munjal Ashok K $1,100,000 3928, 3930, 3932 Gallatin 37216 1/27 Arty LLC Board of Trustees Eastminster Presbyterian Church $1,000,000 2815 Bransford 37204 1/16 RCG Inv Prop LLC BCK Inv Prop LLC $924,200 2600 Clarksville 37208 1/30 Miag Prop LLC Shaar Forero Prop Inc $900,000 105 Eagan, 106, 108 Rio Vista 37115 1/2 Mitchell Jimmy R Anderson Joy C; Anderson Raymond W; Anderson Raymond W Jr $894,000 2219 Dunn 37211 1/17 Steamatic of Nashville Real Prop Holdings LLC Roland Joe T; Roland Mary A $880,000 7518 Highway 70 37221 1/30 Partner Real Estate Group MYS2 LLC $875,000 2535 Lebanon 37214 1/3 Lebanon Pike 777 LLC Brown William Conoly; Hood David A Jr $750,000 2409, 2411 Kline 37211 1/31 Necessary Work LLC Simple Cremation & Funeral LLC $680,000 7517 Lakeview 37209 1/7 Miller Charles Douglas; Miller Lana Nicole Randolph Margaret; Randolph Family Part LP; Thompson Nancy R; Randolph Margaret G $630,000 4628 Brick Church 37072 1/22 Villalpando Ladislao; Villalpando NGA Wall Melissa A $620,000 2820 Azalea 37204 1/3 Wight Cliff Kowalski Francis Estate; Kowalski John J; Kowalski Michael A; Kowalski Thomas; Kowalski Margaret J $615,000 3608 Old Hickory 37138 1/15 Knowles Christopher M Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC $600,000 1934 Old Murfreesboro 37217 1/14 St Mark Coptic Orthodox Church Me Prop LLC $600,000 5716 Edmondson 37211 1/6 Jp Import Auto Service LLC 5714 Edmondson Inv LLC $599,000 2135 Utopia 37211 1/7 Utopia Associates LLC Neal Mary Lou; Scott Darrel; Scott Melody $597,500 521 Fatherland 37206 1/8 Getzov Michelle Anne; Getzov Stuart Qin Ke; Taylor Rachel $559,900 0 Hobson 37013 1/31 Resurrected Church Rejoice Free Will Baptist Church; Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church Inc $500,000 1024 18Th 37212 1/24 Sherrod Pamela; Sherrod Sean S&H Computer Systems Inc $500,000 700 Hadley 37138 1/7 Leigh Bruce E; Leigh Kristi K Allison Amanda Brooke $490,000 1208 Graycroft 37115 1/13 Graycroft Devs LLC Kendig Jeff $450,000 500 Madison 37208 1/2 Kete Louis Riley Butler Erika; Butler Erika Marie $390,000 2400, 2402, 2404 Foster 37210 1/16 St George Coptic Orthodox Church of Nashville Frakes Eunice Estate; Frakes Forrest; Frakes John K Estate; Oconnell Matthew; Oconnell Michael; Oconnell Patricia A; Oconnell Matthew O; Oconnell Patricia $380,000 1146 Antioch 37211 1/23 Hanif Salman; Salman Rahat Knudtson David $360,000 0 Charlotte 37221 1/7 Harris Kenneth Boone Barnnie Edward $355,000 1219 4th 37208 1/31 Price Benjamin Scott Kathryn G $335,000 7013 Westbelt 37209 1/16 Bohan Jeff; Wiggs Larry H Haun Burl $330,000 2614 Grandview 37211 1/7 Dozier Christopher Shawn; Dozier Jennifer Claire Watson John D $325,000 900 Clay 37208 1/6 Opportunity Abounds LLC Rucker Darrell; Rucker Doris; Rucker Erick $325,000 2016 Paula 37115 1/6 Gleason Brian; Kootsikas Peter Bryant Kirstan Camille $306,000 4703 Gallatin 37216 1/7 Hardin William Watts Phil; Watts Ray $300,000 2601, 2609, 2615 Old Hickory 37138 1/8 Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC Lineberry Dewey; Lineberry Maribel V; Lineberry Maribel $265,000 1808 State 37203 1/6 SPH Prop Two LLC Patel Harsha P; Patel Parsottam J $255,000 915 Harpeth Valley 37221 1/16 Chen Cilei Cross Steven Edward $255,000 613 Eastboro 37209 1/15 Bhamidipati Lakshmi; Bhamidipati Vankata Kendrix Jerrick $242,500 108 Odette 37115 1/8 Drimmer Robert LF Inv GP $225,000 0 Jackson Downs 37214 1/30 Foster Mathews Inv Inc $200,000

Williamson County

Address Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 1108, 1117, 1121 Harpeth Industrial 37064 1/7 Franklin 240 LLC Seale Prop LLC $8,500,000 512 Autumn Springs 37067 1/7 Warner Part L P Zike Springs LLC $6,950,000 Starnes 37064 1/10 Lvstarnes LLC Moon Thomas W; Moon Vicki $6,240,000 1509 Murfreesboro 37067 1/7 MDC Coastal 11 LLC ARCP WG Franklin TN LLC $6,025,714 5789 Old 96 37064 1/17 Schmucker Brian; Schmucker Julie TH Farm LLC $4,500,000 7668 Nolensville 37135 1/24 Catholic Diocese of Nashville Haley Ozburn Farm LLC $4,250,000 405 Downs 37064 1/13 Williamson County Premier Leasing LLC $3,323,193 3275 Kinnard Springs 37064 1/24 Inassist Health Mgmt Services LLC Wright Gerald; Wright Kayla $2,598,000 Kinnard Springs 37064 1/24 Kinnard Springs Dev LLC Inassist Health Mgmt Services LLC $1,600,000 136 Frierson 37027 1/28 Luken Gregory Sellers Linda $1,270,000 Kinnard Springs 37064 1/24 Kern Brett A; Kern Tiffany M Inassist Health Mgmt Services LLC $1,265,500 328 5Th 37064 1/9 French Bradley S Wheat Joseph Lee Sr $1,000,000 2055 Parker Hollow 37135 1/7 Roach Lisa Ann; Roach Michael R Cheek David Lynn; Cheek Shelley Marie $994,000 6864 Comstock 37046 1/21 Schneider Carl David; Schneider Kimberly Jensen Kirk T; Swanson Mary Katherine $935,100 3240 Carl 37064 1/15 Hauco LLC Sloan Farm Trust $667,500 3240 Carl 37064 1/15 Green L A III Trust Sloan Farm Trust $667,500 3240 Carl 37064 1/15 Graham Baird Company L L C Sloan Farm Trust $667,500 7327 Brush Creek 37062 1/28 McPherson Angela M Jobe James Neil Jr; Jobe Memarie C $625,000 4179 Columbia 37174 1/3 Ingram Henry Lebrun 2008 Trust Griggs Therese Wright $529,250 5521 Broken Ridge Hollow 37179 1/31 Arnds Brian Lee Trust; Hastings Jeffrey Scott Trust Knotts Dusty; Knotts Wayne $462,500 721 Wadestone 37064 1/7 Suelflow Jeremy Allen; Suelflow Melanie Matthews Collier Edward W III $457,000 2911 Spantown 37014 1/13 Maciuk Stacy Lana Revocable Living Trust Sage Const LLC $446,000 221 Nolensville 37014 1/31 Queen Edmond R; Queen Nathan Case Anita Jane; Puckett Jane S; Sampson Jennifer Marie $412,050 1413 Main 37064 1/7 Tristar Real Estate Inv LLC Beasley & Whitney Prop LLC $385,000 7408 Tennessee Excavating 37135 1/7 Teasley Nic JTB Enterprises LLC $350,000 6021 Garrison Springs 37064 1/3 Sfameni Brian Sfameni Ashley N; Sfameni Michael $330,000 7327 Hunting Camp 37062 1/14 Mensel John H; Mensel Laura A United States $297,000 0 Taliaferro 37060 1/27 Deloria Brian E; Deloria Leah Cameron Tang Michael Lai Bun $275,000 7950 Fisher 38476 1/8 Hendricks Janna C; Hendricks Jeremy Clayton Soukup Charles J $270,000

Rutherford County

Address Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 3726 Manson 37129 1/21 Adams Bend Springfield LLC; CGJ Springfield LLC; DMB Amesbury Springfield LLC; GMD Amesbury Springfield LLC; HZF Springfield LLC; LCI Springfield LLC; MPP Springfield LLC; SNT Springfield LLC; True Capital Springfield LLC Manson Pike Part LLC $58,000,000 537 Stonecrest 37167 1/23 VCM Smyrna LP Four Plus Corp $8,200,000 4205 Shelbyville 37127 1/22 Assured Storage of Murfreesboro LLC A+ Storage Murfreesboro L P; A+ Storage of TN LLC $5,500,000 1845 Old Fort 37129 1/21 TP Murfreesboro LLC TN Re Acquisition Co LLC $3,238,095 490 Sam Ridley 37167 1/27 Smyrna TN Prop LLC TN Re Acquisition Co LLC $3,000,000 701 President 37167 1/27 D&B Capital LLC Nobles Kathryn M $2,900,000 1203 Memorial 37129 1/24 RBN Memorial Prop LLC Ra Valleydale GP; Ra Valleydale LLC; Raggp LLC $2,850,000 West 37129 1/8 Cintas Corporation No 2 Mitchell Charlie B Jr $2,525,000 2460 Salem Creek 37128 1/3 Pulte Homes TN Ltd Parthip Landquester LLC $2,160,000 596 Sam Ridley 37167 1/9 Skyline Smyrna Hotel LP Church Smyrna River of Life Assembly of God $1,000,000 701 President 37167 1/27 D&B Capital LLC Hall Jewell M; IPM; Kirby Robert L $1,000,000 2303 Church 37130 1/21 5X5 LLC RF Holdings LLC $1,000,000 1318, 1352 Kimbro 37128 1/21 Alcorn Prop LLC Greenland Part LLC $1,000,000 1833 Ward 37129 1/27 Theosas Concept LLC Sullivan Johnny M $990,000 2044 Business Campus 37130 1/17 Exacta Re Usa Inc Patterson Bonnie D; Patterson George E $800,000 606, 610 Dill 37130 1/17 Iglesia Fuente De Salvacion Restaurando Corazones Service to Servants Inc $740,000 6217 Shores 37128 1/8 Venable Leanne P; Venable Travis C Ole South Prop Inc $720,000 8894 Del Thomas 37167 1/21 Butler Jennifer; Butler Wade D Johns Jennifer; Johns Thomas N Sr $662,000 705 Middle Tennessee 37129 1/3 Arendelle Prop LLC Toloogolzari Hamid $650,000 2251 Shoemaker 37060 1/27 McCoy Jason Alan Tanner Amanda Hobbs; Tanner Jason $530,000 Lamar 37167 1/6 RHB LLC Hollingshead Michael A $500,000 1208 Northfield 37130 1/22 Patel Jigna T; Patel Tejas I Glen Hill Inv LLC $485,000 Rocky Fork Almaville 37167 1/6 Scollins2 Prop LLC Mehosky David P; Mehosky David Paul; Mehosky Gayle; Mehosky Gayle Eileen Oakleaf $484,000 Halls Hill 37130 1/24 Hollingshead Land LLC Black James O; Peebles Lem Gregory Jr; Peebles Lenka Felice; Peebles Tyronza Lamont; Richardson Kenneth M; Black Santoria F; Bradford Irma L; Cain Beatrice Black; Peebles Antionette; Peebles Bernice Estate; Peebles Denza Dandrea $470,000 5493 Murfreesboro 37086 1/9 Akbari Jamshid; Zarei Neda Shams Prop LLC $460,000 118 Vine 37130 1/27 Productions 118 West Vine Boyd $440,000 327 State 37130 1/24 Curious Kitchen LLC The Holt Joe $350,000 924 Molloy 37129 1/10 Miller Joseph Hajizadeh Daryoosh; Hajizadeh Kamal; Zadeh Tahereh Khoshnevis $340,000 3940 Shelbyville 37127 1/14 Mohamad Bigford Andrew $324,500 1621 Memorial 37129 1/17 Elliott Prop Johns Enterprises $225,000 205 Wayward 37085 1/27 Lewis Kayla Nicole; Warta William Hall Wanda Sue; Hopkins Wanda Sue $220,000 4828 Octavia 37129 1/7 Opendoor Prop Trust I Thompson Brittany $206,500

Sumner County

Address Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 1020 Avondale 37075 1/16 Storplace Part I Freeman $3,050,000 1820 Hartsville 37066 1/8 Gregory Real Estate LLC Cecil Roy Barry Jr $1,066,500 1655 Liberty 37066 1/6 Tharp Jay J; Tharp Shannon L Smithson Amy; Smithson Jonathan $1,050,000 129 Indian Lake 37075 1/10 Tri Carrier Gary R; Carrier Michele M $899,500 323 Steam Plant 37066 1/21 Frazier Christopher Graham Thompson Jan; Thompson John King $700,000 100 Country Club 37075 1/14 Davis Carl A; Davis Sherry A Chest Group LLC $660,600 230 Molly Walton 37075 1/3 Banyan Tree Prop LLC Weller Holding Com LLC $660,000 321 Dorris 37148 1/17 Big Sky Farm LLC Adams James A $549,900 128 Flintshire 37075 1/21 Le Nancy M; Lee Brian M; Lee Cassie L Halcomb Homes LLC $532,950 New Shackle Island 37075 1/10 4 Volunteer Drive LLC Frost G Robert $500,940 605 Broadway 37148 1/6 Durocher Richard D Southern Equity $450,000 131 Maple Row 37075 1/14 Carrier Gary R; Carrier Michele M Davis Sherry A; Davis Carl A $420,000 108 Public 37066 1/27 Klein David; Klein Gabriel; Klein Laurel Sue Hall Jeffrey A; Hall Patricia R $295,000 7130A Old Highway 31 37186 1/7 Heartz Johna Beach One Prop LLC $285,000 138 Cambridge 37066 1/10 Friedmann John H Sr Public Square LLC $280,000 123, 127, 131 Cages 37075 1/14 Trans Am Sfe II LLC Barnes Michael D $255,000 3606 Highway 31 37188 1/22 Morris Savannah; Morris Zachary Dylan Xpress Xteriors LLC $219,900

