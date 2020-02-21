Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 21, 2020

Stocks sink, Treasury prices soar as investors seek safety

The Associated Press

Updated 3:12PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks fell and bond prices rose sharply on Wall Street Friday amid fresh signs that the viral outbreak that originated in China is weighing on U.S. companies.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury reached a record low as investors sought the safety of U.S. government bonds. The price of gold also rose.

The S&P 500 fell 35 points, or 1.1%, to 3,337. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 227 points, or 0.8%, to 28,992.

Technology companies, which have much greater exposure to China than other industries, fell the most. The Nasdaq lost 174 points, or 1.8%, to 9,576.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0