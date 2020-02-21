Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame to induct Jeff Fisher

VOL. 44 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 21, 2020

NASHVILLE (AP) — Former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher, who led the franchise to its lone Super Bowl appearance thus far, will enter the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Fisher was announced Friday as part of the 2020 induction class. Previously announced 2020 inductees include former NBA player Tony Delk, Tennessee College Women's Sports Foundation founder Bettye Giles, former Tennessee Golf Association and Tennessee Section PGA executive director Dick Horton and former college football coach Carl Torbush.

More inductees will be announced later.

Fisher started coaching the Titans during the 1994 season when they were still known as the Houston Oilers. He continued to coach them through the 2010 season and posted a 142-120 record. He has an overall NFL head coaching record of 173-165-1.

Fisher's career highlight came during the 1999 season as the Titans reached the Super Bowl, where they lost 23-16 to the St. Louis Rams. Fisher led the Titans to six playoff appearances and three division titles.

___

