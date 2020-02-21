New app offers access to Tennessee government services

VOL. 44 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 21, 2020

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee state government services are now accessible through a new mobile app called "MyTN."

Customers will be able to renew or order a duplicate driver's license, renew a handgun carry permit, find information about doing business in Tennessee or felony offenders and locate farmer's markets and local foods across the state. Additional services will be added this year.

The app is available for download from the Apple and Android stores, with links online.

"State government services are utilized by every citizen, and we want to provide access to those services where it's most convenient — on your mobile device," state Chief Information Officer Stephanie Dedmon said in a news release Thursday. "The one service used by almost everyone at some point is renewing your driver's license, and beginning today, that service is mobile."