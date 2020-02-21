Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 21, 2020

Microsoft announces $1.1 billion investment in Mexico

Updated 10:04AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Microsoft announced a five-year, $1.1 billion investment plan in Mexico on Thursday to develop training programs and increase the availability of cloud computing services.

Company executives said the money will be used to establish a regional data center, as part of a program Microsoft calls "Innovating for Mexico."

Some of the money will be used to help monitor endangered species.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the investment showed the confidence investors have in Mexico following the ratification of the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade agreement.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0