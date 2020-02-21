VOL. 44 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 21, 2020

What will you do when machines take your job? By Terri Schlichenmeyer Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Click. And with that quiet little sound, an email is sent, a door is unlocked, an alarm is engaged, a recipe is downloaded, a machine is launched.

Whether you listen for it or you’re so used to it that you don’t hear it anymore, the fact is that we need that click to happen. In the new book “A World Without Work” by Daniel Susskind, you’ll see if it doesn’t need us.

There’s an outcry of doom that goes with every new technology. It happened when automobiles took over for horses. It happened when e-books were invented. We must presume that it’ll happen with the “next big thing.”

“Yet those fears,” Susskind says, “time and again, have turned out to be misplaced.”

Work-for-pay didn’t exist for most of human history. Our ancient ancestors merely hunted or grew what they needed. Economics, and the desire for possessions, are relatively recent ideas” propelled by sustained technological progress...” which ultimately impacts “not only the amount of work, but also the nature of that work.”

We aren’t, in other words, replaced by machines, but our work is “complemented” by them. Framed like this, and remembering that we should look at a job’s various tasks rather than the overall job itself, we can see a clearer picture of technology’s place in that job’s future.

“A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond” by Daniel Susskind c.2020, Metropolitan Books $28 320 pages

What we’re seeing now, however, is a “polarization” or “hollowing out,” Susskind says, in which labor markets are “two-tiered.”

There are plenty of jobs on the high end of the wage scale and the low end, but there aren’t many “middling-pay” jobs. More education might help maintain a level of employment, but that will depend on several factors.

Ultimately, he says, there won’t be enough jobs available for everyone who wants one, which might lead to a total reassessment of what constitutes “a job.” The government will need to get involved. It might mean a modified universal basic income. And while it may not affect you, it will certainly affect your children.

For this reason, Susskind says, we must take the issue of a world without work “very seriously.”

At first blush, this book might feel more terrifying than a dystopian novel. The author seems to share his information with calm, just-the-facts neutrality, and it’s bleak.

In a way, as Susskind states, “work” as we see it has been in flux for all modern employees for generations; it’s only recently that many have viewed that change with something approaching dread.

This, and the subsequent essential points that follow here, are explained simply and accessibly for readers with time but without MBAs. Mercifully, for those who mourn the ghost of employment future and want to reverse time, Susskind leaves hope for you, in the form of surprisingly not-so-new ideas.

While this book is not exactly a beach read, it’s filled with things all employees should know. If you worry about your future workday, “A World Without Work” should really click.

Terri Schlichenmeyer’s reviews of business books are read in more than 260 publications in the U.S. and Canada.