Client Choice Award honors Bradley’s Trent

VOL. 44 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 21, 2020

J. Thomas Trent Jr., a partner in Bradley Arant Boult Cummings’ Nashville office, is one of two attorneys in Tennessee and the only one in Nashville to win a 2020 Client Choice Award.

Produced by Lexology, Client Choice annually recognizes lawyers worldwide for excellent client service.

Lawyers can be nominated for Client Choice only by corporate counsel. This year’s 490 winners across 82 jurisdictions worldwide were chosen from a pool of more than 2,000 individual client assessments.

Winners were selected though surveys of in-house counsel subscribers to Lexology and feedback at several international in-house counsel events and via the Client Choice website. The criteria for Client Choice focus on an ability to add real value to clients’ business above and beyond the other players in the market.

A full list of 2020 winners can be found at www.ClientChoice.com

Patterson elects Ogden as shareholder

Patterson Intellectual Property Law has elected Seth R. Ogden as a shareholder. Ogden is a registered patent attorney and focuses on patent infringement litigation and patent prosecution in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, industrial chemicals, software and electronic devices.

Ogden previously practiced in Washington, D.C. Before that, he earned a Ph.D. in cancer biology from Vanderbilt University and his J.D. from American University Washington College of Law. Ogden also represents pro bono clients before the Veterans Benefits Administration and the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.

Moses makes Lawdragon leading family lawyers list

Marlene Eskind Moses, founding manager of MTR Family Law, PLLC, has been selected for inclusion in the 2020 Lawdragon list of Leading Family Lawyers. Moses is one of two Tennesseans on the nationwide list of 500 attorneys.

Moses is president-elect of the International Academy of Family Lawyers, having previously served as past president of the International Academy of Family Lawyers USA Chapter. She is a past-president of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and was awarded the organization’s Outstanding Fellow of the Year Award.

She is a fellow of the Tennessee Bar Association Foundation and the Nashville Bar Association Foundation. Moses is a diplomate of the American College of Family Trial Lawyers and serves as secretary. She is a past president of the Tennessee Supreme Court Historical Society, the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners, and Lawyers Association for Women. She is a former vice president of the Nashville Bar Association, and has served on the Tennessee Bar Association’s Family Law Code Commission.

Moses graduated from Tulane University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work. She earned her law degree from the Nashville School of Law and has been honored with the Nashville School of Law Distinguished Alumni Award.

Barge Design’s Bizier earns Lifetime Achievement Award

Paul Bizier (PE, D.WRE, F.EWRI, F.ASCE) has won the Environmental and Water Resources Institute Lifetime Achievement award. Bizier is a senior engineering manager at Barge Design Solutions, Inc. (Barge).

Bizier is an EWRI founding member and chair of its Congress Steering Committee. Founded in 1999, EWRI is an institute within the American Society of Civil Engineers. Its mission is to “provide for the technical, educational, and professional needs of its members; promote the sustainable use, conversation and protection of natural resources; and promote human well-being.”

Bizier has held various positions in the organization, including chair of the Infrastructure Council, member of the Residuals Management Committee and member of the governing board.

Bizier is a professional engineer with 33 years of experience. His career has focused on designing innovative water and wastewater systems. He earned a degree in civil engineering from the University of Central Florida and a master’s in environmental engineering from Georgia Tech.

Tennessee Bank & Trust adds 4 vice presidents

Tennessee Bank & Trust has announced the addition of four banking industry veterans to its team to drive the strategy for long-term sustainable growth. They are:

• Melinda Pulliam, senior vice president, retail sales manager

• Rossana Raucoules, vice president, compliance and CRA officer

• Andrea McNally, vice president, senior project manager

• Jesse Eddy, vice president of accounting

Pulliam brings two decades of expertise in customer service, sales and marketing to her role. Previously, she spent nearly a decade with FirstBank, and most recently CapStar Bank, where she managed a team of 21 associates and five office locations. Pulliam holds a degree from Wright State University in Ohio.

Raucoules has more than 20 years of banking experience, most recently serving in the same role at CapStar Bank. In addition, she will fill an important role of leading the bank’s community development and reinvestment efforts. Raucoules holds a Certified Regulatory Manager Certification and a degree with concentrations in business administration and finance from the University of Maryland-College Park.

McNally spent the last 15 years with Reliant Bank where she held various positions in deposit operations, electronic banking and treasury management. She attended the TBA Southeastern Banking School and Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

Eddy served previously as assistant controller at FirstBank. He earned a degree in business administration with a finance concentration from Middle Tennessee State University and is a member of the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Palmquist returns to Nashville to lead Duke Realty unit

Duke Realty has brought Jeff Palmquist back to Nashville to lead its leasing and development efforts in the market.

As vice president of leasing and development, Palmquist will oversee all market operations including the leasing of its existing Nashville properties, as well as new development opportunities. He also will have oversight for Duke Realty’s operations in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio.

Palmquist led the Nashville market for seven years before transferring to Pennsylvania to oversee Duke Realty’s entry in the Northeast United States, including the Lehigh Valley and Northern New Jersey. He joined Duke Realty in 1995 and in the years before leading the Nashville market served as vice president of leasing for five years and senior vice president of development for one year.

A graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a degree in business administration in finance, Palmquist earned the company’s salesperson of the year award three times.

Cooley Public Strategies adds senior team member

Logan Matthews has joined Cooley Public Strategies to lead statewide community engagement campaigns in support of client initiatives. As director of community outreach, Matthews will connect with community advocates at the grassroots level throughout the state.

Matthews has worked in technology startups, higher education development and government affairs. As co-founder of a nationwide education technology firm, he helped secure hundreds of thousands of dollars in investment and oversaw a dynamic digital marketing strategy. Working in advocacy for a statewide professional association, Matthews executed a statewide legislative liaison program ensuring a voice for its members at the Tennessee Legislature.

A Nashville native, Matthews graduated from Belmont University with a degree in economics and politics and public law.

Nashville Fire promotes deputy director of operations

Nashville Fire Department Director Chief William Swann promoted Jerry Tomlinson Jr., fire operations manager, to deputy director of fire operations.

Tomlinson is a 24-year-veteran of the NFD. While with the department Tomlinson has worked as a firefighter, district fire chief, training academy instructor, member of the special operations division and most recently was assistant chief of fire operations.

Tomlinson is a lifelong resident of Nashville and graduated from Whites Creek High School. He holds a degree in communications from MTSU.

Foundry Records adds director of promotion

Foundry Records has added Rick Baumgartner as national director of promotion. Baumgartner has worked at several labels, including Warner Brothers, Decca, Atlantic, Broken Bow and Black River Entertainment.

Baumgartner has been involved in the careers of some of the biggest names in country music, including Randy Travis, Hank Williams Jr., Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Travis Tritt, Craig Morgan, Clint Black, Lee Ann Womack and more and has been associated with 41 No. 1 hits.

Foundry Records was formed in 2019 by Cole Johnstone, Mark Bright and April Rider. The first artists announced on label were Grammy-winning Shenandoah and newcomer Austin Merrill.