Top Middle Tennessee residential sales for January 2020

VOL. 44 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 21, 2020

Top residential real estate sales, January 2020, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 5325 Cherry Blossom Nashville 37215 1/21 Skinner Jacqueline Watkins; Skinner Justin M Farrington Joseph Mark; Farrington Shannon Wolcott $3,100,000 3540 Trimble Nashville 37215 1/21 Indy Bindy Revocable Trust Rex Warren Living Trust $2,390,000 3612 Trimble Nashville 37215 1/21 George April; George Ryan P Lone Oak Prop LLC $2,300,000 1056 Parkwood Nashville 37220 1/9 Grell Walter Henry IV Chandelier Dev Inc $2,236,000 101 Rolling Mill Old Hickory 37138 1/8 Owen Nancy; Owen Phillip Charnock Ginny C; Charnock R Leslie; Charnock Ryland Leslie $2,125,000 6321 Valley Nashville 37205 1/30 Bastone Elina; Bastone Paul Zeitlin Bruce D $2,100,000 2334 Golf Club Nashville 37215 1/16 Mayer Nicholas P Jr Kisber Matthew; Kisber Paige $2,065,900 835 Overton Nashville 37220 1/29 4918 Tyne Valley Trust Grant Frank; Grant Louise; Gilchrist Louise $1,987,500 124 Brookfield Nashville 37205 1/21 Brookfield Land Trust Chapman Will; Frist Bryan; Frist Elizabeth $1,975,000 302 Old Lebanon Dirt Hermitage 37076 1/31 Dube & Dube Prop LLC Grigg Deborah; Grigg Deborah Ann; Payne Carl; Payne Edward Lee Jr; Wolfenbarger Patricia Payne; Denny Phyllis Payne; Payne David A Estate; Payne David Estate $1,900,000 137 Brookfield Nashville 37205 1/29 Jacques Anna Mayo; Jacques Matthew B Richards Amy P; Richards Ronald C $1,700,000 5432 Granny White Brentwood 37027 1/3 Granny White Pike Property Trust Fry Classic Const LLC $1,699,000 25 Northumberland Nashville 37215 1/31 Christopher F Harwell Land Trust Deaton C Terry; Deaton Gretchen V H $1,624,000 1510 Tyne Nashville 37215 1/28 Campbell Anderson Wirth; Campbell Katherine Braswell White Pines Building Group LLC $1,620,000 1125 Brookmeade Nashville 37204 1/14 Kingsley Family Trust 8Gco Revocable Living Trust $1,615,000 4406 Honeywood Nashville 37205 1/6 Yazdian Seth; Yazdian Tal Hysmith Laura; Hysmith Nathan $1,600,000 507 Park Hill Nashville 37205 1/10 White Jody; White Marjorie Dale Jan R; Dale Robert Y $1,550,000 5344 Stanford Nashville 37215 1/24 McVicker Daniel Jr Exit Prop GP $1,477,520 427B Westboro Nashville 37209 1/27 Green Trails LLC Starwood Prop Five LLC $1,364,000 1240 Saxon Nashville 37215 1/22 Tuttle Family Trust Milton Erin S; Milton Jeremy S $1,330,000 4303 Estes Nashville 37215 1/7 Stanley Anne; Stanley Bradford White Jody Don; White Marjorie Funderburk $1,285,000 4034 Sneed Nashville 37215 1/9 Pinhal Ann Marie; Pinhal Joseph Lee II Bishop Curtis; Bishop Diane $1,250,000 405 Wilson Nashville 37205 1/10 Lidy Catherine B; Noonan Simon J 114 Property LLC $1,236,000 1009 Granbery Park Brentwood 37027 1/2 Barnett Kristie Martin; Barnett Phillip Clay II Turnberry Homes LLC $1,176,000 3626 Central Nashville 37205 1/16 Jones Margaret; Jones Margaret E Wright Charles Austin IV; Wright Monica F $1,155,000 3417A Hopkins Nashville 37215 1/27 Hayes Joanne M; Mulligan Brian M Chesnut Infill GP $1,155,000 3423A Stokesmont Nashville 37215 1/22 Kha Victor Herbert; Manceau-Kha Amanda Rae ZD Management LLC $1,140,850 120 Vossland Nashville 37205 1/9 Dawkins Dewitt Clinton IV Hach Joseph K; Hach Sally C $1,100,000 702 Bowling Nashville 37215 1/13 Graves Elena W Smitty Family Trust; Williams Lillian Trustee $1,100,000 3814 Cross Creek Nashville 37215 1/24 Binder Lisa Paige White Pines Building Group LLC $1,085,000 5 Whitehall Nashville 37205 1/16 Spalding Mary; Spalding Michael J Kathryn Woodard Lazenby Inter Vivos Trust $1,083,650 3702 Auburn Nashville 37215 1/16 Daniel Katherine Elizabeth; Daniel William Jefferson Fowler Christopher; Fowler Katherine $1,060,000 3411A Benham Nashville 37215 1/2 Benham Holdco LLC Aspen Dev LLC $1,056,500 4411 Belmont Park Nashville 37215 1/24 Morrell Catherine J Lathem David L; Lathem Lisa H $1,012,000 2805 Delaware Nashville 37209 1/24 Windon Kimberly; Windon Ronald Jr 2805 Delaware Avenue Unit 104 LLC $1,000,000 2809 Delaware Nashville 37209 1/29 Up Partnership GP E3 Const Services LLC $999,000 1212 Nichol Nashville 37205 1/2 Thornburg Charles M; Thornburg Gray O Family Trust of Joseph B Topley Jr; Ray Christine T $995,000 212 Paddock Nashville 37205 1/16 Nielson Andrew Barrick Sr; Nielson Josie Davis Andrew T; Davis Jennifer V $995,000 302 Williams Madison 37115 1/31 New Level Community Dev Corp Cook Land Dev LLC $960,000 1018A Downey Nashville 37205 1/6 Ahmed Tamjeed; Ali Jasmine Improve Nashville LLC $958,500 1308 Montgomery Nashville 37207 1/7 Hidden Valley Homes LLC Montgomery 33 GP $950,000 1408 Woodmont Nashville 37215 1/2 Ostendorf Jason Lee; Ostendorf Samantha Lee Sqft Builder LLC $930,000 613 Estes Nashville 37215 1/2 Burns Trust Ke Holdings LLC $899,900 1719A 15th Nashville 37212 1/31 Glass Brooks K; Glass Elizabeth T Green Daniel R $899,000 3635 General Bate Nashville 37204 1/31 Shulman Adam Charles Improve Nashville LLC $885,000 20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 1/8 WWPD LLC Rutledge Dev LLC $871,500 2812 Vaulx Nashville 37204 1/30 Fowler Bethany; Fowler Chase Chapman Will; Gibson Ginger Schneider; Gibson John Bradley $865,000 1131 Overton Lea Nashville 37220 1/22 Bentley Eric; Bentley Leah Overton Lea Trust $850,000 4501 Granny White Nashville 37204 1/24 Quarles Stephen L Ian Janis; Snyder Patricia Louise $847,000 602 Cheron Madison 37115 1/17 Briarville Apartments Lp Bates Janie T; Bates Janie Thomas; Bates Joe W $825,900 402 Hyde Nashville 37215 1/16 Reese John L; Reese Otha L Mueller Joyce; Mueller Siegfried $819,900 1004 Acklen Nashville 37203 1/8 Capeling Curtis J; Capeling Tanya L Rising Sun Prop LLC $815,000 605 27th Nashville 37209 1/6 Kumar Carolyn; Kumar Surendra Nashville Skyline Realty LLC $800,000 1113 Sigler Nashville 37203 1/16 Edgehill Owner LLC Doulis John; Doulis Micheline $800,000 1354 Burton Valley Nashville 37215 1/31 Alfrey Harvey Brett; Alfrey Jennifer Wiseman Bryant Sarah; Bryant Thomas H $785,000 1327 2nd Nashville 37208 1/21 Buchanan Logan J; Gensert Althea K G2T LLC $782,605 530 28th Nashville 37209 1/6 Belch Daniel; Kuchta Brandon; Kuchta Michael Wilson Clayton Richard $775,000 520 Hill Nashville 37220 1/2 Sherling Alexander; Sherling Elizabeth Morris Brent; Watson Marissa $775,000 2401 Abbott Martin Nashville 37215 1/16 Jones Sandra Ann; Pogue Suzannah Bowles Leonard Furman Group Inc $760,000 1124 Argyle Nashville 37203 1/9 Fox Den Capital Partners Cumberland Holdings Co LLC $755,000 4104 Wyoming Nashville 37209 1/2 Tyndal Chandler Victoria; Tyndal Charles Mathison Money Natalie A; Sawyer Aaron W; Sawyer Natalie $750,000 920 South Nashville 37203 1/13 Blue Man Capital Group LLC Illume Nashville LLC $746,000 1108 Sigler Nashville 37203 1/14 Campbell Darren; Campbell Nancy E Maverick Sigler LLC $740,000 920 South Nashville 37203 1/13 Blue Man Capital Group LLC Illume Nashville LLC $732,000 149 Brighton Close Nashville 37205 1/27 Hollis Christina Anderson; Hollis John Blair Burkhart Real Estate Trust $730,000 6200 Vosswood Nashville 37205 1/17 Yeagle Isabelle Marie; Yeagle Jeremy Cormier Kylie; Soslow Jonathan $725,000 1005 Acklen Nashville 37203 1/23 Smallman William 1005 Acklen Ave Partners GP $725,000 6121 Melbourne Nashville 37215 1/8 Thibadeau Philip; Thibadeau Laura Lamar Alholm Brooke; Alholm Daniel $720,000 401 Hillwood Nashville 37205 1/7 Helm Jenifer; Helm Jonathan Rippetoe Karen; Rippetoe Michael $715,000 532 28th Nashville 37209 1/30 Wheat Ridge LLC Backwoods Prop LLC $715,000 4154 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 1/2 Oliveri LLC Oliveri Caterina $700,000 6025 Sherwood Nashville 37215 1/14 Rivera Anne D; Rivera Florentino Andre Weeks Karen; Weeks Karen H; Weeks Kent; Weeks Kent M $700,000 4101 Sneed Nashville 37215 1/17 Province Builders LLC Naples Family Prop LLC $700,000

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 3100 Del Rio Franklin 37069 1/8 Bregman Tracey Living Trust Graves David B III; Graves Elena Wallace $2,725,000 8012 Old Smyrna Brentwood 37027 1/3 McBride Family Trust Hom Inc $2,079,360 835 Windstone Brentwood 37027 1/7 Berryman Tracy Smith Jennifer Vickery; Smith Martin Dewayne $2,065,000 6456 Penrose Brentwood 37027 1/7 Williams Jennifer; Williams Kempton Chandelier Dev Inc $1,975,000 8583 Heirloom Coll Grove 37046 1/15 Johnson Johnathan W Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust Trace Const Inc $1,850,000 509 Doubleday Brentwood 37027 1/6 Moore Robyn; Moore Scott Celebration Homes LLC $1,769,900 1851 Pageantry Brentwood 37027 1/24 Glover Benjamin A Legacy Homes of TN LLC $1,754,207 6009 Manassas Brentwood 37027 1/21 Ferdowsi Reja Ferdowsi Fariborz; Ferdowsi Lela $1,750,000 1538 Championship Franklin 37064 1/28 Friedman Dana Wheeler Sandra Lopez; Wheeler Thomas M $1,480,000 1936 Rosewood Valley Brentwood 37027 1/9 Logan Karen; Logan Samuel Montgomery Classic Const LLC $1,450,000 5557 Parker Branch Franklin 37064 1/9 Bentley Constance Ann Revocable Trust Phillips Gregory; Phillips Selena $1,425,000 35 Missionary Brentwood 37027 1/6 Shore Brian D; Shore Rachel W Prudoff Adam J; Prudoff Kristen B $1,400,000 1721 Championship Franklin 37064 1/21 Cooper Cynthia C; Cooper Joe R Williams Chalee C; Williams Danielle C $1,400,000 6682 Hastings Franklin 37069 1/13 Farrington Shannon Wolcott 2017 Gst Exempt Family Trust Atkinson Const & Associates LLC $1,400,000 222 Governors Brentwood 37027 1/24 Edwards Family Trust Milstone Aaron P; Milstone Lisa L $1,299,900 664 Legends Crest Franklin 37069 1/17 Bussard Lisa Emerson Brian; Emerson Brian Todd; Emerson Gina Szachara $1,250,000 2496 Old Natchez Franklin 37069 1/2 Anderson Lisa Anne; Waldrop Michael Chase Dyar Benjamin D; Dyar Kathleen H $1,240,000 1945 Parade Brentwood 37027 1/21 Allen Gregory W; Allen Sarah A Drees Premier Homes Inc $1,164,605 2490 Santa Barbara Franklin 37069 1/24 Martin Vera C Turnberry Homes L L C $1,074,278 4630 Wilhoite Franklin 37064 1/6 Salus Cindy; Salus Robert R Pannell Angela; Pannell Jason $1,025,000 1095 Wilmington Brentwood 37027 1/2 Digiacomo Kim M; Digiacomo Randall Newberry Huey L Jr; Newberry Patricia J $1,007,500 6010 Moss Rose Brentwood 37027 1/8 Oshaughnessy Kristina Capeling Curtis J; Capeling Tanya L $984,000 9055 Berry Farms Franklin 37064 1/15 Bozeman Tina M; Pike Marjorie S Ford Mike Custom Builders LLC $955,805 4084 New Highway 96 Franklin 37064 1/21 Grant Logan Garland; Grant Stacey Elaine Henris Catherine; Henris William $918,992 6804 Chatterton Coll Grove 37046 1/10 Restad Ashley; Restad Zachary McDaniel Farms Partners LLC $867,426 502 Gardenshire Franklin 37069 1/3 Alholm Brooke; Alholm Gallagher Agee Joseph; Agee Shannon B $860,000 9272 Hunterboro Brentwood 37027 1/2 Clavijo James Lara Mario Ramos; Ramos Lara Mario; Soszna Sonia $860,000 9057 Chardonnay Franklin 37067 1/31 Griffin Kevin B; Griffin Tiffiny Turner Joan Elizabeth; Turner Michael Bruce $860,000 9133 Holstein Nolensville 37135 1/6 Rogers Melissa; Rogers Shane Goldstein Nikki L; Swingholm Jeffrey H $855,000 107 Governors Brentwood 37027 1/29 Dietrich Jeanne; Kelsey Jay Waugh Carol K $845,000 3820 Everyman Thomp St 37179 1/6 Dunn Kenrick Russell; Jung Trisha Shaw Enterprises Inc $832,860 5111 Fountainhead Brentwood 37027 1/24 Jones Robert Eric; Jones Sheila McMorrow Wycheck Frank J $830,000 1627 Cooper Creek Franklin 37064 1/24 Steltemeier Betty Cathcart Ward Janet F; Ward Walter D $830,000 3696 Ronstadt Thompsons Station 37179 1/15 Hanson Bo B; Hanson Jenna Shaw Enterprises Inc $818,950 309 Canton Stone Franklin 37067 1/22 Barnett Christopher S; Barnett Laura D Parker Pamela R $815,000 4633 Majestic Meadows Arrington 37014 1/28 Ribas Gabriel Antonio; Ribas Kristin Ethridge Legacy Homes of TN LLC $814,900 103 Governors Brentwood 37027 1/3 Wolfe Barry; Wolfe Lee Adams Kristi; Adams Sean Christpher $810,000 5585 Wilkins Branch Franklin 37064 1/28 Farkas John P; Farkas Renee J Hill Joseph T; Hill Tracy L $807,500 3452 Stagecoach Franklin 37067 1/8 Cash Stephen Andrew; Titsworth Beth H Hollmann Cassandra M R; Hollmann Curt J $799,900 826 Woodburn Brentwood 37027 1/17 Drake Alicia Nicole; Hogan Michael R White Donald K; White Susan E $794,000 807 Fair Franklin 37064 1/2 Kellogg Lorie Lynn; Kellogg Thomas R Swartz Jacob Allen; Swartz Melissa $789,900 4137 Banner Square Arrington 37014 1/27 RM Group Holdings LLC Blad Steven; Hui Ju Yuan $789,000 1721 Burke Hollow Nolensville 37135 1/17 Chesnut Aaron; Chesnut Erica Michelle Bellah Family Trust; Bellah William J (Co Tr) $780,000 412 Wilson Brentwood 37027 1/21 Pedicini Allynda; Pedicini Christopher Beckham Melissa; Beckham Robert $770,000 4025 Camberley Franklin 37064 1/8 Earp Stephen R; Savoie Carolyn Hodges Genous Sanders IV; Hodges Keri Leigh $770,000 6112 Belle Rive Brentwood 37027 1/27 Flynn John; Flynn Nicole Fulton Boyd D $765,000 5029 Blackjack Franklin 37067 1/31 Hallett Joseph C Griffin Kevin; Griffin Tiffiny $760,000 749 Shelley Franklin 37064 1/27 Charles Daniel R; Charles Meredith S Fishbone Abigail; Fishbone Andrew S $755,000 1612 Eliot Franklin 37064 1/30 Jamison Carol Susan; Shaftel Terence Beier Auston L; Beier Kayla R $755,000 1047 General Martin Franklin 37064 1/24 Cronin Helen Patricia; Cronin Kevin Harke Gwyn; Harke Gwyne; McCain Grace $749,900 9504 Midlothian Brentwood 37027 1/9 Kanwar Bhag Singh; Kanwar Shashikanta Danter Matthew R; Danter Sherry A $745,000 3513 Creamery Bridge Thomp St 37179 1/23 Polycarpo Cassiano; Polycarpo Gabriela Catropa Baugher Julie R; Baugher Matthew D $740,000 152 Brooksbank Nolensville 37135 1/2 Jones Carissa C; Jones Joshua M Jones Company of TN LLC $734,113 159 Telfair Nolensville 37135 1/13 Bacigalupo Karen; Bacigalupo Mark Drees Premier Homes Inc $725,000 324 Sandcastle Franklin 37069 1/8 Schuckman Jennifer Lyn; Schuckman Kory R Francisco Lisa M; Francisco Mike R $710,000 208 Broadgreen Nolensville 37135 1/24 Bonar Catherine; Bonar Richard Drees Premier Homes Inc $706,875 200 Broadgreen Nolensville 37135 1/9 Foy William Chase; Salomone Christine Drees Premier Homes Inc $702,250 1057 Watkins Creek Franklin 37067 1/13 Ferebee Tattie Grace; Ferebee Walker Bryan Cash Stephen Andrew; Titsworth Mary Beth Harrison $700,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 1462 Avellino M'boro 37130 1/8 Saunders Katherine; Saunders Thomas Leo Converse Elisa J; Converse George M IV $840,000 3912 Lakebrook M'boro 37130 1/14 Parrino Deborah Evans; Parrino Steven T Reliant Bank $783,750 1520 Mirabella M'boro 37130 1/10 Johnson Vangi Marie; Johnson William Robert Odonald Debra A; Odonald Dennis J $780,000 1112 Deer Run M'boro 37128 1/30 Lasater Dennis James; Lasater Sharon Boehm Russell Candace; Russell Frank $750,000 7823 Lascassas Lascassas 37085 1/29 Baker Eddie L John; Baker Lenore Simmons Builders Inc $731,052 1029 Glastonbury M'boro 37129 1/16 Nava Blanca; Nava Humberto Jones Amy; Jones Christopher $655,000 2949 Siegel M'boro 37129 1/3 McCain Samuel P; McCain Sylvia Simmons Builders Inc $649,900 8482 Carlton Christiana 37037 1/22 Mullican Heather; Mullican Shay Towe William H Jr $635,000 6690 Rocky Fork Smyrna 37167 1/14 MacLane Lexi; Rice Daniel T Sr Robinson Debra Shifley; Robinson Steven Lee $630,000 2945 Siegel M'boro 37129 1/13 Powers Christi L; Powers Clark G Blackstone Const LLC $630,000 8162 Rocky Fork Almaville Smyrna 37167 1/8 Scollins2 Prop LLC Keisman Carmen Margaret $625,000 2231 Thompson M'boro 37128 1/3 Viswanathan Karthikeyan; Viswanathan Leigh Anne R Dunker Cheryl-Lyn; Dunker Craig A $625,000 180 Knoxleigh M'boro 37129 1/2 Jansen Janice Rose; Jansen Jeffrey Thomas Heritage Custom Homes Inc $599,900 2232 Oak Leigh M'boro 37129 1/17 Lorance Marshall Dale; Lorance Tabetha Redonna Walker Terri $575,000 3070 Floyd Eagleville 37060 1/28 Downs Edward Gene; Downs Lisa Jo Jones John C III; Sewell Craig $571,000 606 Seawell Smyrna 37167 1/16 Letema Courtney; Letema Fulgence; Mabudi Kevin Letema Wilson Christine C $550,000 656 Tybarber M'boro 37129 1/14 Duncan Angela Mabius David; Mabius Dawn $550,000 9788 Concord Rockvale 37153 1/27 Grozavescu Eric; Grozavescu Patricia Jones Daniel C; Jones Noy C $536,000 1805 Lovvorn Christiana 37037 1/10 Swedlund Jeffrey E; Swedlund Roxanne Y Wheatcraft Bonnie; Wheatcraft Stephen E $507,500 1714 McKinley M'boro 37130 1/2 Kim Chon H; Ko Ah Ra; Lee Ryan Dohyn Camp Allison T; Camp J Conrad $500,000 401 Main M'boro 37130 1/15 Lynch Eric Brian; Lynch Michele Ann; West Linda M Parks Linda N $500,000 106 Tambark M'boro 37128 1/17 Craig Sarah Lelia; Craig William Donald Manley Jon A; Manley Shanna L $490,000 5340 Stonewood Smyrna 37167 1/6 Brooks Jacob; Brooks Selena D Rose Ashli B; Rose Troy M $488,900 1502 Emily Rae Christiana 37037 1/10 Holmes Jack; Holmes Sherry Excel Builders $480,725 1218 Dayclear M'boro 37129 1/2 Carter Eric; Carter Shauna Cavalieri Joseph; Cavalieri Meghan $480,000 2047 Alexander M'boro 37130 1/10 Shirley Mary E; Shirley Stephen C Whorton Lee W; Whorton Mark Stephen $479,900 745 Stone Mill M'boro 37130 1/3 Headley Blake H; Headley Melissa Sanders Deodrick B; Sanders Kayla B $465,900 7029 Harriswood M'boro 37129 1/10 Agid Dindar Mohammed; Mahmood Mohammed Ibrahim Mahi Harney Homes LLC $457,000 1207 Rhonda Christiana 37037 1/17 Friga James R Donegan Christine; Donegan Robin $445,000 2045 Anglers Retreat M'boro 37129 1/13 Fryer Jeffrey A; League Whitney D Mid-State Inv LLC $438,160 8027 Vineyard La Vergne 37086 1/29 Sithiphone Chansouk; Sithiphone David Williams Donald K; Williams Donna Kay $434,000 2424 Bullrush M'boro 37128 1/13 Baggett Jerry; Baggett Patricia; Baggett Steven W Davidson Homes LLC $431,094 2486 Armstrong Valley M'boro 37128 1/17 Britton Josiah J; Britton Sarah E Michaels Homes LLC $430,000 3209 Potts La Vergne 37086 1/7 Pillus David Grimes Brandon K $425,000 2976 Compton M'boro 37130 1/13 Christopher Edward Thomas; Christopher Gentiana Gurabardhi Future 4Ce Dev LLC $424,000 2310 Bullrush M'boro 37128 1/14 Snyder Cristina J; Snyder Lorne B Davidson Homes LLC $422,941 4521 Rubicon M'boro 37128 1/8 Sica Michael John; Sica Shannon M Ole South Prop Inc $420,832 12765 Halls Hill Milton 37118 1/7 Reed Bettina Laboy; Reed Colby P Kramarz Jesse Caleb; Kramarz Megan Michelle $419,900 1662 Burrows M'boro 37129 1/21 Davis Andre Rashad Lennar Homes of TN LLC $417,367 2306 Bullrush M'boro 37128 1/3 Adkins Amy E; Adkins Christopher M Davidson Homes LLC $415,076 1648 Gingerwood M'boro 37129 1/22 Zilly Chihiro; Zilly Christopher John Lennar Homes of TN LLC $414,903 424 Beulah Rose M'boro 37128 1/2 Dominick Adam Bryan; Dominick Barbara Ruth Harney Homes LLC $413,000 2244 Brandywood M'boro 37130 1/3 Poteet Rachel Grace; Poteet Zechariah Daniel Carter Eric; Carter Shauna Leigh $413,000 1235 Bayard M'boro 37130 1/3 Costin Daniel; Costin Yvelice Lazare Jacques; Lazare Sonette $411,000 2034 Alexander M'boro 37130 1/28 Garner Christopher; Garner Sarah Carriere Brian N; Carriere Lucille J $410,000 4428 Genesis M'boro 37129 1/2 Griffin Katherine A; Griffin Richard E Lennar Homes of TN LLC $407,016 6747 Tulip Tree M'boro 37128 1/17 Bonneau Bruno Y D R Horton Inc; Horton D R Inc $406,740 516 Piccadilly M'boro 37128 1/27 Ellis April; Ellis Patrick Laws Lamar; Laws Tennie L $405,000 4513 Rubicon M'boro 37128 1/8 Harrison Jessica Mary; Sauls Jonathan Ole South Prop Inc $404,356 420 Beulah Rose M'boro 37128 1/21 Lipscomb June C; Lipscomb Ronald Kirk Harney Homes LLC $400,550 1294 Lowry Smyrna 37167 1/6 RHB LLC Johnson James T Jr $400,000 3437 Pershing M'boro 37129 1/21 Danko Anthony Joseph II; Danko Kristina Marie Homes J Wyatt LLC $400,000

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Sale Price 129 Timber Hills Hndrsnville 37075 1/30 Stevens Jeffery D; Stevens Sandra G Smith Kevin B; Smith Michelle $890,000 633 Bay Point Gallatin 37066 1/30 Deasy Donald; Gad Theresa Harris Joint Revocable Trust $885,000 654 Northridge Gallatin 37066 1/3 Williams Kristen D; Williams Kristopher B Duffer Mary Ann; Lawson Chad A; Lawson Stephanie; Strouce Debr Jean; Sumner County Clerk & Master $763,000 140 Mulberry Gallatin 37066 1/8 Talbot Benjamin J; Talbot Jenadi H Jones Marilyn Joy; Jones Robert Joseph $755,000 1200 Charles Reed Gallatin 37066 1/17 Shipley Raymond; Shipley Yolanda Frazier Rachel Moore; Frazier Terrence Arthur II $735,000 871 Franklin Gallatin 37066 1/29 Freemyer Jennifer; Freemyer Michael Fey Jeffrey D; Fey Melissa D; Sickels Melissa D $729,000 1163 Chloe Gallatin 37066 1/28 Summers Julie; Summers Robert Hayden Susan B; Hayden Ted M $670,000 1196 Charles Reed Gallatin 37066 1/28 Rooney Daniel L Affonso Glenn D; Affonso Sara $650,000 1004 Morning View Gallatin 37066 1/3 Spencer Lisa M; Spencer Thomas D Peggy Strickland Brown Revocable Trust $620,000 114 Lakeview Hndrsnville 37075 1/6 Boyce Heather Berry Sesler Dwight; Sesler Faye $620,000 208 Happy Hollow Goodlttsvlle 37072 1/21 Eaton Blake E Fuller Mary K; Fuller Randall L $620,000 986 Westbrook Gallatin 37066 1/27 Stubbs John H; Stubbs Vivian B Frank Batson Homes Inc $590,214 185 Spy Glass Hndrsnville 37075 1/6 Hall John Patton; Hall Pollyanna Grace Alizadeh Akram; Kline Jennifer N; Kline Scott L $578,000 1036 Vinings Gallatin 37066 1/15 Graham Amy L; Graham Jermey B Severs Greta E; Severs Patrick A $564,900 109 Allen Hndrsnville 37075 1/24 Whetsel Austin Berry Jon; Berry Mika $560,000 135 Ashington Hndrsnville 37075 1/3 Burnside Denise Drees Premier Homes Inc $550,000 124 Coarsey Hndrsnville 37075 1/28 Krauss Gay Nell; Krauss Kirby Lee Williams James E $550,000 269 Drivers Gallatin 37066 1/21 Le Yen T; Phan Andy; Tran Hang T Goacher Gerry K $535,000 660 Starpoint Gallatin 37066 1/6 Smithson Amy; Smithson Jonathan Davis Kelly; Davis Terry W $535,000 1043 Island Brook Hndrsnville 37075 1/27 Maslowski Michael J Sherer Angela; Sherer Roderick $526,000 1113 Inneswood Gallatin 37066 1/17 Slaughter Brian; Slaughter Shelly Johnson Gala M; Johnson Phillip A Jr $518,000 105 Lakeview Hndrsnville 37075 1/10 Musser Amber Joann; Musser Robert William III Cornish Carl; Crowley Edwin G Jr $459,900 106 Misty Hndrsnville 37075 1/7 Albian Eric; Albian Stephanie Marie Weekley Homes LLC $458,500 123 Alderwood Hndrsnville 37075 1/15 Stolar Jeffrey T; Stolar Stephanie N Graham Amy L; Graham Jermey B $449,900 420 Norman Hndrsnville 37075 1/2 Matarazzo Joseph Daniel; Matarazzo Nicoletta Adele Pulte Homes TN Ltd Part $444,586 108 Windstar Bay Hndrsnville 37075 1/6 Jack Donald Eatman Peggy H; Eatman Ronald D Sr $440,000 1030 Golf Club Hndrsnville 37075 1/6 Mays Nan K; Mays Steven W Daly Karen; Daly Randy $435,000 504 Lingering Hndrsnville 37075 1/21 Bang Mikuyng Barrera Leslie Taina; Barrera Wilfredo $435,000 105 Riverbirch Hndrsnville 37075 1/30 Dowlen Darlene; Dowlen Talton Jr Wicks Todd M; Wicks Victoria J $435,000 1049 Laffite Gallatin 37066 1/6 Foley-Roberts Hope E; Roberts Malcolm A Cibulka Emily L; Henderson Corey G $432,700 138 Circle Hndrsnville 37075 1/30 Kirsten Judith B; Kirsten Richard C Creekside Homes LLC $426,355 2529 Steeplechase Gallatin 37066 1/30 Vatter Kasey A; Vatter Nathan S BGRS Relocation Inc $426,000 2529 Steeplechase Gallatin 37066 1/14 Bgrs Relocation Inc Passmore Dora; Passmore Matthew S $426,000 1154 McCrory Gallatin 37066 1/6 Johnson Daniel Brian; Johnson Gayle Lynn Freeman Karla $425,000 800 Park Goodlttsvlle 37072 1/30 Topp April S; Topp Jeremy Michael Kim Thomas U; Kim Yeon-Soo $424,000 103 Wind Wood Portland 37148 1/21 Balderson Paula A; Balderson Robert D Leddy Const LLC $423,000 1200 Bayview Gallatin 37066 1/6 Daly Karen Rae; Daly Randy Keith Reed Brandon $420,000 1042 Tower Hill Hndrsnville 37075 1/28 Kelly Brian Paul; Kelly Caroline Blair Barbara Wagner Trust; Gable Patricia Elaine; Wagner Barbara Estate $418,500 1055 Fenner Gallatin 37066 1/2 Dec Carla A; Dec Gregory A Meritage Homes of TN Inc $413,990 104 Championship Hndrsnville 37075 1/29 Heller Ann E Emberton Nicole Lynn; Rister Phillip Alan $410,000 121 Picasso Hndrsnville 37075 1/7 Person Amanda; Person Michael Lennar Homes of TN LLC $409,000 64 Valley Brook Hndrsnville 37075 1/13 J&M Family Trust Agreement; Peruski Marti B Wynne Thomas J III $408,500 1002 Lochland Gallatin 37066 1/2 Jennings Christopher T; Jennings Misti L Monroe Charles Arlan; Monroe Mary Ann $405,000 149 Lake Park Hndrsnville 37075 1/24 Bowen Frank C IV; Bowen Kathryn E C&A Housing LLC $405,000 458 Carriage House Hndrsnville 37075 1/29 Phan Gian; Trinh Trang Harvey Gina A; Miller Gina $405,000 1011 Broughton Gallatin 37066 1/13 Downey Chaz; Downey Haley Spencer Lisa Marie; Spencer Thomas D $403,000 129 Fountain Brooke Hndrsnville 37075 1/28 Opendoor Property Trust I Echols Aaron; Echols Loren $401,300 804 Park Westmrlnd 37186 1/28 Champaneria Krishnakumari Mitesh; Champaneria Mitesh Hyers Aranya; Hyers Bruce A $400,000 813 Fanning Gallatin 37066 1/27 Islam Mohammed Moinul; Khatun Zahanata; Maleque Mohammed Figueroa Jose; Figueroa Patricia $400,000

Wilson County