VOL. 44 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 21, 2020

Metro Teacher Career Fair. Metro Nashville Public Schools will host a teacher recruitment fair at which recent and upcoming graduates, alumni, educators and those seeking a career change can network with principals from each tier level, interview and possibly accept job offers in person. 8 a.m.-noon at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena, 4021 Granny White Pike. Information

SATURDAY, FEB. 22

New World Spirituals 1619-2019: “A Black History Celebration”

A production created by James W. Story, a retired professor of music and former chair of the Visual and Performing Arts Department at Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin. The celebration will include new vocal and instrumental arrangements of Negro Spirituals from Story’s latest CD project, “New World Spirituals: 1619-2019.” The music will be enhanced with visual imagery and interpretative dance. Other artistic performances will include, “Slave Narratives,” written by Bakari Jamal King, an African drumming troupe and an All-Star Gospel Choir. 7:30-9:30 p.m. The Palace Theatre, 146 Water Ave., Gallatin. Fee: $15. Information

Science Club at the Library

Science club at the library is a free monthly science event for children, young teens and parents. Each month a scientist from Vanderbilt teaches about a topic that is important to their research. The event focuses on antibodies in the human immune system. Ph.D. candidate Helen Parrington will lead a set of activities to teach us about the natural shield we have to protect us from germs. Nashville Public Library, 615 Church Street. Fee: Free. 9:30-11 a.m. Information

SUNDAY, FEB. 23

Our Kids Soup Sunday

Fifty of Nashville’s best restaurants and more than 1,000 patrons are expected for the 27th annual Soup Sunday to benefit Our Kids, a nonprofit providing medical evaluation and crisis counseling for children and families struggling with child sexual abuse. $25 per adult, $5 per child 4 and older. Children 3 and younger admitted free. Nissan Stadium, Club Level West. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Paring Lot H. Information

MONDAY, FEB. 24

Transportation Plan Listening Session

Metro’s Office of Transportation is holding 11 public listening sessions in January and February for the public to voice ideas, priorities and concerns regarding transit and transportation in Nashville. Mayor John Cooper’s Sr. Advisor, Faye DiMassimo, will lead all transportation listening sessions. This session will be held at Plaza Mariachi, 3955 Nolensville Pike, 6-8 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 25

Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce

Business & Breakfast, 142 Public Square. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Reservations required. Fee: $20 per person. Information: 615 444-5503

Small and Diverse Business Forum

This half-day event will bring together large and small companies in the food and beverage and music sectors to have meaningful and transformative discussion with various industry experts, on how to do business with major companies in Middle Tennessee. Learn from procurement professionals from Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., Dove Awards, Limena, Inc., Ryman Auditorium, Sodexho, Warner Music Group and more. All small businesses serving the Middle Tennessee and surrounding areas who are interested in doing business in the food & beverage and music industries, are invited to attend. 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Music City Center, 201 Fifth Avenue South. $30 (includes light refreshments, lunch, networking reception and parking). Information

THURSDAY, FEB, 27

ServerlessDays Cloud Conference

Speakers include James Beswick, AWS; Linda Nichols, Microsoft; Michah Hodge, Asurion; Danielle Heberling, Stackery. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Renaissance Nashville Hotel, 611 Commerce Street. $25 includes breakfast and lunch. and others. Information

Talent Solutions Forum-Young Professional Talent Attraction and Retention

An opportunity to learn how Nashville area employers, including Bridgestone Americas, SSR, Eventbrite, Lyft, Asurion, and Cat Financial empower and engage employees professionally and in community impact. 8-9:30 a.m. Nashville State Community College, Building H Auditorium, 120 White Bridge Road. Registration required. $20 Chamber members, $35 for non-members. Information

Street Eats

A weekly gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks, 11a.m.-2 p.m. along Deaderick Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues north. The lineup can be found online and changes weekly. Information

Chamber Midtown Social

Join Chamber Midtown in the historic Melrose Theater, which now houses Sinema Restaurant + Bar. Chamber Midtown is one of six Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s area advisory councils formed to champion business prosperity in one of Nashville’s most thriving business districts. advisory councils serve the unique business needs of our members and provide opportunities for getting involved in solving problems, discussing issues and implementing special projects and events for a specific business neighborhood. 4:30-6 p.m. 2600 Eighth Ave. S. Free, but registration is required. Information

Battle of Franklin Trust Lecture Series

Speakers Chris Williamson of Strong Tower Bible Church and Eric A. Jacobson, Battle of Franklin Trust CEO, will explore the Civil War, the 15th Amendment, monuments, the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders. 6:30 p.m. Fleming Center at Carnton, 1345 Eastern Flank Circle. Free and open to the public. Reservations are required because of limited seating. Additional lectures for 2020 include: “The Changing Face of Civil War Interpretation,” “The Reconstruction Amendments and our Changing Constitution” and “John Bell Hood and Why Facts Matter.” Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 28

About Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials focusing on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room-Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike. 7:15-8:30 a.m. Information

Wilson County Young Professionals

Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, 149 Public Square. 8-9 a.m. Information: 615 444-5503

SATURDAY, FEB. 29

Cashville Blues Festival

Seventh annual event features Sir Charles Jones, Pokey Bear, Bobby Rush, Chic Rodgers, Shirley Brown and Latimore. 7 p.m. Municipal Auditorium. Tickets: $54-$104. Information

FEB. 29-MARCH 1

Home Show 2020

Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the 11th annual home show. Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 1188 Cumberland Drive, Clarksville. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Information: 931 245-4342.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

Members Connect! Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity. Limited to 30 participants. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., lunch provided by Apple Spice. Afternoon meeting, 3:30-5 p.m. This is a free, members-only event. Registration required. Williamson, Inc. 5005 Meridian Blvd., Suite 150. Information

Clarksville Young Professionals

The Clarksville Young Professionals Group strives to create a platform for Young Professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active and contribute to the economic development and high quality of living in our community. Clarksville Young Professionals is dedicated to the advancement of our community through community service, professional development and networking opportunities for the emerging business and community leaders ages 21-45. Clarksville Chamber, 25 Jefferson St, Terrace Level. Noon-1 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

First Friday offers individuals the opportunity to expand their knowledge of best business practices from some of the most successful business leaders in the county. Guest Speaker: Joni Cole, Founder, Owner, Operator – Gray’s on Main. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300. 7:30-9 a.m. Free. Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Salon@615

Special edition with Sarah J. Maas, author of “House of Earth and Blood.” War Memorial Building & Legislative Plaza, 301 Sixth Ave. N. 6:15-8:45 p.m. Fee: $39.50 (A signed copy of the book is included). This event is intended for an adult audience. Information

Additional Salon@615 events:

Wednesday, March 11. Glennon Doyle, activist, speaker and bestselling author. Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick St. Fee: $37.50 (includes signed copy of her new book, Untamed). 6:15-8:45 p.m.

Sunday, April 5. Special Edition with Jon Meacham. Montgomery Bell Academy, Paschall Theater. 2-4:30 p.m. Fee: $25.50-$29.50 (includes copy of new book, The Hope of Glory).

County Sumner Irish Festival

Bledsoe’s Fort Historical Park, 2923 Hartsville Pike, Castalian Springs. Live Irish music including Nashville Irish Step Dancers, food, kikes, games and more. $10 per vehicle. Bring your own seating. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Information