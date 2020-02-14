US stocks post small gains, major indexes up for the week

VOL. 44 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 14, 2020

Stocks are closing slightly higher on Wall Street Friday, as technology shares rise along with lower-risk sectors.

The major stock indexes finished with their second straight weekly gains. Trading was more cautious on Wall Street, following China's report Thursday of a surge in cases of a new virus that investors feared could crimp global economic growth.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% to 3,380. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.2% to 9,731. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25 points, or 0.1%, to 29,398.

Smaller company stocks finished lower. Bonds rose and yields fell.