Bone McAllester Norton welcomes Leventis

VOL. 44 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 14, 2020

Henry Leventis, former federal prosecutor and director of litigation for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nashville, has joined Bone McAllester Norton PLLC. He comes to the firm with more than 15 years of civil and criminal litigation experience.

At the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he supervised the litigation and trial work of approximately 40 attorneys in the office’s civil and criminal divisions. Before serving in that role, he was the white-collar chief and led a team of federal prosecutors focused on health care fraud, securities fraud, public corruption and federal civil rights violations.

In 2019, Leventis served as lead trial counsel for the United States in the highly publicized criminal trial of the former CEO of Comprehensive Pain Specialists, a Brentwood-based pain management company.

Leventis will join former United States Attorney Ed Yarbrough in Bone McAllester Norton’s Criminal Defense and Government Investigations practice group. He will focus on white-collar criminal defense, civil government enforcement matters and internal investigations.

Leventis is a graduate of the College of Charleston and earned his J.D. degree from Washington and Lee University School of Law.

Miller & Martin adds to corporate practice

Miller & Martin recently welcomed attorney Joseph Helm to the law firm’s corporate department, where he will be working with both the Nashville and Atlanta offices.

With a focus on federal and state taxation, Helm’s practice includes advising on the tax aspects of business formations, transactions and reorganizations. He also has a wealth of experience representing business clients before federal and state tax authorities in connection with tax audits and administrative appeals.

After graduating from the Emory University School of Law and earning an LL.M. in taxation from Georgetown University Law Center, Helm worked for several years in private practice before most recently serving as director of international tax with a Silicon Valley-based vaccine development company. He is a member of the Georgia, District of Columbia and California bars, with the right to practice pending admission in Tennessee.

Baker Donelson hires construction attorney

Baker Donelson has added Bert Chollet to its Nashville office as a member of the firm’s construction group.

Chollet, who joins Baker Donelson as of counsel, practices in all areas of construction law.

Before joining Baker Donelson, Chollet practiced at law firms in Chicago and Memphis. Before practicing law, he served as a judicial clerk for the Hon. Holly M. Kirby. He is a member of the American Bar Association, the Forum on Construction Industry, and the National Bond Claims Association.

Rush named president of Children’s Hospital

After serving as interim president of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, Meg Rush, M.D., MMHC, has been named to permanently fill the role of president.

As president, Rush will lead Children’s Hospital through its strategic growth initiatives as clinical programs continue to advance.

As interim, Rush succeeded Luke Gregory, MBA, MHA, the hospital’s longtime chief executive officer, who died Oct. 18 following a lengthy battle with lymphoma.

Rush had served as Children’s Hospital chief of staff since 2007 and added the responsibilities of executive medical director in 2012. She had led the development of program strategies for the hospital’s business enterprise – on and off campus – served as a representative from administration to the hospital’s medical staff and led vital quality and safety initiatives.

Rush, an Ohio native, has spent more than half her life in Nashville, arriving in 1984 just after graduation from the University of Cincinnati Medical School while training as a neonatologist.

Also at Vanderbilt, John Thomas, M.D., associate professor of pediatric urology, will serve as the new chief of staff at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital.

In his new role as chief of staff, Thomas’ duties include developing, implementing and overseeing the clinical operating policies and procedures, practice standards and day-to-day operations of the medical practice at Children’s Hospital. He also will coordinate with other leaders to optimize quality of care and cost-effective initiatives within the hospital environment.

Thomas is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and holds a degree in biology from Xavier University.

Five from Pinnacle named to best-in-state advisers list

Five of Pinnacle Asset Management’s advisers – Sam Oakley, Brock Kidd, James Hare, Brick Sturgeon and Barry Moody – are among the Raymond James-affiliated advisers named to the Forbes list of as “Best-In-State Wealth Advisors” for Tennessee.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisers who are considered have a minimum of seven years’ experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients.

Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data.

Oakley, who joined Raymond James in 2017, has 36 years of experience in the financial services industry. Kidd joined Raymond James in 2000 and has 27 years of financial services experience. Hare, who joined Raymond James in 2007, has 22 years of experience in the financial services industry. Sturgeon joined Raymond James in 2002 and has 30 years of financial services experience. Moody, who joined Raymond James in 2000, has 27 years of experience in the financial services industry.

HawsGoodwin Wealth adds wealth management adviser

Andrew Nurse has joined HawsGoodwin Wealth as a wealth management adviser.

Nurse is a Certified Financial Planner Professional and is pursuing a master’s an MBA from Grand Canyon University.

Nurse graduated from the Eller College of Management at The University of Arizona with a degree in finance before beginning his career in the financial services industry with Vanguard. He served high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients for three years.

DeAngelis Diamond taps director of preconstruction

DeAngelis Diamond has promoted Bryan Trtan from preconstruction manager to director of preconstruction.

In his new role, Trtan is responsible for overseeing the estimating department’s resources and practices.

An Illinois native, Trtan earned a degree in architectural engineering and a minor in construction management from Illinois Institute of Technology. He has been a part of the DeAngelis Diamond team for the last three years. In more than 18 years, he has served as project engineer, project manager, estimator and preconstruction manager.

Parks Conservancy selects Tipler as executive director

Tennessee State Parks Conservancy has hired Kelly Tipler as executive director. She replaces Cara Ince, the organization’s first director, who left in late 2018.

Tipler previously served as director of the Beautification and Environment Commission for Metro Nashville Public Works, as well as affiliate director for Keep TN Beautiful. There she led the team to win the 2018 and 2019 National Keep America Beautiful Excellence Award and 2019 Keep TN Beautiful Affiliate Award.

She previously ran Upturn Consulting and had many roles in the nonprofit arena during the past two decades, including being on the founding boards for Turnip Green Creative Reuse, Pet Community Center and The Tennessee Respite Coalition. She continues to serve and volunteer in these organizations, as well as Actors Bridge Ensemble, and other arts organizations.

She is a member of Tennessee Women in Green, was a 2018 Louisa Nelson Award Winner, a Nashville Business Journal Rising Star, and won a National Respite Coalition Excellence in Direction Award.