VOL. 44 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 14, 2020

LEGO Contest. Nashville Public Library welcomes LEGO maniacs young and old to submit their best original creations for competition, or come vote on favorites. Registration for competitors has closed. This is the 10th year anniversary of this contest. 2-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Information: https://library.nashville.org/event/lego-contest

MONDAY, FEB. 17

Vanderbilt Chancellor’s Lecture Series

America Ferrera, actor, producer, director and activist, will be the first speaker for the spring lecture series. The theme of the spring series, which is led by Interim Chancellor and Provost Susan Wente, is “Our Global Community,” with the aim of creating conversations about our increasingly connected world. Fee: free and open to the public. 6:30 p.m. Langford Auditorium. Information

Additional events:

Wednesday, Feb. 19: John Bolton and Susan Rice, former National Security advisers

Sunday, March 15: Anderson Cooper, journalist, CNN anchor and author

TUESDAY, FEB. 18

Affordable Housing Discussion

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce hosts an engagement event centered on affordable housing and the importance of cross-sector partnerships in the Nashville region. The program will feature a panelist presentation followed by a live Q&A session. Light breakfast will be provided. Panelists: Metro Council Member Burkley Allen, Matt Wiltshire of MDHA, Marshall Crawford of The Housing Fund, Lauren Lane Payne of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, Hank Helton and Nicole Robben of Pathway Lending, Rusty Lawrence and Kevin Clavin of Urban Housing Solutions. Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, 331 Great Circle Road. 8:30- 10 a.m. Information

Chamber North Social

Join Chamber North at Nashville Farmers’ Market for its first Chamber North social of the year. Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., inside the Farmers’ Market. 4:30-6 p.m. Chamber North serves Chamber members in the 37207, 37208, 37189, 37218 and 37228 ZIP codes, including MetroCenter, Jefferson Street/Germantown, Trinity Lane, Dickerson Road, Whites Creek, Briley Parkway and Bordeaux. North Nashville is one of the fastest-growing areas for business in Davidson County. Information

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19

Lipscomb University’s Engineering Week Breakfast

Hugo Fruehauf will speak on the topic: “Orientation to your Place on the Planet.” Fruehauf is the creator of GPS. Fields Engineering Center, Green Hills campus. 7:30 a.m. Fee: $30. Information and registration

Coffee & Connect

Sip some coffee and connect with fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals. Coffee & Connect meets the first and third Wednesday of every month. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Black Press Coffee, 106 Public Square. Information

Clarksville Area Chamber

Are you new to the Chamber or just want to know more about what we can do for you and your business? If so, join the Clarksville Chamber for this information session. No registration is required. Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, 25 Jefferson Street, Suite 300. 8-8:30 a.m. Free. Information

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

Guest speaker Phil Ponder will take attendees on a journey through the history of Nashville in the eyes of an artist. Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton – Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road. 8-9:15 a.m. Fee: Free. Information

THURSDAY, FEB. 20

13th Annual Louise Scruggs Memorial Forum Honoring Bev Paul

Bev Paul joined the staff of Sugar Hill Records and label founder Barry Poss in 1991. During Paul’s tenure, Sugar Hill emerged as one of the most important independent labels in history. Ricky Skaggs, Jerry Douglas, Sam Bush, Nickel Creek, and Robert Earl Keen released seminal albums on the label, which also embraced singer-songwriters such as Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt. Paul nurtured many young professional women who would go on to play key roles throughout the music industry. The Louise Scruggs Memorial Forum is presented annually to honor a music industry leader who exemplifies the legacy of Louise Scruggs. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, 222 Fifth Avenue N. Information

Job Fair for BNA Concessions

Job seekers are invited to explore opportunities at Fraport Tennessee’s Concessions Job Fair at Nashville International Airport. Full- and part-time hourly positions include supervisors, baristas, cooks, crew, cashiers and more for new and existing operators of food and beverage and retail concessions. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nashville Marriott Ballroom, 600 Marriott Drive, Nashville. Information

Street Eats

A weekly gathering of as many as 20 local food trucks, 11a.m.-2 p.m. along Deaderick Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues north. The lineup can be found online and changes weekly. Information

Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce

Annual membership meeting & awards celebration, Wilson County Exposition Center. Celebration cocktails at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., program at 7 p.m. Information: 615 444-5503

Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours

Enjoy food and fun while making business connections. Hosted by The Jubilee House on Warfield, 475 Bellamy Lane. 5-7 p.m. Information

Chamber After Hours

Beethoven’s Birthday Bash at the Nashville Symphony Maestro Giancarlo Guerrero will conduct the symphony and lead an informal Q&A at the back of the concert hall on the Orchestra Level. Fee: $55 for Chamber members, $75 for nonmembers $75. Includes light refreshments, drink ticket and concert. Email address is required for mobile ticket. Networking & refreshments 6-7 p.m., concert 7 p.m. Information

SUNDAY, FEB. 23

Our Kids Soup Sunday

Fifty of Nashville’s best restaurants and more than 1,000 patrons are expected for the 27th annual Soup Sunday to benefit Our Kids, a nonprofit providing medical evaluation and crisis counseling for children and families struggling with child sexual abuse. $25 per adult, $5 per child 4 and older. Children 3 and younger admitted free. Nissan Stadium, Club Level West. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Paring Lot H. Information

TUESDAY, FEB. 25

Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce

Business & Breakfast, 142 Public Square. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Reservations required. Fee: $20 per person. Information: 615-444-5503

Small and Diverse Business Forum

This half day event will bring together large and small companies in the Food & Beverage and Music sectors to have meaningful and transformative discussion with various industry experts, on how to do business with major companies in Middle Tennessee. Learn from procurement professionals from Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., Dove Awards, Limena, Inc., Ryman Auditorium, Sodexho, Warner Music Group, and more. All small businesses serving the Middle TN and surrounding areas who are interested in doing business in the Food & Beverage and Music industries, are invited to attend. Music City Center, 201 Fifth Avenue South. 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fee: $30 (includes light refreshments, lunch, networking reception and parking). Information

THURSDAY, FEB, 27

Chamber Midtown Social

Join Chamber Midtown in the historic Melrose Theater, which now houses Sinema Restaurant + Bar. Chamber Midtown is one of six Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s area advisory councils formed to champion business prosperity in one of Nashville’s most thriving business districts. advisory councils serve the unique business needs of our members and provide opportunities for getting involved in solving problems, discussing issues and implementing special projects and events for a specific business neighborhood. Sinema, 2600 8th Ave. S. 4:30-6 p.m. Free, but registration is required. Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 28

About Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room-Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike. 7:15-8:30 a.m. Information

FEB. 29-MARCH 1

Home Show 2020

Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the 11th annual home show. Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 1188 Cumberland Drive, Clarksville. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Information: 931 245-4342.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Salon@615

Special edition with Sarah J. Maas, author of House of Earth and Blood. War Memorial Building & Legislative Plaza, 301 hSixth Ave. N. 6:15- 8:45 p.m. Fee: $39.50 (A signed copy of House of Earth and Blood is included). This event is intended for an adult audience. Information

Additional Salon@615 events:

Wednesday, March 11. Glennon Doyle, activist, speaker and bestselling author. Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick St. Fee: $37.50 (includes signed copy of her new book, Untamed). 6:15-8:45 p.m.

Sunday, April 5. Special Edition with Jon Meacham. Montgomery Bell Academy, Paschall Theater. 2-4:30 p.m. Fee: $25.50-$29.50 (includes copy of new book, The Hope of Glory).