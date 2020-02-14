Closer look at Lee's background

VOL. 44 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 14, 2020

Title: Vanderbilt’s new interim vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and interim athletic director

Hometown: Madison, Alabama (Bob Jones High School)

Husband: Sean Lee

Playing career: A 6-foot-3 center-forward, Lee was plagued by knee injuries and spent six seasons with the Commodores from 1996-2002, redshirted both her freshman year and then awarded an NCAA medical redshirt for her final season.

She served as a team captain, was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in the 1997-98 season and was on the SEC Community Service Team in 1999 and 200.

Vanderbilt education: Degree in human and organizational development, 2000; master’s degree in counseling, 2002; doctorate in higher education administration, 2012.

Administrative career: Senior women’s administrator 2004-2020; deputy athletic director 2016-2020

Notable achievements:

• Member of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Rules Committee

• Former chair of the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Committee

• Former chair of the SEC Senior Woman Administrators

• Member of the 2012 Class of Leadership Nashville

• 2012 Vanderbilt Leadership Academy

• YWCA of Middle Tennessee Board of Directors

• SEC Executive Committee.

In 2018, named by Adidas to its prestigious “NEXT UP” class, comprising “senior-level administrators, handpicked by some of the most respected athletic directors in the industry, who are believed to be ready to take the next step as athletic directors in their own right.”

In 2019, Sports Business Journal named Lee to its “Power Players: College Sports” list, which recognizes individuals who have “distinguished themselves as some of the best thinkers, problem-solvers and dealmakers in college sports and they will play a distinctly important role in its future.”

Source: Vanderbilt athletic