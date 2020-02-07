Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 44 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 7, 2020

Technology companies, retailers lead U.S. stocks higher

The Associated Press

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies and retailers. Microsoft and Amazon rose.

Botox maker Allergan also climbed on surprisingly good financial results. Communications and health care companies helped round out some of the top gainers. Edgewell and Xerox rose on deal news.

Energy companies, including Exxon Mobil, lagged the market.

The S&P 500 rose 24 points, or 0.7%, to 3,352. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 174 points, or 0.6%, to 29,276 and the Nasdaq rose 107 points, or 1.1%, to 9,628.

Bond prices rose. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.56%.

