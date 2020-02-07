Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 7, 2020

Schick owner Edgewell drops $1.37B buyout deal for Harry's

Updated 8:31AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Schick owner Edgewell is ending its $1.37 billion acquisition deal for upstart shaving company Harry's shortly after the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the sale.

Edgewell Personal Care Co. said Monday that Harry's Inc. has said it will pursue litigation, but Edgewell believes such litigation has no merit.

Edgewell said it's moving forward as a standalone company.

Federal trade regulators had argued that a combination of Edgewell and Harry's would hurt competition.

Edgewell's Schick is the No. 2 razor maker in the U.S., behind Gillette. Both brands were forced to slash prices and overhaul their marketing strategies in recent years in response to the rise of Harry's and rival Dollar Shave Club, which both started as direct-to-consumer digital brands.

New York-based Harry's had hoped to capitalize on Edgewell's large distribution channels and Schick's blade technology. Edgewell was looking to leverage Harry's direct-to-consumer marketing base and digital savvy.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0