VOL. 44 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 7, 2020

Stocks post 4th gain in a row, extending a weeklong rally The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Stocks are ending mostly higher on Wall Street, enough to extend the market's gains to a fourth straight day.

Technology companies were at the head of the pack again, pushing the Nasdaq composite's weekly gain to 4.6%. Twitter and Coach brand owner Tapestry rose sharply after reporting strong results.

The S&P 500 rose 11 points, or 0.3%, to 3,345, another record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88 points, or 0.3%, to 29,379 and the Nasdaq climbed 63 points, or 0.7%, to 9,572.

Bond prices rose, sending yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.64%.