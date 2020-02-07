Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 44 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 7, 2020

Stocks post 4th gain in a row, extending a weeklong rally

The Associated Press

Updated 3:14PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks are ending mostly higher on Wall Street, enough to extend the market's gains to a fourth straight day.

Technology companies were at the head of the pack again, pushing the Nasdaq composite's weekly gain to 4.6%. Twitter and Coach brand owner Tapestry rose sharply after reporting strong results.

The S&P 500 rose 11 points, or 0.3%, to 3,345, another record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88 points, or 0.3%, to 29,379 and the Nasdaq climbed 63 points, or 0.7%, to 9,572.

Bond prices rose, sending yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.64%.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0